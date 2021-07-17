Peabody
Thursday
At 12:49 p.m., a caller at J&H Truck Repair on Route 1 reported he got into an argument with a person while he was pumping gas. The other person left without incident.
A caller on Longview Way reported a delivery box truck took down a wire at 1:09 p.m. After arriving at the scene, an officer said a few wires were taken down from various houses. The Fire Department arrived and wrapped up the phone and cable lines.
A caller reported there was a dog in distress inside a gray Honda CRV parked outside Stop & Shop on Howley Street at 1:39 p.m. Just as officers arrived, the owner came out of the store. He was advised of the dangers of leaving a dog inside a car on a hot day and sent on his way.
A Council on Aging employee called at 1:59 p.m. to report vandalism to work vehicles at the Torigian Center. He said video surveillance showed a van was damaged by a landscaping company hired by the COA. They wanted the incident documented for insurance purposes.
A clerk at the Liquor & Smoke Shop on Route 1 reported a woman brandished a knife and stole a lighter from the store. The clerk gave police a description of the woman, who was last seen going toward the Plaza Motel. Officers stopped a woman at the motel, but released her after questioning. A person then called into the station to report that a possible suspect was outside in the parking lot, standing by the motel office, and carrying two bags. Stephanie Ann Lohnes, 31, of 138 S. Common St., Apt. 306, Lynn, was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
A caller reported a table on the highway on Route 1 near the former Sea Witch restaurant at 3:36 p.m. MassHighway was notified.
At 4:21 p.m., a caller reported kids on bikes in the middle of Railroad Avenue. An officer spoke with the kids, and they will stay off the street.
A caller reported a man was knocking on doors on Caller Street at 4:59 p.m. A 28-year-old Lynn man was issued a court summons on drug charges — three counts of possession of a Class C drug (subsequent offense) and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.
A 49-year-old Peabody man was transported to Salem Hospital and issued a court summons on a charge of driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense) after a car crash on Winter Street at 6:45 p.m.
State police responded to a car crash with a head injury on Route 128 northbound at Route 114 at 9:54 p.m.
A caller reported she was sideswiped by another vehicle on Endicott Street at 10:10 p.m.
A 31-year-old Hudson man was issued a court summons on a charge of unlicensed operation of a vehicle after a traffic stop on Winter Street at 11:01 p.m.
Friday
At 2:44 a.m., a caller reported a customer on his paper route on Buxton Lane hadn't taken in the paper since last week and he was concerned for the residents. An officer at the scene noticed the mail also hadn't been collected and a back light was on. A neighbor told police that a man lives alone at the house. The Fire Department was called for entry to the home. They discovered the man, severely dehydrated, inside and he was transported to Salem Hospital by ambulance.
At 9:33 a.m., a manager at Long's Jewelers on Cross Street reported that the staff had all of the jewelry out for inventory day, and there was some suspicious activity from people in a car behind the building.
Salem
Thursday
A disturbance was reported at the corner of Derby and Daniels streets at 2:10 a.m.
Police received a report of a break-in to a vehicle on Nichols Street at 7:59 a.m.
A fight was reported near 252 Bridge St. at 8:27 a.m.
Police received a report of a fraud or scam from a person at 135 Lafayette St. at 10:45 a.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported at 72 Flint St. at 11:16 a.m.
Threats were reported at 50 Saint Peter St. at 12:52 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Hancock Street at 4:58 p.m.
A hit-and-run accident was reported near 90 Broadway at 7:21 p.m.
Friday
A car crash with injuries was reported near 140 Boston St. at 7:11 a.m.
A larceny was reported at 227 Highland Ave. at 9:21 a.m.
Threats reported at 45 Congress St. at 10:02 a.m.
A car break-in was reported at 80 Highland Ave. at 11:34 a.m. Joseph Edward Scarpellini, 40, of 33 High St., Lynn, was subsequently arrested on charges of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the daytime for a felony and attempting to commit a crime.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 7:08 a.m., a caller at Colonial Court wanted to turn in some unwanted firearms: Two riles, one shotgun, and several boxes of ammunition.
A person on Atlantic Avenue reported receiving scam emails at 7:20 a.m.
At 7:52 a.m., a caller complained of illegal dumping on West Shore Drive.
A caller on Front Street said a wire was hanging down and resting on top of a parked car on Front Street at 9:36 a.m. The light department was notified.
At 10 a.m., a caller said a landscaper was parked on West Shore Drive and had a mower that had been running for 10 minutes and spewing fumes.
A Sewall Street man walked into the station at 12:02 p.m. to report he accidentally opened mail that belonged to his neighbor.
At 12:09 p.m., a caller reported someone was using her old address and personal information to order things and have them sent to the old house. The home is vacant and once the packages are delivered, the person goes and picks them up, the caller said. She already reported the situation to Danvers police and the U.S. Postal Service and they told her to notify Marblehead police.
At 1:12 p.m., a caller said she was directed to call police by the Health Department. She wanted to talk to someone regarding dumping at the Marblehead Housing Authority property on Hawkes Street. She said three mattresses, a child's bike and a shopping cart were left along the fence. "She pays a lot to live in her apartment and shouldn't have to look at the perpetual junk." The caller said she did speak with the Housing Authority and suggested they put up cameras or signs.
At 2:35 p.m., a caller on Rose Avenue reported fraud. He said he rented property via Craigslist and was scammed out of money. His bank advised him to file a police report to support his claim so he can get his money back.
A woman on Broughton Road reported at 3:14 p.m. her neighbor's son threatened her husband.
At 10:55 p.m., a caller on Front Street reported hearing gunshots. He said he knows the sound of fireworks and those were not fireworks. Multiple other calls came in as well. The harbormaster reported they were fireworks and coming from Crocker Park. At 10:59 p.m., a caller said there was a group partying and drinking in the park, but when officers checked the area, no one was there.
Friday
A man walked into the station at 3:49 a.m. to report he flipped his car at the top of Gerry Street after striking a pole. He said he nodded off behind the wheel and struck a tree and rolled the car. Fire crews and police, meanwhile, had responded to the crash scene. The man was evaluated by paramedics and declined medical attention.
Beverly
Thursday
A disturbance over a checkbook brought officers to Trask Court at 5:23 p.m.
A person went to the station at 5:34 p.m. to report check fraud.
Police notified a Conant Street resident at 6:30 p.m. that their wallet had been found in Wenham.
Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Lovett and Thorndike streets at 7 p.m. for a report of a cyclist hit by a car.
A report of an unwanted guest who had been drinking brought officers to Chase Street at 8:41 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a loud party in a Sohier Road backyard at 10:12 p.m.
Officers went to Lynch Park at 10:27 p.m. after receiving a complaint about fireworks and people screaming.
At 11:22 p.m. police went to a Dodge Street grocery store on a report of a woman inside after the supermarket had closed.
Friday
An Essex resident who had been reported missing was located on Dodge Street at 12:33 a.m.
Police dispersed a group of people gathered on the 300 block of Rantoul Street at 1:20 a.m.
A neighbor dispute at 8:35 a.m. brought officers to a Manor Road address.
An officer checked on a report of a panhandler at the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets at 8:52 a.m.
A car crashed into a house foundation on Odell Avenue at 2:21 p.m.
A cyclist was hit by a car at 3:13 p.m. at the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway.
A report of a dog panting in a hot vehicle brought officers to the 300 block of Rantoul Street at 4:34 p.m.
The railroad crossing gates were reportedly malfunctioning at the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets at 4:52 p.m.
Officers, firefighters and an ambulance went to a Cabot Street business at 4:59 p.m. after a report of a customer overdosing.
Danvers
Thursday
Police went to the Breakaway, 221 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m. on a report of a dog in a car.
An unresponsive person who had possibly overdosed was reported at Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 6:11 p.m.
Youths were reported throwing rocks on Holten Street at 6:13 p.m. An officer responded but couldn't locate them.
A report of a woman acting strange brought an officer to Endicott Park at 6:22 p.m.
The fuel pumps weren't working at the DPW garage on Hobart Street at 7:40 p.m.
Police took a report of a hit-and-run that damaged a parked car on Fowler Street at 8:12 p.m.
Friday
An officer spoke to a loud group at McDonald's, 135 Andover St., at 1:01 a.m.
A crash involving a child on a bike was reported at 10:34 a.m. on Hobart Street.
Police responded to a report of dogs on a roof at H&R Block, 139 Endicott St., at 10:39 a.m.
A car reportedly drove into the Walgreens building, 107 High St., at 11:09 a.m.
A fax machine at the Women's Health Center, 1 Hutchinson Drive, repeatedly dialed 911 between 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.
