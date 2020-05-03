Marblehead
Friday
A Community Road caller notified police at 8:40 a.m. that a red 1995 Kawasaki EX 500 motorcycle had been found behind the building. Police spoke to property maintenance which will contact a tow company to remove the cycle. Dispatch messaged the owner's company via social media. Another party called to say he had spoken with the executive director at the site, and they will send a letter to the listed owner telling him to move it or they will.
An Evans Road caller told police, at 10:40 a.m. that some of his friends had gotten the extortion email, and he wanted to report that, now, he has gotten one too. He was told to delete the letter, change his password and update his security settings. He said he was already in the process of doing so.
A Bonad Road resident called at 11 a.m. to complain that two coyotes were coming too close for comfort. She said she has a puppy and there are small kids in the area. The woman was advised to call Massachusetts Wildlife and given their number.
A woman called police at 12:15 p.m. to ask if she could just bag unwanted drugs and leave them on the front steps of the station. She was told not to leave them on the steps, but would have to put on a mask and come into the lobby and put them into the drug disposal boxes left there for that purpose.
A party from Community Road notified police at 2:15 p.m. that there was now a yellow Mini-Cooper by the motorcycle reported this morning. He said he thinks they are together and was adamant they should not be on private property. Police were advised that a named person had bought the motorcycle and was working to get it off the property.
A Rockaway Avenue woman came in to the station, at 4:10 p.m., to report that she had gotten a threatening email demanding payment in bitcoin. She was given the usual advice.
A caller reported, at 10:55 p.m., that a man was down after his bike crashed into against a fence at the intersection of Endicott Avenue and Conant Road. The caller was scared and ran off, so he didn't get close enough to give police any information. An officer reported that the cyclist was down by 21 Endicott Ave., and he was conscious and alert. The cyclist's father arrived and gave him a ride home.
Saturday
A woman from Waldron Court Place called police, at 9:40 a.m. to complain that she lives on an easement and a neighbor has put up signs to prevent people from having access to the property. An officer was notified to check into the situation.
A Salem resident called police at 12:50 p.m., to ask why he could not walk across the causeway. He was told he could walk on he beach, but the no-walking-on-the causeway rule was a Board of Health decision and he could contact them Monday for further answers. He asked if it would be a problem if he walked on the causeway right now and he was told it would be a problem.
A woman called police at 3:55 p.m. from Peach Highlands to say that as of recently, cars have been speeding up the street to "catch air" as they speed over the crest of the hill. Today, she said, she saw a vehicle do it, and when she yelled at them to slow down, the car came back around and they exchanged words. She said she got a plate number on a smaller SUV driven by a younger person.
Two people walking across the causeway at 4:10 p.m., were warned not to do it again.
Police were sent to a Front Street location, at 4:45 p.m., after a worker called to express concern about a female who had been sitting there in her blue Prius since 12:30 p.m. and had drunk four waters and eight ice teas, and said she hadn't been feeling well and was concerned about her cat. An officer spoke with the woman and said she was fine. She had been having car trouble and has now called AAA and is waiting for the tow truck to show up.
A West Orchard Street resident reported two young kids were ringing doorbells in the neighborhood. Police apprehended both juveniles and returned them to their parents.
Sunday
A Shorewood Road caller notified police, alt 7:20 a.m. that his car was broken into during the night, and several unidentified items were taken. He said he only wanted it logged.
Salem
Saturday
A noise complaint brought officers to 10 First St., at 1:30 a.m.
Officers were sent out for two noise complaints at 19 Nichols St., one at 4 a.m. and the next at 4:56 a.m.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle was reported at 9:10 a.m. at 159 Boston St.
An officer was sent to 1 Powder House Lane, at 9:45 a.m, for a health-related issue.
Another break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported, this at 11:45 a.m., at 175 Boston St.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 137 Rainbow Terrace, at 12:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 201 Canal St. at 12:25 p.m., for a larceny.
An officer was sent to 32 Clifton Ave., at 1:30 p.m., for a health-related issue.
An officer was called to 18 Upham St., at 1:40 p.m., after a resident reported threats.
The report of a dispute brought police to 149 Derby St., at 2 p.m.
At 2:45 p.m., police were called to 2 South Pine St. for a drunken person.
A public health-related issue brought an officer to 59 Boston St., at 5:20 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 70 Loring Ave., just before 6 p.m.
An officer was sent to Circle Hill Road, at 6 p.m., for a public health related issue.
Police were sent to 394 Essex St., at 6:25 p.m. for a disturbance, and at 8:50 p.m.,to 137 Rainbow Terrace for another disturbance.
Officers went to 10 Park St., at 11:10 p.m., for a noise complaint.
A past assault brought officers to Palmer Street and Harrison Avenue, at 11:10 p.m.
Sunday
Two more noise complaints brought officers to 173 Lafayette St., at 3:50 a.m.; and 15 Robinson Road, at 5 a.m.
Officers responded to 286 Washington St., at 8 a.m. for the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate.
Officers were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 9:05 a.m., and to 120 Canal St. at 10 a.m., to make separate well-being checks.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to North Street, at 2:20 p.m.
An officer was sent to 405 Essex St., at 2:55 p.m., for a public health-related issue.
Beverly
Friday
Two units were sent to the vicinity of Glidden and Blake streets, at 7 p.m. for a report of kids chopping trees down.
Complaints about two mini-bikes racing around Dodge Street and Route 128 with no lights, brought police to the area at 9:40 p.m.
Police were called to 55 Ober St., at 10:20 p.m., to disperse a group in the parking lot.
Saturday
Police were sent to Hale Street and Eisenhower Road, at 6 a.m., for a single-car motor-vehicle accident.
Two officers were sent to 80 Herrick St., at 11:50 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Three units were sent to 3 Charles St., at 12:45 p.m., for a report of homeless people in an abandoned house .
An officer was sent to East St., at 12:55 p.m., to disperse a group children playing baseball.
A two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and personal injury brought police to the intersection of Hale and Corning streets, just moments before 3 p.m. One operator was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries and the other declined medical assistance. There were no citations or arrests, and one vehicle was towed.
Police, fire and two ambulances were dispatched to Cross Street, at 3:05 p.m. for an unresponsive male. Medical personnel performed CPR on the man as he was transported to Beverly Hospital. It was not believed to be a drug-related problem.
An officer was sent to 502 Cabot St., at 5:25 p.m., to disperse a group playing soccer.
Police went to Lothrop and Dane streets, at 11:25 p.m., to disperse a loud group.
Three units were dispatched, at 11:50 p.m., to 15 Dodge St., for neighbors complaining about a loud party.
Sunday
Police were sent to Tall Tree Drive, at 12:25 p.m. for a missing 14-year-old female, who left home after a dispute with parents over a discipline issue. She was listed as missing.
Three officers were sent to an Essex Street address, at 1:30 p.m., for an argument between girlfriends.
Police were sent to 576 Cabot St., at 10:15 a.m. to handle a dispute between neighbors.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Thorndike St., at 10:20 a.m., for an unknown medical issue. The party was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were sent to 221 Gage St., at 2:35 p.m., to check the well-being of a woman who had been sitting in a black Nissan all day.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Hull and Ash streets, at 4 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 4:35 p.m., to check on a man selling bicycles.
Peabody
Friday
Officers were sent to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., for a large gathering at in the parking lot. The names of 14 parties were taken, they were all given a final warning and dispersed.
Police were called to 21 Tanners Court, at 10:45 p.m., after a female juvenile missing from Northend Street was found at the Tanner's Court address. The 15-year-old girl was placed under juvenile arrested and charged with two counts of A & B on a police officer; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct. She was released to her father. A 38-year-old Northend Street, Peabody resident was summonsed to court on two counts of child endangerment; disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. A second juvenile was also summonsed to juvenile court on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 11:45 p.m., for a male causing a disturbance in the parking lot and refusing to leave the property. Officers spoke with the male and put him on a taxi to Malden.
Saturday
A Winter Street party called police from 19 Spring Street, at 1:15 p.m. and said someone was threatening him with a machete. The suspect, with his machete,was still present when the officer arrived, but he fled on foot out the back door. He was apprehended, with the assistance of a K9, in short order and was taken into custody. Arrested was Jerry A. Nunez, 37, of 19 Spring St., Apt. 2, Peabody. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with threatening to commit a crime.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 11 Wayne Road, at 12:15 a.m. after several callers reporting explosions in the area. They found nothing and staying in the area for a while but heard nothing more.
Police responded to 44 Bartholomew st., at 12:33 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries. The vehicle was last seen heading down Lynn Street. Lynn was advised of the vehicle with heavy damage and of a partial plate number. It was described as a black minivan with heavy front-end damage and a blown tire. The vehicle had struck the guardrail in front of 44 Bartholomew, heavily damaging the guardrail. A BOLO for the vehicle was put out over the North District.
A father notified police from outside 280 Washington St., that he had located his daughter, missing since March and an active drug user. He said she was at the residence with her girlfriend, who is also a heavy drug user. The father said there may warrants for each of them. Officers located the two females inside 280 Washington and placed them under arrest. Arrested were Haley J. Ferragamo, 26, 49 Golden Hills Road, Saugus, who was charged with possession of a Class B drug and with an other-department warrant; and Nastassja D. Nedeau, 34, of 24 Danville Road, Kingston, New Hampshire, who was charged with possession of a Class B drug and with two other-department warrants.
Officers responded to 7-Eleven, 115 Main St., at 11:55 a.m., after a caller reported a customer had thrown a drink at an employee. The unknown customer had left the area, but the incident was caught on video. The suspect could not be ID'd as he was wearing a mask.
Danvers
Sunday
A 12-year-old boy on Longbow Road was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital after striking his head at about 11:30 a.m. Police said the boy was conscious and stable. A Medflight was requested to meet the patient at Beverly Hospital, police said.
||||