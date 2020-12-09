Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 14 Essex St., at 4:30 p.m., for the report of a motor-vehicle hit-and run.
At 5:45 p.m., officers were sent to 10 Heritage Drive after a person complained about other people illegally using drugs.
Police arrested a driver after a traffic stop at the intersection of Derby and Herbert streets at 8:45 p.m. Arrested was Ivan Ariel Pena, 28, of 8 Herbert St., Salem. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug.
Wednesday
Officers were called to the intersection of Gallows Hill Road and Valley Street, at noon, for a car accident without injuries.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 8:55 p.m., for an employee causing a scene.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of West Dane and Mechanic streets, at 9 p.m., after a woman complained about a female kicking her car.
Two officers went to an apartment at 15 Fayette St., to look into one roommate's charge that another roommate had taken items belonging to him.
Wednesday
One officer was sent to 3 Northridge Road, at 2:05 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a stove fire.
Peabody
Tuesday
Officers were called to 8 Hugh Terrace, at 4:35 p.m. after a caller reported two people going door-to-door, attempting to gain entry to homes as "floor cleaners." The pair had gone when police arrived. There was no vehicle description or company name to follow up with.
A caller reported to police, at 5:45 p.m., that her friend was concerned about her abusive mother. The caller told police the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been notified and will be standing by. An officer went to the address, but there was no answer. Police were able to contact the female by phone and she was advised to come to the station prior to returning home. Her brother, however, refused to bring her to the police station. She contacted DCF and they were documenting the case.
Wednesday
Police went to 5211 Crane Brook Way, at 10:20 a.m., for the report of a stolen package valued at $200.
Police were called to Macy's, at the Northshore Mall, to investigate the larceny of merchandise, taken on Monday, that was valued at $3,000.
A 3 Larrabee Terrace resident advised police, at 2:50 p.m., that a package had been stolen from the residence, but the suspect was captured on camera. The officer will investigate and forward to the CID.
A driver reported, at 5:30 p.m., that her vehicle had been hit and another vehicle, pushing her into a third vehicle, in the vicinity of Walgreens on Main Street. The at-fault vehicle then fled toward Peabody Square. The suspect driver, a 27-year-old Warren Street resident, will be summonsed to court on a charge of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A caller told police, at 8:07 p.m., that a red Chevy was following him, honking and flashing its high beams. He said he pulled in and out of the 7-Eleven parking lot and the other vehicle did the same. The caller was advised to proceed to the police station, but the other vehicle continued straight on Washington, past Allens Lane where the station is located. An officer spoke with the caller, but he was unable to provide a plate number or further information. Officers checked the area but the red Chevy was gone.
Middleton
Monday, Nov. 30
An officer stopped a vehicle at 2:15 a.m., in the vicinity of North Main Street and Lookout Lane and cited the driver for speeding.
The next stop, also for speeding, was at 10:15 a.m., in the vicinity of South Main and Orchard streets.
Police were sent to a home on Sgt. Roode Lane, at 4:15 p.m. after a resident called to report vandalism to Christmas lights.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Police were sent to a Cranberry Lane address for an unattended death.
A sergeant was sent to Angelica's Restaurant on South Main Street, to check for possible leaking sewage.
Friday, Dec. 4
An officer was sent to the Middleton Post Office at 12:50 p.m., to check into a case of identity theft.
Saturday, Dec. 5
An officer was sent to the area of Circle and Peabody streets, at 3:25 p.m., to look into the well-being of a horse.
Five incidents of limbs, trees and/or downed wires were reported at various locations between 4:22 and 4:51 p.m. An additional five utility requests were reported between 5:40 and 5:45 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A caller notified police, at 9:50 a.m., that someone placed what looked like a homemade "No Parking" sign at the corner of Washington and Pickett streets. The responding officer said it looked like a private sign and a worker from the highway department would look to confirm it wasn't a town sign.
A Seaview Avenue woman reported at 4 p.m. that she received a recorded call claiming to be from Amazon. The recording instructed her to press certain buttons on her phone for certain charges or to call a number it gave her. She thought it was an odd call and decided to contact police instead.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A Humphrey Street caller advised police, at 1:15 a.m., that there was a needle in the middle of the sidewalk. The item was secured.
A Stetson Avenue resident reported at 8:45 a.m. that a broken-down motorcycle had been parked in front of her house for a couple of weeks. Police recovered the scooter.
Just before noon, police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 357 Essex St. that was reported stolen in Salem. Arrested were John D. Bochicchio, 37, of 33 High St., Apt. 216, Swampscott; Michelle White, 48, of 215 Burrill St., Swampscott; and Sijantha Phath, 34, of 10 Langdon St., Apt. 2, Salem. All three were separately charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bochicchio and Phath were charged, additionally, with possession of Class E drugs.