Peabody
Friday
One woman was taken to a hospital after a crash inside the Kelly Volkswagen storage lot on Andover Street at 10:06 a.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Lynnfield Street at 10:55 a.m.
Police got a call from North Shore Bank on Lowell Street at 1:48 p.m. about a woman who was undressing in the parking lot. Police traced the license plate on the Honda CRV to a 60-year-old Beverly woman but do not know if she was the one undressing.
A woman called at 2:41 p.m. at the request of her husband, who was waiting in line at the CVS on Main Street to be tested and reported that another man in line was causing a scene by refusing to wear a mask. When police got there they reported the call as "unfounded."
An 11-year-old on Jackson Avenue called 911 at 2:42 p.m. because he thought someone was breaking into his home. It turns out that the boy's father had come home from work.
A Tanners Court resident reported a possible attempted break in at 3:03 p.m. after finding that a screen had been removed.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Andover Street and Andover Drive at 4:08 p.m.
An attempted burglary was reported to a property at the corner of Tremont and Central streets at 6:52 p.m. Police were called by someone saying a man with a beard was chasing teenagers. The man told officers they had tried to break into his home.
No injuries were reported in a two-car crash on Andover Street at 7:02 p.m.
Police went to In The Game on Lowell Street at 11:23 p.m. after an employee reported that a patron deliberately coughed on him during a dispute.
Saturday
Police received a distress call from a Sirius satellite radio in a Range Rover and found the vehicle on Lowell Street just after 10 a.m. However, they could not find the driver. A search ensued, with officers checking Lahey Hospital, calling the owner's home in Haverhill, and searching nearby roads and, with the help of the state police, Route 128. Eventually, police made contact with the owner, who said her vehicle broke down and she could not miss her massage appointment, so she left it there.
Police got another call from North Shore Bank on Lowell Street about a woman changing, at 10:25 a.m. This time they caught up with the woman, who was putting on a pair of roller blades. The officer noted he would speak to her later about the situation.
Police got a call at 12:29 p.m. about a truck where people were selling seafood parked behind the T.J. Maxx on Andover Street.
Police got a call to Connolly Terrace at 2:19 p.m. after several residents complained that their 74-year-old neighbor, with whom they do not get along, was being especially loud. The neighbor told police that she had been cleaning and celebrating Joe Biden's victory, and agreed to quiet down.
A Pulaski Street resident reported at 2:51 p.m. that her car key fob had been stolen from inside her apartment.
An elderly resident of Veterans Memorial Drive was taken to Lahey Hospital with a back injury after she was "tripped by (her) dog" at 3:07 p.m.
A County Street resident called at 6:46 p.m. after a teenager rode up the caller's driveway and toward the garage. When spotted, the teenager claimed he was working with the police to locate a stolen moped.
A Highland Park resident called at 10:47 p.m. about two men who entered her yard, stayed there for a while and then left. Police learned that the men were paying a socially distant visit to their grandmother and were in the wrong yard.
Sunday
Police took a report of a chair through a window on Prospect Street at 9:41 a.m.
A garage fire was reported at 11:09 a.m. on Lenox Road.
A resident of Rainbow Circle called at 2:22 p.m. about loud music from a church on Lynn Street. The church's door was open.
A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital and will face a threats charge after police got a call from a Peabody girl who said her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend was threatening her and making comments on social media.
A caller reported suspicious activity at 3:23 p.m. at the Leather City Commons on Lowell Street. A man was jumping up and down on benches and throwing newspapers around. The man agreed to clean up the newspapers and then left.
A hit and run crash involving a deer was reported on Sandra Drive at 7:02 p.m. The deer, which remained at the scene, was described as "up and walking" when police arrived. The driver of a dark-colored sedan with heavy front end damage left the scene.
Michela Chilel Perez, 23, of Lynn, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. on Lynnfield Street near Ravenwood Road on charges of drunken driving, child endangerment, driving without a license and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, following a check on a vehicle that had pulled off the road. A 19-year-old passenger will be summoned to court on a child endangerment charge. The Department of Children and Families was notified.
Monday
The windows of an old fire engine at the Peabody school transportation facility on Berry Street were found smashed at 1:02 a.m.
Police took a report of graffiti at Farnham Park at 1:08 a.m.
A call to Hardy Street for a disturbance at 6:23 a.m. turned out to be a man who was excited.
An employee at Peabody City Hall called police at 9:48 a.m. about a man who was trying to get into the building. The man, "Michael," was rolling marijuana "joints" when officers arrived. He was apparently trying to change his party affiliation. Police sent him on his way.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police took a report from an Atlantic Avenue business at 3:36 p.m. about a former employee who had just walked out of the store carrying an armload of items.
Police received multiple calls about an SUV driving 15 to 20 mph and weaving "all over the road" on West Shore Drive at 4:41 p.m. The driver's daughter arrived to drive him home.
Swampscott
Sunday
A caller reported finding "strange writing" in the sand at Kings Beach at 7:55 a.m.
A caller reported seeing a man masturbating in a car parked outside a store on Paradise Road at 3:07 p.m.
Police went to Lexington Street for an apparent suicide at 3:49 p.m.
A caller asked police for help getting her dog after it ran into the construction site at the Machon School on Burpee Road at 10:18 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, firefighters and an ambulance went to Cedar Street at 8:49 p.m. to help an elderly woman who was stuck under her bed.
Monday
Police took a report of a man exposing himself on Ober Street at 11:08 a.m.
