Beverly
Sunday
Police took a report of a man "annoying and accosting" a woman on Rantoul Street at 5:47 p.m.
Police took a report of a purse left in the street at the intersection of Butman and Hancock streets at 6:07 p.m.
An ambulance was called for a woman with a mental health issue who cut her own stomach with a knife at a Rantoul Street address at 6:30 p.m.
A Lothrop Street fence was reported at 7:28 p.m. to have been knocked down on the Fourth of July.
Police were called to Lothrop and Dane streets at 7:41 p.m. to speak with a preacher who was using a public address system.
Monday
Police were called about a man walking on Route 128 north at 8:18 a.m.
Salem
Saturday
No injuries were reported in a crash on North Street at 5:39 p.m.
Sunday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 5:36 p.m.
Monday
Police took a report of harassment from a Boston Street address at 11:36 a.m.
A larceny from White Street was reported at 11:41 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Essex and Daniels streets at 12:42 p.m.
A report of harassment was taken from a Lafayette Street address at 1:07 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets at 1:12 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police went to South Street at 11:07 a.m. concerning complaints about a man yelling outside for hours; one neighbor said she hadn't slept in 72 hours and it was "getting to be a problem." Police ascertained that the man was talking loudly on the phone.
Police took a report from West Shore Drive, where a man said he had gotten into a confrontation with someone because his child suffered a sunburn, at 11:03 a.m.
Someone on Stramski Way called police to complain that a neighbor was hosting a "huge" birthday party, no one is social distancing or wearing masks and they were drinking alcohol. Police spoke to the host and learned the party was wrapping up.
Police tracked down a person who was allegedly seen illegally dumping items on Brook Road at 1:13 p.m.
Police went to Orchard Circle at 8:26 p.m. after a neighbor saw two people trying to get into a house on the street; officers confirmed that the house is on the market and the two people were potential buyers.
Swampscott
Sunday
An employee of Popo's Olde Fashioned Hot Dogs on Humphrey Street reported a customer acting strangely at 9:12 a.m.
A pole came down on Puritan Road and Sculpin Way at 10:11 a.m., blocking the road.
A caller from Andrew Road found a baby duck in her yard at 10:28 a.m.
A caller from Farragut Road reported kids lying in the street at 6:02 p.m. The kids were removed.
Peabody
Sunday
Police responded to Carroll Savage Park on Lynnfield Street after receiving a fireworks complaint at 11:19 p.m. Police were unable to pinpoint the location of the fireworks.
Security for Walgreens at 35 Main St. reported at 11:30 p.m. a customer was locked inside the store and had let themselves out, leaving the door unsecured. A person with a key later arrived on scene. The employee reviewed video and saw that nothing had been taken from the store.
Monday
Peabody Glass and Mirror Company, 29 Howley St., reported at 9:13 a.m. a piece of glass was taken from the rear lot on Saturday. Police said video footage was available, and they got a description of a suspect taking the glass.
A caller from the area of Carroll Savage Park told police at 1 p.m. someone was hitting golf balls and they were landing in his yard. Police spoke to young person from Arch Street.
A Main Street resident reported at 1:39 p.m. that someone fraudulently changed his account information for his unemployment payments.
Mini of Peabody, 209 Andover St., reported at 2:19 p.m. a dealer plate has been missing since May 27.