Middleton
Tuesday
Police took a report of items missing from a home on Pine Street at 3:25 p.m.
Thursday
Police took a report of a gift card scam at the Fuller Meadow School at 10:28 a.m.
Peabody
Saturday
The detectives unit is investigating after a deceased dog was found behind the Newbury Street Inn at 10:41 a.m. The caller said he believes it was the result of an incident two days earlier in which he saw a man beating a dog while a woman who was "taped up" struggled to break free.
Police are investigating after a break to a car and the unauthorized use of a stolen credit card was reported on Paleologos Street at 12:25 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a three-car crash at the intersection of Summit Street and Centennial Drive at 4:16 p.m.
A caller reported an injured duck on Howley Street at 4:52 p.m. An officer assisted the bird into the water, where it began to swim normally.
Police were called by a customer at the Walgreen's on Main Street at 6:44 p.m. The store was supposed to be open but was locked. A manager told police that they were in the process of sanitizing the store. An officer recommended that they put up a sign for customers.
A cat named Felix was freed after becoming stuck in a bumper of a car on Veterans Memorial Drive at 7 p.m.
A brush fire was reported on the median of Route 95 at 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
Two "30 racks" (slang for a case of beer) were reportedly found in the middle of Andover Street (Route 114) by Chandler's at 3:16 a.m. The officer who found the beer reported that it was disposed of by tossing it into a dumpster.
Police took a report of fraud at 12:09 p.m. from an Oak Street resident who was attempting to buy a dog online.
Marblehead
Sunday
An Ocean Avenue resident reported at 11:12 a.m. that her Black Lives Matter sign had been taken and then replaced with a sign saying "white lives matter." The caller took the sign down and reported it to the police, saying she wanted it on file.
The theft of jewelry from a Neptune Road home was reported at 1:34 p.m. The resident told police that he found a door that had been opened.
Past breaks to a home on Cloutmans Lane were reported at 8:29 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
No injuries were reported in a crash at the ramp intersection of Bridge and North streets at 1:52 p.m.
Police took a report of "road rage" at the intersection of Marlborough Road and Highland Avenue at 6:11 p.m.
Monday
Police took a report of a fraud or scam on Warren Street at 12:37 p.m.
