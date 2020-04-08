Beverly
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Cabot Street and the Salem city line at 4:05 p.m., for a bicycle accident with personal injury. A 37-year-old male had crashed his BMX bike and struck his head. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 480 Rantoul St., at 2:40 a.m., to check for prowlers after a daughter texted her mom about someone being outside.
Officers were called to 23 Mill St., at 4:24 a.m., for two males yelling at each other.
Police were sent to 16 Juniper St., at 12:20 p.m., to check on the well-being of a resident.
A disturbance and possible assault brought police to 27 Arthur St., at 12:35 p.m.
Four officers responded, at 1:35 p.m., to a Cabot Street address, on a report of a son hitting his mother.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Russell Street resident called police at 4 p.m., to report that a work crew on his street left a large piece of equipment on his property and he wants it removed. The officer told him it was discarded trash, and they moved it over to the side of the road.
A 33 Newcastle Road resident called police at 4:15 p.m. to report his mother-in-law was missing. She went out for a walk two hours earlier and had not returned. A police officer brought her dog back an hour ago, but she was still missing. Police advised the caller his mother-in-law was transported an hour earlier to Salem Hospital by ambulance, after she had fallen on Granite Street.
An officer reported, at 4:50 p.m., having investigated a shoplifting at Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., while on site.
Police went to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., at 7:45 p.m., where they advised five vehicles to leave the lot as they were loitering.
An officer was sent to 10 Crowninshield St., at 9:30 p.m., after a resident advised them there were a male and a female sitting on the bench smoking marijuana. The caller declined to give police a description of the pair as "it was too far away to see." An officer responded and reported they were "smoking a large cigar."
A Foster Street resident advised police, at 11:50 that her daughter was having a sleepover and they were smoking marijuana inside her room. The woman called back to report that her daughter had barricaded herself in the room and could be self-harming. When the officer arrived, the juvenile's friends had left. It appeared to have been a verbal disagreement between mother and daughter, and the daughter had gone to bed for the night.
Wednesday
At about 12:40 a.m., the same Foster Street woman told police her daughter had just run away after a verbal dispute with the mother. Police checked the neighboring units but could not locate the daughter. She was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a runaway. Police pinged the girl's cellphone via Sprint, and the coordinates placed her on Webster Street between the building supply outlet and A & F Autobody. Officers checked the area of the ping, however, and could not locate her.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A person called police at 10 a.m. to inquire whether Redd's Pond was open for fishing.
Someone called police from the intersection of Elm and Sewall streets to inquire about a woman sitting on the wall by Digital Docs. She said the woman wasn't doing anything wrong but asked that we check on her. The woman was fine. She was just scratching some lottery tickets.
A Gallison Avenue resident notified police at 1 p.m., that he had received an email, allegedly from the EYC, membership chairman, advising that the club's system was down and they were having a hard time paying bills and their employees during the pandemic. The email then said for members to follow the instructions to wire their dues money to them, so he did. The EYC has since emailed members telling them they were hacked and that the previous email was fraudulent. The caller's bank told him there was no way for him to recover his money.
A caller reported from Maverick Street, at 1:35 p.m., she had just seen a woman strike a small child in the head with her fist, then put him into a silver Toyota Prius and drive off toward Pleasant Street. A cruiser checked Lafayette Street to the town line but could not locate the Prius. They had its license plate number, however, and were going to be on the lookout for it.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Lawrence and Martin streets, at 2:30 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident, involving a blue 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup and a gray 2006 Subaru Legacy in which a utility pole was severed. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and the other declined medical assistance.
Police were sent to Doaks Lane at 9:10 p.m., after a caller reported a tailgate party with several vehicles gathered in the parking lot of Little Harbor.
A construction company supervisor called police, at 7:30 a.m. to report that the locks had been cut off two utility cargo trailers parked at an Ocean Avenue site, and a number of large tools were stolen. He was compiling a list. The CID was in route.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 4:05 p.m., for a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 25 Boston St., at 4:10 p.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers were dispatched, at 4:35 p.m., to 342 Essex St., for a larceny.
A case of harassment brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 6:30 p.m.
Police were called to 28 Norman St., at 10:30 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Lafayette and Washington streets, at 7 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 37 Willson St., at 1:55 p.m.
Police were sent to the corner of Webb and Essex streets, at 2 p.m., for a drunken party.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to 456 Locust St., at 5:55 p.m. for an unwanted female.
Police responded, at 9:50 p.m., to U-Haul Moving & Storage, 179 Newbury St., after two males were reported to have jumped over the fence. No one was found.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to a School Street address to talk with a resident who was receiving threatening text messages.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 1:40 p.m., for a verbal dispute, but both parties were gone.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.