Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to 338 Cabot St. at 6 p.m., for a brick pillar by the driveway that had been knocked over.
Wednesday
The report of two males possibly fighting brought police to a Bartlett Street location at 12:20 a.m.
Police and fire were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. to 214 Rantoul St., for a possible fire in a business on the first floor.
At 4:35 a.m., an officer was sent to Dunken Donuts, 44 Dodge St., for a possible break-and-entry to the drive-through.
Officers were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 8:45 a.m., for a disturbed male party threatening the staff.
An ambulance was sent to an Essex Street location, at 9 a.m., for a drunken male asking to be taken to the hospital.
Police were sent to a Simon Street address, at 10:50 a.m., to check on the well-being of a child with his father.
Two units were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Stone streets at 2:20 for a case of road rage.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lynnfield Street and Newhall Place, at 3:40 p.m., for a green Cadillac that was all over the road. An officer stopped the vehicle in the CVS parking lot and, after speaking with the driver, requested a DRE (drug recognition expert). The driver, James Murray, 42, of 14 Collins St., Apt. 11, Peabody, was transported to the station where the DRE determined that he was impaired. Murray was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A second person in the vehicle, a 43-year-old Peabody man, also of 14 Collins St., was arrested on two outstanding warrants. The ACO took possession of a rat terrier in the vehicle, and transported it to the Borash Clinic.
The DPW was notified, at 3:55 p.m., of a large hole forming in the sidewalk and grassy area at the intersection of Ellsworth and Southwick roads. A voicemail was left as there was no answer.
Police were dispatched, at 5:05 p.m. to the intersection of Washington and Main streets for a two-vehicle accident. A passenger from one vehicle was transported to Salem hospital with unknown injuries
A Washington Street resident approached an officer at 5 p.m. to report that a vehicle appears in front of his residence several nights every week from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. He said he believes the party to be selling or buying drugs because he pulls away onto Bresnahan Street where he meets side-by-side with another vehicle, then leaves the area. He said the driver was always a light-skinned male in his 30s.
A woman called police, at 5:30 p.m., from the vicinity of Lowell and Church streets to report that a kid jumped onto her vehicle and damaged it. The officer spoke with the youth, who said he fell off his skateboard while riding down Church Street and bumped into the vehicle as it drove by. He was unhurt. The officer told him he would contact him if further action was required.
A caller reported, at 6:25 p.m. that there was a male in the computer room and she does not believe he lives there. She said he was a white male wearing a maroon shirt and sweat pants. Officers checked the room, but found no one there. They also spoke with management but received no information about any unauthorized personnel in the room.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 197 Washington St. and arrested operator Colleen Koscielecki, 31, of 52 County St., Peabody. She was charged with drunken driving, a marked lanes violation; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; and following too closely.
Wednesday
A Dalton Court woman walked into the station at 5:25 a.m. to report having differences with her neighbor. An officer attempted to speak with the neighbor but could not reach anyone at the number. The officer will summons the neighbor to court for assault by means of a dangerous weapon — a shovel.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 274 Lynn St., at 6 a.m., for the report of a possible pedestrian accident. The victim, a 90-year-old Peabody man, was awake and communicating. He was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. No charges have been filed.
Police were called to 20 Wahtera Road, at 7:45 a.m., for a man found wandering in the backyard with no shoes and a large bandage on his arm. The homeowner stayed with the man until police and an ambulance could arrive. Lahey called and advised they were looking for the man, who had wandered away from the hospital. He was picked up by Atlantic and transported back to Lahey.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 12:40 p.m., to Bishop Fenwick High School, 99 Margin St., for a student having a seizure in a classroom. The student was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police received a report, at 1:10 p.m. about a white Volvo that had been parked in the area of Perkins and Franklin streets for several weeks. The officer said the vehicle appeared to be legally parked. Salem police were contacted and went to the Volvo owner’s Salem address in an attempt to contact him. He was not at home, but police left a note alerting him of his vehicle.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 3 Eaton Place, at 6:55 a.m. for the break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched, at 10:50 a.m., to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for a shoplifter.
The report of a motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 17 Paradise Road at 12:50 p.m.
Officers were called to 15 Peabody St., at 1:20 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 226 North St at 1:40 p.m.
Police went to Lafayette and Cedar streets, at 4 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched, at 6:05 p.m., to the vicinity of 92 Marlborough Road for a fight.
Police were sent to 475 Highland Ave., at 8 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to Shaw’s Supermarket, 11 Traders Way, at 11:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were dispatched, at 11:35 p.m., to the vicinity of 172 Lafayette St., for an armed assault. According to the police report, a couple were walking down the street in the direction of Washington Street when a car pulled up beside them and a tall, thin man jumped out, accosted them and shouted in the man’s face, “What, are you laughing at me?” He pushed his victim to the ground, reached around into the car, grabbed a knife and held it up to the couple for a few seconds. Then he jumped back into the car and drove away. Neither party was hurt and their assailant neither asked for nor took any cash or valuables. They were unable to get a description of the man, the car or its license plate.
Wednesday
A noise complaint brought police to Parlee Street, at 7:20 a.m..
Police were called to Loring Hills Avenue, at 8:12 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 10 Federal St., at 9:45 a.m., for a juvenile issue
Police responded to five parking complaints between 10:50 a.m. and 2:25 p.m., at 86 Federal St; 9 Bay View Ave.; 24 1/2 Winter St.; 116 North St., and the intersection of Cross and Saunders streets
Police were sent to the vicinity of 38 Osborne St. at 3:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 6:25 p.m. for a shoplifter. They arrested Michael Lacrosse, 38, of 13 Morrill Place, Lynn. He was charged with aggravated shoplifting and with larceny over $1,200
An officer was sent to 8 Rand Circle at 7:35 p.m., for a party in the adjoining unit disturbing the peace by banging on the wall.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:30 p.m., for an overdose.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched, at 8 a.m., to the vicinity of 80 Andover St., for a motor vehicle accident.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Bayberry Road and Maple Street for an ex-boyfriend in a red Jeep. The Jeep was gone before the officer arrived.
Officers went to 11 Ray St., at 11:40 a.m. to take a report on a fraud case.
Police were called to 16 Rand Circle at 1:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 33 Neal Road, at 3:10 p.m., to assist a party in handling a case of identity theft.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Nirvana Drive, at 9:25 a.m., for an erratic operator,
Police responded to two separate hit-and-run motor vehicle accidents within 15 minutes today: 565 Humphrey St., at 4:25, and 16 Elmwood Road, at 4:35 p.m.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to the vicinity of 1 Salem St., at 7:10 p.m.
