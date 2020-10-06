Beverly
Sunday
A Grant Street resident reported receiving threats at 4:04 p.m.
Police received a call at 4:22 p.m. from the Stop & Shop at 224 Elliot Street regarding a man in a purple shirt "causing a scene."
Police were called about a loud house party on Roundy Street at 10:50 p.m.
Monday
Police were called from Blaine Avenue at 4:27 a.m. by a woman demanding that police get her money back from a party.
Peabody
Saturday
Police took a report of fraud from someone who went to the police station at 12:13 p.m.
A caller from Rutledge Road reported a case of unemployment fraud at 6:47 p.m.
Police went to Shaws Lane after a resident complained that an upstairs neighbor was "walking too loudly."
Sunday
Police went to Johnson Street at 12:28 a.m. for a report of a loud party. The host said he would take it inside for the night.
A 3-year-old child was found outside a home on Endicott Street at 12:44 p.m. The child's father took custody of the girl and said he would speak with the child's mother.
A caller reported that his daughter was assaulted by another student at the Center School and that video of it was posted on social media. Both the detectives division and the school resource officer were notified to follow up.
A neighbor dispute on Warren Street was reported at 6:33 p.m. The caller said another resident was banging on the wall, scaring her children.
