Marblehead
Thursday
Police took a complaint at 9:54 a.m. from a caller who had been unable to reach a merchant who has his canvas for his boat and he was looking for assistance. The caller was directed to the harbormaster who has been dealing with similar complaints. The harbormaster called back and said they have no information on the merchant. Dispatch called the brother of the merchant who said he would send an email to get in touch with police regarding customers who want to get their property.
A caller at 1:07 p.m. from Davis Road reported three very young boys standing on the large rock at Grace Oliver Beach throwing rocks at each other. He was concerned because he did not see any parents nearby. Police said everything checks out.
A resident reported a possible phone scam at 2 p.m. The caller said he was from Amazon and he wanted access to her account and computer to check on an order. The woman said this did not feel right as Amazon has never reached out before, so she gave no information. Police advised her to change her passwords on her computer, update her security software and keep vigilant.
A caller at 7:49 p.m. reported graffiti on Sewall Street. Someone had written "Black Lives Matter" on the wall of a building. A scan of the log did not show this as being reported in the past. Police took pictures and found the paint on the graffiti was not wet.
Police and fire crews and an ambulance responded to a car crash with reported head and arm injuries at Atlantic and Gerry streets at 10:55 p.m. A car was towed from the scene and the person refused to be transported.
Friday
A Pleasant Street resident called police, at 9:50 a.m., to advise them of what looked like scorching or fire damage to the pickle ball courts overnight.
An Evans Road woman reported at 12:20 p.m. to say that she had received a call saying her Social Security Number was being used for illegal purposes. When she tried to get the caller to identify themselves or to answer her questions, they continued to bombard her with questions rather than answering hers. The caller then asked her to confirm the last four number of of her SSN as well as provide more sensitive information, which she refused to do. She then and said she would call them back, and the caller then told her if she hung up, they would have to assume she was using her SSN for nefarious purposes. At that point, she was certain it was a scam, hung up on the caller, and notified police.
A Phillips Street caller notified police, at 8:15 p.m., that someone had fraudulently registered for unemployment benefits in his name. The caller had already reported the the violation to the Mass.Gov website.
A property manager came into the station at 9 p.m. to seek some advice on a parking issue he is anticipating. He said a resident in the building had asked another tenant if her boyfriend could find another place to park his truck as it takes up two spaces, and when she told her boyfriend, he got upset.
A Redstone Lane resident complained to police, at 10:10 p.m. about the noise coming from a nearby residence. She said it is like a club there every weekend and none of her neighbors are able to get any sleep. An officer spoke to the people at the residence, and they agreed take it in for the night.
Saturday
The Redstone Lane party called again at 12:20 p.m. to report that the people at the party are back outside again playing basketball and still being loud. Two units were dispatched and advised the residents to shut it down now, and they apparently complied.
Police were called back to Redstone lane for a third time, just before 1 a.m., as the people who had left the party earlier had returned as soon as the police left, and they began making noise again. Officers advised the party-goers that anyone who does not reside there needs to move along.
A Front Street resident notified police, at 12:15 p.m. that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
A caller notified police, at 3:05 p.m., that a woman's bike with a Nantucket basket on the handlebars was stolen from in front of the store.
A man called from the Village Street dock parking lot to say his car had been sideswiped for the second time this week at this location. He said he hadn't called the first time as it was just the mirror, but, this time, when he arrived back at the dock from his boat, the car had been hit again and much more extensively damaged. Police took a report of the unwitnessed hit-and-run.
Police were called to the previously-mentioned Redstone Lane area, at 10:35 p.m., after a neighbor reported a loud party. The caller said she believed it to be at 4 Redstone Lane, about which she had called numerous previous times. She said every time, the officers go and talk to the people, and when the officers leave, the people come out again. The officer reported, at 10:45 p.m., that the people were playing basketball outside and talking, which was not deemed too loud.
While on another call, at 11:55 p.m., an officer reported loud music coming from a boat off the Corinthian Yacht Club. The harbormaster was enroute and advised the party aboard the boat about excessive noise.
Sunday
A Shepard Street woman notified police, at 2 a.m., of odd noises outside her home. A responding officer spoke with the owner and searched the property, but found all to be in order.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller from Puritan Road called at 9 a.m. concerning an item left on the front porch. Police concluded that there was no issue.
Police took a report of a con or scam from Forest Avenue at 10:51 a.m.
A Vantage Terrace caller reported fraudulent charges to a bank account at 11:48 a.m.
The animal control officer was notified after a seal was spotted on Eisman's Beach at 3:05 p.m.
Nahant contacted Swampscott police for assistance from the harbormaster just before 9 p.m. A kite surfer was in distress.
Friday
Police were sent to a blue house at the corner of Burrill Street and Paradise Road, at 12:40 a.m., after a caller reported they had been playing music extremely loudly all night.
The animal control officer requested assistance, to Eisman's Beach, at 6:35 a.m., for moving an animal.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 28 Shaw Road, at 8:10 p.m., after an area resident reported a non-resident vehicle parked in a resident-only parking lot. That vehicle and one other were tagged.
A Littles Point Lane resident called police, at 3 p.m., about someone having discharged a firearm on a nearby property. The officer, after viewing a video of the incident, determined the gun in question was a pellet gun.
A party called police, at 5:10 p.m., with a complaint of a dog running around King's Beach near Mission on The Bay.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 15 Mountain Ave., at 9:30 p.m., after a party reported two people sitting in a car with a headlight out, across the street, possibly smoking marijuana. The caller thought they looked suspicious. The car departed before the officer arrived.
Saturday
A caller from 330 Paradise Road told police, at 1:35 a.m. that he could see from his apartment window what looked like two males assaulting a third. The officers reported the incident was horseplay.
A caller from Spinale & Company, 224 Humphrey St., called police, at 10:15 a.m., to request timed-parking enforcement in front of the business.
A woman flagged down officers in the vicinity of Redington Street and Stone Court, at 11:15 a.m., regarding her missing daughter, whose phone GPS signal was showing a location in the area. The woman said her daughter is schizophrenic. Officers offered to try and locate her daughter, but the woman declined, saying she didn't want her daughter to get angry at her. She asked that if the officers encountered her daughter, to please give her a call.
Police were called to 1099 Humphrey St., at 11:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The parties exchanged paperwork.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Burrill Street and Monument Avenue, at 2:25 p.m., to assist with a protest march.
A caller advised police, at 2:40 p.m., of numerous cars parked on Blodgett Avenue without the proper resident sticker. Fifteen vehicles were ticketed.
A woman called police, at 7:40 p.m., from the vicinity of Abbott Park and 150 Paradise Road, to voice her concern about a person driving golf balls toward the child's playground on the other side of the park.
Sunday
Police were sent to 162 Essex St., at 1:50 a.m., for a report of fireworks coming from the area of the high school.
Salem
Thursday
Threats were reported from a Hardy Street address at 4:58 p.m.
Shoplifting at the Walgreens on New Derby Street was reported at 5:38 p.m.
A burglary was reported on Boston Street at 5:45 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Loring Avenue at 6:24 p.m.
Friday
Threats were reported on Buffum Street at 1:02 a.m.
A hit and run was reported on Willson Street at 2:09 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Cambridge Street at 9:03 a.m.
Police assisted the Fire department on North Street at 10:17 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on North Street at 10:57 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of North and Federal streets at noon.
A fraud or scam was reported on Courageous Court at 2:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 71 Lafayette St., at 6:04 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle/bicycle or pedestrian accident was reported at the intersection of Federal and Washington streets, at 8:15 p.m.
Police were dispatched, at 10:40 p.m., to the intersection of Proctor Street and Hillside Avenue, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Saturday
The report of an assault brought officers to 9 Salem St., at 3:45 a.m. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Tomy J. Sanchez, 30, of 12 Pope St., Apt. 815, Salem. He was charged with assault and battery; assault with a dangerous weapon; and attempting to commit a crime.
Police were sent to 54 Ocean Ave., at 10:55 a.m., to speak with a party about threats received.
Police were also sent to 2 Pioneer Terrace, at 12:25 p.m., for threats received.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 43 Boston St., at 5:15 p.m.
A string of six separate noise complaints between 7:45 and and 10:35 p.m., sent police to 74 Lawrence St., 39 Park St., 36 Harbor St., 1 Park St., 12 Cherry St., and 49 Lawrence St., respectively. Two more noise complaints were answered before midnight: 40 Cedar St., at 11:35, and 51 Prince St., at 11:40 p.m.
Sunday
Three more noise complaints started the day: 29 Japonica St., at 12:10 a.m.; 17 Canal St., at 4 a.m.; and at the intersection of Lafayette and Dow streets, at 5:15 a.m.
After a largely quiet day, police were called to 211 Washington St., at 3:10 p.m., for a larceny.
Peabody
Thursday
Police plan to seek charges in court of unlicensed operation and speeding on Jubilee Drive on a driver from East Boston at 5:18 p.m.
A Longwood Avenue resident reported unemployment insurance fraud at 5:45 p.m.
Fireworks were reported on Sandra Road at 9:45 p.m.
An officer shut down fireworks in Raddin Park at 9:58 p.m.
Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of an explosion and wires smoking in the vicinity of 92 Tremont St. at 9:10 p.m. Peabody Municipal Light Plant was notified. Crews checked fuses and there was no loss of power. The explosion may have been fireworks.
Fireworks complaints were logged on Lynnfield Street at Robin Road at 11:53 p.m., and on Mill Street coming from Main Street at 12:11 a.m. Friday. After a fireworks complaint from the vicinity of 58 Main St. at 12:14 a.m., police found a box of spent fireworks in the median. The Department of Public Works was called to take care of it.
Friday
Police took a report of an assault from someone who came into the lobby of the police station on Allens Lane at 12:46 a.m. The person said he was assaulted by another person and Atlantic Ambulance was called. The person was taken to Salem Hospital. His car was left in the front parking lot.
State police responded at 6:46 a.m. to a three-car accident on Interstate 95 north just before Exit 28. The Fire Department and Atlantic Ambulance responded.
Police took a report of a disturbance at the Trump Store, 134 Newbury St., at 1:42 p.m. A caller reports a man wearing a white shirt and black shorts spit at him and fled, all while carrying a small dog. The suspect was then picked up by a white woman in a grey Toyota and they fled down Winona Street. An officer attempted to make contact with the suspect and Saugus police were attempting to do a notification.
Police were sent to the intersection of Route 128 south and Centennial Drive, at 7:25 p.m., for a blonde female in her 20s walking alongside the road. She was wearing a blue tanktop and short jean shorts. Police found her beneath the Centennial Drive bridge where she told them she had an argument with her boyfriend. Officers gave her a ride to the station where she was picked up by a male.
Police were sent to Summit Plaza, 145 Summit St., at 9:40 p.m., for a man passed out in the passenger side of a vehicle. After checking his license, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the station. The charges for which the 30-year-old Salem was being sought include: Malicious destruction of property; burglary; felonious breaking and entering in the nighttime; assault and battery; and assault on a family or household member.
Saturday
A 50-year-old Karelitz Road man will be summoned to court after an incident at 2:10 a.m., at the intersection of Lowell Street and Karelitz Road in which he refused to pay his taxi driver. He was charged with evading a taxi fare.
Police were called to Namco Pool & Patio, 216 Newbury St., at 11:35 a.m., by an employee who reported someone had stolen a pool vacuum. The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s, wearing a gray T-Shirt, a black helmet, and operating a silver moped. He was spotted by an officer and stopped at the Turnpike Carwash. The man, a 42-year-old resident of Piedmont Street, Salem, will be summonsed to court for shoplifting, second offense; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and failing to stop for police.
Beverly
Friday
A large coyote was seen running around Butman Street at 7:12 a.m.
Police investigated a possible abandoned vehicle on Ocean Street at 8:03 a.m.
A patriotic sign was reported damaged on West Street at 11:23 a.m.
Attempted larceny was reported on Brackenbury Lane and Dead End Road at 4:08 p.m.
An officer was sent to Cabot and Water streets, at 5:15 p.m., for a possible party on the beach at Sandy Point.
Officers were called to the dead end of Brackenbury Lane, at 6:10 p.m., for the report of an attempted larceny.
Reports of a fight brought two cruisers to Rantoul and Broadway, at 8:35 p.m.
Police and fire were sent to Route 128 and Exit 17 at 10:10 p.m., to assist state police with a motor-vehicle accident.
Two units were dispatched, at 11:30 p.m., to 125 Bridge St., for reports of flashlights inside the hair salon.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 149 Park St., at 12:25 a.m., for the report of fireworks coming from that location.
A report of a possible fight in the back yard brought police to 24 Herrick St., at 1:30 a.m.
Police, ambulance and mental health personnel were dispatched, at 2:15 a.m., to a Rantoul Street address for a female who apparently had ingested poison.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane Streets, at 4:30 a.m., for teenagers screaming in violation of the city noise ordinance.
Police were dispatched, at 10 45 a.m., to the vicinity of 255 Dodge St., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
An accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist brought police to the intersection of Essex and Cole streets at 2:05 p.m.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 5:35 p.m., to disperse a group possibly planning a fight.
At 6 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 350 Cabot St., for an intoxicated female throwing things at motor vehicles.
Sunday
A hit-and-run accident with property damage brought an officer to 71 Dodge St., at 10:25 a.m.
Officers were sent to 8 Leech Street, at 11 a.m., for an unattended death.
An officer was called to 11 Railroad Ave., at 1:25 p.m. for an apartment fraud.
Danvers
Thursday
A car struck a sign on Valley Road at 5:23 p.m.
Allen Delisle, 33, of 70R Dodge St., Beverly, was arrested on a charge of possessing a Class A drug following the execution of a search warrant on Cherry Street at 6:29 p.m.
Police took a call about an injured squirrel on the rail trail at 7:02 p.m.
Friday
Police took a report of malicious damage to a residence on North Street at 7:54 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a two car accident on Andover Street at 9:44 a.m.
Police took a report of fraud from a Burley Farm Road address at 11:06 a.m.
No injuries were reported in an accident on the ramp from Route 128 to exit 24 at 12:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a two car crash at the intersection of Elliott Street and State Road at 2:16 p.m.
Police took a report of aggressive panhandling outside the Market Basket on Endicott Street at 2:21 p.m.
