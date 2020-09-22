Marblehead
Sunday
A Harvard Street resident notified police, at 11:40 a.m., that someone had stolen his identify and fraudulently filed for unemployment and a debit card in his name.
An Orne Street caller advised police, at 1 p.m., that someone in Phoenix had used his Panera Bread account to order food. He said he had canceled his cards, reported the crime to Phoenix police, and filled out an online fraud report. The charge amount was $48.98, and it was delivered to 13225 N. 20th Ave., Phoenix AZ.
A Marion Road caller notified police, at 5:22 p.m., that their door had been tampered with.
Police watched a security video of a car jumping the hill late last week on Peach Highland. The vehicle was ID'd as a blue 2014 Toyota RAV4 SUV with Mass. plates 1XEH94.
A woman called police at 8:35 from Green Street, when a male tried to flag her down. She did not stop but said the male, about 30, was dressed all in black with a black baseball cap on backwards. Two more callers reported in the next ten minutes, with the last saying he was in the middle of the road, crying, waving his arms and yelling, possibly that he needed a ride. An officer located the man and after a brief discussion, arrested him. Arrested was Salvatore Anthony Guarino, 27, of 179 West Shore Drive, rear apartment, Marblehead. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with resisting arrest.
Monday
A Sagamore Road man called police at 3:20 a.m., and said he was an airline pilot stranded on an unknown base and needed assistance. Dispatch could hear a voice in the background, and the man handed the phone to the voice. She identified herself as his nighttime caregiver. She said he was very confused but was OK. He woke up from sleeping, grabbed the phone and called 911. There were no issues at the residence.
A West Street man notified police at 12:30 p.m., that his teenage son's black Trek bicycle was stolen when he was spending Saturday night at a friend's home on Clifton Avenue.
A caller notified police, at 3:50 p.m., that he had videotaped a driver swerving onto the wrong side of the road to avoid going over a speed bump. An officer spoke with the driver, who told him that, in the future, he would take another route.
A Pond Street caller reported to police, at 2:50 p.m., he advised police someone had called him and stated someone had charged $1,100 to his Amazon account. He said he suspected it was a scam, as he does not have an Amazon account. He said he will monitor his credit and call police back if anyone tries to open another account.
An officer was sent to a Rose Avenue address, at 6:25 p.m., after a caller reported hearing an "explosion," but was unable to tell where it came from. The officer checked the area but found nothing.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Elliott Street and Northern Avenue, at 5:40 p.m., for a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. According to the police report, the driver was westbound on Elliott Street (Route 62), waiting for traffic entering from Northern to clear the intersection. When the traffic cleared, he pulled ahead, but, blinded by the glare of the sun, struck the cyclist who was crossing in front of him. A witness, driving the next car back, confirmed that she could not see the cyclist either because of the sun's glare. The cyclist was transported to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not cited.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to a Butman Street location, at 6:05 p.m., for a male under a tree, possibly for hours.
Police were sent to Northridge Road, at 9:55 p.m., for an unconscious female, possibly an overdose.
A parking issue between tenants brought two officers to 65 Livingstone Ave., at 11:05 p.m.
Monday
Two units responded, at 12:05 p.m., to the vicinity of Herrick and Cabot streets, for a female screaming and kicking at a black truck.
An officer was sent to a Cherry Hill Drive address, at 1 p.m., to serve a notice of immediate threat.
Two officers went to 10 Park St., at 2:05 p.m. to look into a possible larceny from a cab driver.
Police were sent to a Story Avenue address, at 5:45 p.m., to speak with a couple arguing outside.
An Elliott Street caller notified police, at 6 p.m., that their vehicle window had been smashed.
Two officers and a sergeant were sent to the vicinity of 17 New Balch St., at 6:35 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors, after one teen punched a younger teen.
Officers were sent to Bridge Street, at 7:50 p.m., for an intoxicated and partially naked man.
Officers were called to a residence at the intersection of Essex and Winter streets to assist the Fire Department with a stove fire.
Tuesday
Police were sent to One-Stop Market, 174 Rantoul St. at 1:05 a.m., for a suspicious male in the store.
Officers were dispatched, at 1:10 a.m., to the intersection of Hale and Ober streets for a vehicle into a utility pole. The driver, who was unhurt, told police he lost control of his vehicle when it ran out of gas, causing it to hit the utility pole. The vehicle was towed.
A cruiser was sent to Hart Street on the Wenham line at 1:35 a.m., to assist state police after a vehicle struck a deer.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were called to a Chase Street location for a male outside who was punching himself in the head.
Peabody
Saturday
A caller from 14 Bartholomew St. reported to police, just before 4 a.m., that a man was playing a saxophone in the middle of the street. She said she lost sight of him around # 16, but she could still hear him. An officer advised dispatch a few minutes earlier that the "concert has ended for the night."
Zucker Foods, 4 Lake St., notified police, at 8:10 a.m., that a truck had just run into the front door of the bakery. A wrecker was in route as well as the building inspector to check the structure. There was no mention of personal injuries.
BMW of Peabody, 221 Andover St., notified police, at 1:35 p.m., of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found in Malden, which notified Peabody.
Police responded, at 4:30 p.m., to the 128 north off-ramp to Route 114 east, for a two-car accident . There were no injuries.
Sunday
Three incidents of graffiti were reported within thirty minutes: the Skate Park, 27 Perkins St., at 6:40 a.m.; Farnham Park on Endicott St., at 6:57 a.m.; and the Endicott Street bridge, at 7:05 a.m.
A caller reported, at 5:25 p.m., seeing a man running on Main Street while holding a baby. A second caller reported the man and child had entered Park Square Condos. Police were unable to find them.
The manager of the 535 Lowell St. CVS reported, at 5:50 p.m., that a group of about a half dozen middle schoolers were running in and out of the store without masks, shouting profanities and refusing to leave the property. Police advised the youths to leave and not return.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Luso American Credit Union, 37 Tremont St., to assist at the trespass towing of a vehicle. The vehicle owner returned to the car and paid the fees due. The vehicle was not towed.
Monday
A woman called animal control at 8:40 a.m., to report the cat she adopted was not getting along with her other cat, and she was looking for advice. She was advised to speak with a veterinarian.
Police were called to Jiffy Lube, 230 Andover St., just before noon for assistance in removing a terminated employee who was refusing to leave. When police arrived, the man, who was the general manager of the shop, left without incident in a Lyft. He had been living upstairs in the attic of the shop for some time, according to senior company officials. They told police he had a substance abuse problem, and the shop had been finding cash shortages ever since he began working there.
Police were called to the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, at 1:45 p.m., for an injured raccoon. The animal control officer was contacted and was responding. In the meantime, the 56-year-old Gloucester man with the raccoon was arrested after it was determined he was being sought on an outstanding arrest warrant. The raccoon was transported to a veterinarian for testing.
Police were sent to Victoria's Secret, Northshore Mall, for a past shoplifting.
A Roland Road caller told police, at 6:25 p.m., she had seen a large quantity of discarded cigarette ends in her back yard that were not there yesterday. She was concerned she had a prowler in her yard at night. The officer reported two cigarette butts in the unfenced yard. He made a note requesting additional area checks.
A Home Street caller reported to police, at 7:30 p.m., that an unknown male keeps banging on their door shouting that their chickens got out, but they don't own any chickens. Police were unable to locate the male and said the property was all clear.
A Berkshire Road woman called police at 8:20 p.m., to report the FBI had called and asked for her personal information. She said she gave them her Social Security number.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 7 a.m., after a caller reported his mother's car had been stolen from the Plaza by an unknown woman. He said he met the woman named "Brandy" on Union Street in Lynn, and that sometime around 4 a.m., "Brandy" left the motel with his mother's car. Police entered it as stolen.
A Gardner Road resident notified police, at 7:30 a.m., that someone had fraudulently applied for unemployment assistance using her identity.
Salem
Sunday
Reports of a disturbance brought police to a Proctor Street address, just before 7 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Mason and Oak streets at 9:30 a.m., for a suspicious person or vehicle.
Police were called to 37 Ward St., at 11:10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to 77 Willson St., at 12:35 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or bicycle.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 9 Carlton St., at 12:33 p.m.
Officers were sent to 46 Marlborough Road, at 1:50 p.m., on a health-related incident.,
Police were called to 185 North St., at 5:35 p.m., to look into a reported fraud or a scam.
A report of threats brought police to 40 Highland Ave., at 10:35 p.m.
Monday
Officers were sent to 19 Station Road at 12:05 a.m. for a noise complaint.
Police were dispatched to 16 Lafayette St., at 2:35 a.m., to investigate a disturbance.
Officers went to 190 Bridge St., at 8:15 for an undesirable or unwanted guest; at 8:50 a.m., they were sent to 72 North St., for the same problem.
Police were called to 160 Marlborough Road, at 9:05 a.m., and to 37 Northend Ave., at 10:20 a.m., for separate reports of a fraud or a scam.
An officer was called to 97 Jackson St., at 11:40 a.m., on a parking complaint.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Canal St., and Loring Ave., at 2:40 p.m.
Police were called to 53 Ocean Ave., at 4:50 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 7:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A larceny brought officers to 8 West Ave., at 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Police went to 77 Willson St., at 7:50 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Just before 10:40 p.m., stopped a motor-vehicle at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Almeda Street, on a routine traffic stop. They arrested the operator, David J. Mealey, 52, of 653 Western Ave., Apt. 12, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Police were sent to 26 New Derby St., at 10:40 a.m., in response to a call about a suspicious person.
An officer was sent to 11 Barton Square, at 11:05 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 225 Derby St., at 12:10 p.m., for a larceny.
At 1:40 p.m., police arrested a 26-year-old homeless man at the intersection of Lafayette and Harbor street on an outstanding warrant.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer went to Hunt Nursing & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., at 5 p.m., to look into a reported assault.
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Osborn Tavern , 49 Maple St., at 1:30 a.m., to check on a party sleeping in a vehicle.
Police were called to 8 Hillcrest Road, at 9:55 a.m., for a case of unemployment fraud.
Police were sent to the intersection of Newbury St. (Route 1) north and Route 114 east, at 12:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to Putnam Pantry Candies, 255 Newbury St., at 4 p.m., for a staggering male. He was gone when police got there.
An officer was sent to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 5 p.m., for a motorcycle with a child on the back.
Tuesday
Police were called to 83 Bradstreet Ave., at 6:45 a.m., for a possible car break.
An officer was sent to North Shore Pack and Ship, 301 Newbury St., at 1:10 p.m., for a possible scam or swindle.
An officer went to The Home Depot, 235 lndependence Way, at 1:40 p.m., for a stolen cart of merchandise.
Police were called to the vicinity of Target, 240 Independence Way, at 2:20 p.m., for a three-car accident without personal injury.
