Danvers
Tuesday
Police went to Forest Street at 7 p.m. for a report of a violation of the town's junk car bylaw.
Wednesday
One person was injured when a car crashed into a building at the Endicott Green Apartments on Newbury Street (Route 1) at 11:40 a.m. Police said a car struck a guardrail on Route 1, traveled down an embankment and came to rest against the foundation of a building. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the property management company and MassDOT were notified.
A larceny from Dick's Sporting Goods on Commonwealth Avenue was reported at 3:26 p.m.
Thursday
A break-in to the Verizon Wireless store at 49 Maple St. was reported at 10:29 a.m.
A dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue at 10:47 a.m.
A vehicle was recovered at the Marriott Towneplace Suites, 238 Andover St., at 11:37 a.m.
Police took a report of fraud at 2:20 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Ericson Almonte-Rojas, 27, of 5 Holten St. No. 5, Peabody, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. on charges of driving after license suspension for drunken driving and speeding in violation of special regulation, following a traffic stop on Essex Street.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller from Ridge Road reported at 5:35 p.m. that a new pair of size 13 Nikes still in the box fell out of the back of their truck. The caller said he retraced his route but could not find them.
Thursday
A resident of Kenneth Road called police at 5:38 a.m. to report a neighbor's 1981 Volkswagen van in the road. The owner had apparently forgotten to set the parking brake.
Peabody
Thursday
Police were looking for the driver of a van who drove away from a Speedway gas station on Lowell Street moments after being administered Narcan for a possible overdose at 5:56 a.m.
A Reynolds Road resident called police at 8:57 a.m. to report the theft of a laptop computer and several other items from a backpack left in her car overnight.
No injuries were reported when a woman crashed into the front of Walgreen's on Andover Street (Route 114) at 9:49 a.m. The building inspector was notified and the woman's car was towed. She was given a ride home.
A 30-year-old Haverhill man who was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee around the parking lot outside of Barnes and Noble in the Northshore Mall parking lot with his legs sticking out the window was given a ticket at 10:33 a.m. for unsafe driving, driving an uninspected vehicle and failing to notify the Registry of Motor Vehicles of an address change; he was also given a verbal warning for driving without a license in possession and driving a vehicle with a cracked windshield.
At 1:31 p.m., a Harrison Avenue resident was sent notice of a $125 fine him for allowing his Rottweiler to run loose, which forced a letter carrier to skip several homes on the street.
Salem
Wednesday
A theft was reported from a Butler Street address at 4:37 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Lafayette Street at 9:01 p.m.
Thursday
A theft was reported from a Front Street address at 6:19 a.m.
A crash was reported at the intersection of North and Federal Streets at 8:25 a.m. when a car attempted to pull out of Federal onto North.
A bicyclist who pulled out from a side street onto Bridge Street was struck by a car at 10:50 a.m. No injuries and only minor damage was reported.
Beverly
Wednesday
A hit-and-run crash with property damage was reported on Essex Street at 7:01 p.m.
Thursday
At 4:59 a.m., a crash with property damage was reported at 411 Cabot St.
An attempted breaking-and-entering case was reported on Putnam Street at 10:54 a.m.
Beginning at 12:54 p.m. and throughout the afternoon, a police sergeant stopped several vehicles on Dodge, Cabot and Church streets to issue verbal warnings for violations of the state's new hands-free law.
