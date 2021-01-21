Peabody
Wednesday
A caller at the Tannery Apartments on Warren Street reported at 1:29 p.m. that four car tires were slashed.
At 2:33 p.m., a woman reported she was looking out the window at Lahey Medical Center when she saw her car shake from being hit by another vehicle. The suspect exited her vehicle and then limped into the Emergency Room, the caller said.
An officer spoke to residents at Brooksby Village about attempted fraud via a computer at 3:17 p.m. No money exchanged hands. Police said it was a computer support scam.
A 35-year-old man was taken to Mass. General Hospital with injuries after being run over by the car he was working on outside a Foster Street building at 3:35 p.m. Police said the vehicle was lightly struck by another vehicle.
A 33-year-old Salem woman was issued a court summons on charges of driving with a revoked registration and an uninsured vehicle, following a traffic stop near The Container Store, at Northshore Mall, at 5:48 p.m.
Ronald C. Devoe, 70, of 1316 Overlook Trail, Peabody, was arrested following a report of an incident at a neighbor's home at 8:18 p.m. A caller reported the male owner of a pit bull came to the house, opened the door and walked in to yell at the homeowner. Devoe was subsequently arrested for breaking and entering in the nighttime and intimidating a witness.
Thursday
A caller on King Street reported her boyfriend had overdosed on cocaine at 12:12 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to Lahey Medical Center.
Beverly
Tuesday
A person on Cherry Hill Drive wanted to report identity fraud at 4:55 p.m.
At 10:17 p.m., a Greenwood Avenue resident reported his computer was hacked.
Wednesday
Police responded to a car accident with property damage near 449 Cabot St. at 2:04 p.m.
A Lindsay Avenue resident reported harassing telephone calls, at 4:42 p.m., involving fraud.
Police received a report of suspicious activity on Wallis Street at 10:14 p.m. A vehicle was allegedly involved in stealing packages.
Police received two reports of unemployment fraud from residents.
Thursday
Report of a two-car accident involving property damage at the intersection of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue at 11:11 a.m.
A caller reported suspicious activity outside a building on Enon Street: A package was left outside at 2:09 p.m.
An Upton Avenue resident reported unemployment fraud at 3:25 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
A Collins Street resident reported unemployment fraud at 4:30 p.m.
Police received a report of kids drinking on the roof of St. Mary's Church on Conant Street at 5:06 p.m.
A caller on Central Avenue reported an assault at 8:47 p.m. — someone hit their brother.
Wednesday
Police received a report at 3:17 p.m. of a past assault at Hathorne Hill Rehab and Care on Kirkbride Drive.
Salem
Wednesday
Report of a past assault at 56 Margin St. at 3:22 p.m.
Report of a car accident involving a pedestrian and a bike at 5:13 p.m. near 227 Highland Ave.
Report of a larceny at 11 Traders Way at 10:41 p.m.
Thursday
Police received reports of break-ins to vehicles at 3 and 8 Freeman Road at 7:30 and 8:12 a.m., respectively.
Report of a larceny at 57 Buffum St. Extension at 10:02 a.m.
Report of shoplifting at 227 Highland Ave. at 12:24 p.m.
Report of a break-in in progress at 40 School St. at 3:17 p.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
At 11:58 a.m., Peabody police reported a license plate belonging to a Marblehead resident's vehicle was found in a snow bank at Dunkin' Donuts. The owner was notified and would pick it up the next day.
A caller on Fieldbrook Road reported he was watching a thief who had just stolen a car from a neighbor's garage at 1:23 p.m. He said a man pulled up to the house in a car, looked into the garage and then circled the block and took the car — a Volvo C70 convertible. He didn't recognize the driver, but described him as a white male in his 20s, wearing a hood and a bandanna. He drove off toward Salem on Leggs Hill Road. The caller was able to give police the name of the owner who then told them it was just the mechanic picking up the car.
A Gregory Street resident reported receiving a scam call regarding his Social Security number at 6:03 p.m.
At 10:48 p.m., a caller from Cincinnati asked police to go and check on her mother because her brother's phone was disconnected and she thought that was weird. She was told she needed to "articulate why she thinks that there may be a problem with her mother, other than a phone being disconnected." Among other apparent concerns that were redacted from the log entry, the woman said she hadn't spoken to her mother in eight months and was concerned. She was advised that none of the concerns she listed had anything to do with a well being check, but were more family issues that could be addressed by other means, not the police knocking on the door at 10:50 p.m. to see why the brother's phone was disconnected. The woman continued to talk about family issues, to which the officer said they weren't going unless she could give a legitimate reason, and that the police don't involve themselves in family issues over money. The call was eventually turned over to the officer-in-charge, but the woman disconnected the call.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Ryan McLean, 39, of 25 Railroad Ave. #4, Swampscott, was arrested at his residence on a straight warrant out of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, following a report of an unwanted person at that address at 5:24 p.m.
||||