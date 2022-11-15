Peabody
Monday
Police and an ambulance were called to Eaton Apothecary, 2 Centennial Drive, at 8:19 a.m., for an employee who had fallen from the loading dock. CID was notified and the employee was transported by ambulance to Lahey—Burlington.
An officer was flagged down at 8:40 a.m., at 145 Washington St., by an individual who told him he had just been “jumped” at the Taco Bell in Salem. He was directed to the Salem PD to make a report.
Officers stopped at 12:28 p.m., to investigate a report of a party slumped over at the side of the road. The man told the officers he was investigating the four leaf clovers in the area.
A caller reported that two days ago, her 15-year-old daughter had dropped a bag of jewelry at Reds. The hostess there was able to track down the woman who had found the jewelry on Facebook, and she said she would return it to the owner but has not done so as of yet. The officer will attempt to speak with the woman and document the incident.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:22 p.m. in the vicinity of 556 Lowell St., and arrested the operator Derek A. Matarazzo, 35, of 84 Tibbetts Town Way, Boston, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating under the influence of drugs, 2nd offense; failing to signal; failing to wear his seat belt, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator took possession of the vehicle.
At 5:34 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Central and Elm streets. After a brief investigation they arrested Franchesco Franchelis Caraballo Perez, 20, of 38 Perkins St., Apt. 3A, Salem, on a charge of operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
A caller reported from 12 Southwick Ave., that his neighbor was at home and appeared in distress. Police were sent and gained entry to the home where they found the resident taking a nap. He refused medical assistance.
Marblehead
Saturday
Police responded to five separate burglar alarms between 3:26 a.m. and 1:58 p.m. All were false.
Sunday
Four officers were sent to the vicinity of Loring Liquors at 11:40 a.m., to be on the lookout for an unnamed party.
Monday
Police made property checks on Village Street, Stramski Way, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and West Shore Drive between 12:53 and 1:30 a.m..
An officer went to Atlantic Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., to report on vandalism.
A Beacon Heights Lane caller reported a scam to police at 10:51 a.m.
An officer, the Fire Department and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Baldwin Road and Pleasant St., at 10:53 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries.
A Farrell Court caller notified police, at 2:24 p.m. of an identity theft.
Three officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets, at 3:37 p.m., on a general complaint.
Two officers were sent to Birch St., at 5:48 p.m., for suspicious activity. They checked and secured the building.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 24 Norman St., at 10:11 a.m., to report on a larceny.
A shoplifting brought police to 295 Derby St., at 11:26 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m., reports of an erratic operator brought police to the vicinity of 462 Loring Drive where they stopped a vehicle and arrested the operator on multiple charges. Thomas Joseph Bertrand, 37, of 85 Lynnfield St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was charged with: assault with a dangerous weapon; threatening to commit a crime; violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw; a marked lanes violation; failing to stop or yield; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and failing to stop for police.
Police responded to the vicinity of 1 James Ayube Drive at 12:41 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 6:16 p.m., for a past assault.
Theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate brought police to 76 Lafayette St., at 8:53 p.m.
Monday
Police were called to 40 Highland Ave., at 2:20 a.m., for a larceny.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 223 Swampscott Road, at 6:17 a.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate was reported at 12:15 p.m., from the intersection of Mason and Tremont streets.
Officers were called to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 12:29 to report on a theft.
Officers were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 2:31 p.m., to look into a theft.
Police were sent to 181 Essex St., at 2:57 p.m. for a larceny.
A larceny report brought officers to 27 Charter St., at 3:32 p.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 4 p.m., in the vicinity of 34 Leach St.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Broadway at 4:03 p.m. for a well-being check.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Swampscott Road and First Street at 4:25 p.m., for a road-rage incident.
A reported disturbance brought police to 90 North St., at 10:26 p.m.
A larceny report brought police to 29 Fort Lee Terrace, at 11:04 p.m.
Tuesday
A cruiser responded to 10 Reliance Row, at 10:54 a.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A larceny brought police to 64 Boston St., at 11:13 p.m.
Police were called to 4 First St., at 11:28 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 2:49 p.m.
Officers responded to 14 Story Road at 3:25 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded at 5:34 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul and Creek streets for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
A sergeant, two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 245 Cabot St., at 6:57 pm., for a female walking around naked.
Two officers and firefighters responded to 205 Cabot St., for a fire alarm with smoke coming from a kitchen.
Monday
Police stopped 13 drivers, between 8:07 and 10:22 a.m., at various locations around the city, and issued 9 written warnings, 3 verbal warnings and one arrest or summons for various offenses.
An officer was called to 87 Herrick St., at 12:31 p.m., to report on stolen EarPods.
Police were sent to 15 Stone St., at 1:42 p.m., to check on a female resident.
Officers went to 395 Essex St., at 2:56 p.m. to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to 2245 Elliott St., at 5:21 p.m., to assist security with a shoplifter.
Three officers were sent to 26 Railroad Ave., at 10:17 p.m., to investigate a disturbance — people were yelling from the second floor.
Tuesday
Police responded to multiple alarm activations at about 7:38 a.m. from 221 Cabot St.
An officer was sent to 10 Aricia Lane, at 10:28 a.m., to investigate a possible fraudulent check.
Police were sent to 241 Elliott St., at 12:37 p.m. for a disturbance over the value of a lottery ticket.
Three officers, fire and two ambulances were dispatched, at 2:14 p.m, in intersection within the Beverly High School parking lot for a two-vehicle collision with possible injury. The two juvenile drivers, high school students, were transported to Beverly Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles were towed, but no no one was cited.
At 3:30 p.m., three officers, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Lyman streets for a motor vehicle accident.
An office was sent to the vicinity of Tozer and Hellard Roads, at 4:20 p.m., to check the well-being of an elderly female sitting on a boulder.
Swampscott
Friday
A tall, light-skinned male panhandler wearing a hoodie, flip-flops and a single sock was moved along from the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 11:05 a.m. after passersby complained of his aggressive approach.
At 11:47 a.m., a Phillips Avenue resident walked into the station to report identity theft. He told police that someone fraudulently withdrew money from a money market account and fraudulently opened up another.
Cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 24 Sculpin Way, at 7:44 p.m, to check the area for an orange 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with a female passenger who sounded like she was in distress, screaming from a partially opened door. It was last seen on Ocean Street, headed toward Swampscott. The vehicle’s plate number comes back to Winthrop.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to a Lindall Street address, at 10:55 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute about one neighbor blowing leaves onto another’s property.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 1:32 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
An officer was called to a Loris Road address, at 3:47 pm., to render medical aid to an unconscious person. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was transported to Beverly Hospital.