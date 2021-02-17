Peabody
Tuesday
A person notified police, at 4:10 p.m., from Salem Collision Auto Body, 101R Foster St., that catalytic converters were cut off two vehicles parked in the lot. They said they were still reviewing security camera footage and will notify police if they find anything promising.
Wednesday
A JRM driver notified police, at 7:30 a.m., that his truck had broken down as it was turning from Foster Street onto Lowe, and the truck was now blocking Lowe. The mechanic responding to the scene reported the transmission was completely gone from the garbage truck and the tow truck would be on scene for an extended time. They were able to move the garbage truck far enough for thru traffic to resume.
A caller left a voice mail with animal control, at 9:40 a.m., to say a resident had been evicted from a 14 Foster St. apartment and had left a cat behind. No further information was given.
A caller from the Trump store at 134 Newbury St., called police, at noon to report some Trump flyers had been vandalized. They gave the plate number of a vehicle they said was involved. There was no damage, the officer reported.
BMW of Peabody advised police at 1:40 p.m., that a vehicle previously reported stolen had simply been misplaced at the dealership.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were called to a Washington Street location at 10:05 a.m. after a store owner reported he had arrived to open the store and found blood everywhere on the outside of the building.
A Gerry Street woman came into the station, at 1:20 p.m., to say she had gotten a call from a person who identified himself as her grandson and told her he'd been in an accident in another state. She then spoke to a (redacted) party on the other end who told her she needed to send $6,000 to pay her grandson's bail and hire a lawyer. She went to the bank and withdrew $6,000, but stopped by the police station on her way home — apparently without sending the money — and explained what had happened. The grandparent scam was explained to her, but she was still nervous that perhaps her grandson might still be locked up somewhere and need help. The officer asked her if her grandson sounded strange and had told her it was because he had been crying or had hit his nose. She said he did, and he told her he hit his nose.
Wednesday
Police and firefighters were dispatched to a Rowland Street home, at 2:20 a.m., for a structure fire. The mother, who reported smoke in the basement, had evacuated herself and the children from the home, and there was no one inside. Several minutes after arriving, firefighters reported there was no smoke or fire — only excessive steam from a boiler. The boiler was shut down and all parties returned to quarters.
Danvers
Tuesday
An office was sent to the vicinity of Cherry Street after a homeowner complained about kids banging on windows and running.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to St. Mary's Church, 24 Conant St., at 2:50 a.m., to check on the well-being of a male sleeping by the door.
A cruiser was directed to the intersection of Andover Street and Avalon Bay Drive for a male lying on the ground, but he left before it got there.
An officer was sent to 19 Wenham St., at 11 a.m., to check the well-being of three people.
A caller notified police, at 12:50 p.m., of two mattresses in the right-hand traffic lane. The DPW was notified to remove them.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury brought police to the vicinity of Inkcups Now, 310 Andover St, at 1:20 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to 23 Park St., at 5:55 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were called to 142 Canal St., at 6:25 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Offices responded, at 8:30 p.m., to 270 Essex St., for the report of a larceny
Police and detectives were sent to 172 Lafayette St., at 10:55 p.m., for an unarmed robbery.
Officers were called to 16 Cloutman St., at 11:05 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 11:15, police went to 135 Lafayette St. , where they arrested Rafael Jose Lugo-Espaillat, 33, of 296 Washington St., Apt. 4, Salem. Lugo-Espaillet was charged with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
Wednesday
Police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way at 10:40 a.m., for a shoplifting.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 17 Paradise Road, moments before noon.
Two cases of fraud or a scam were reported: from 8 Glover St., at 1:10 p.m., and from 237 Jefferson Ave., at 1:45 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 23 Glendale St., at 2:30 p.m. for a larceny.
A party from 95 Congress St. reported having been threatened, at 3:40 p.m.
Police took a report of a fraud or a scam at 4:05 p.m., at 140 Washington St..
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to 71 Dodge St., at 7:15 p.m. after a party reported losing, then finding their wallet — minus the cash it had contained.
Three units were dispatched, at 11:35 p.m., to 583 Cabot St. for a male fitting the description of a wanted person.
Wednesday
A Rezza Road resident reported at noon that they were being harassed by a former landscaper.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 12:50 p.m., to a Cabot Street location after a woman was hurt when she slipped on the ice and fell.
Two officers went to the intersection of School and River streets at 1:30 p.m., to check on a male asleep in a vehicle.
Police were sent to 107 Brimbal Ave., at 3:25 p.m., after kids throwing snowballs broke a window.
