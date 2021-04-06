Marblehead
Monday
A Creesy Street resident called police at 9:10 a.m. to speak with an officer regarding an ongoing dispute with a neighbor. She said the neighbor was yelling all of her personal information in the building, and she believes this to be illegal. An officer was to call her as she does not feel comfortable returning to her unit.
A Hibbard Road resident called police, at 11:15 a.m., to report there is a house on the street where “the guy’s stuff is spilling out onto the public way.” He said there is a small easement between his property and the street that allows him to enter his driveway, but that “everything else is town land,” including the grassy patch in front of his house where he is keeping some of his things. An officer checked the address and tagged the motorcycle (parked on the land in question) for expired registration. He knocked at the door, but there was no answer, and there was no way for him to determine whether the property was town or private.
A caller reported at 5:25 p.m., from Lafayette Street that there was a boulder in the middle of the street. The caller asked to remain anonymous. The boulder, police reported, actually turned out to be a paper bag.
Beverly
Monday
Three cruisers responded to the vicinity of McPherson Drive and the Stop & Shop Exit at 10:05 p.m., after a person claimed they were assaulted there.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 112 Elliott St., at 9:05 a.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage. The officer was assisting in a paperwork exchange when he discovered one of the drivers was being sought on an outstanding warrant. That person, Adam James Wetmore, 32, of 13 School St., Beverly, was arrested on the warrant in addition to being charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Wallis streets, at 10:25 a.m., to check on a man who was stumbling. After stopping him and conducting a brief investigation, officers arrested John P. Nelson, 56 Margin St., Salem. He was charged with possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute; and with possession of a Class E Drug.
Police were sent to 245 Essex St., at 10:55 a.m., for a woman banging on the door of number 38.
At 11:25 a.m., a 224 Elliott Street party reported money was taken from their account.
Peabody
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 480 Jubilee Drive, in a routine motor vehicle stop and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator. Arrested was Armando Morales, 41, of 60 Lexington St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with speeding in violation of special regulations. His vehicle was towed.
The report of a larceny brought police, to 1310 Crane Brook Way, at 3:40 p.m., after a man reported a large amount of money missing from his apartment.
An officer was sent to Avis Rent-A-Car, 1 Newbury St., at 4:20 p.m., after they reported a stolen car. The vehicle, with Florida tags, was rented on Feb. 2, 2021, and, as of Feb. 16, 2021, it had not been returned.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 7:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 19 County St., and arrested the driver, a 31-year-old Everett woman, and charged her on a Chelsea District Court warrant.
Police were dispatched, at 10:55 p.m., to the intersection of Washington and Hourihan streets, for a three-car collision. On arrival, officers reported one car was involved with a utility pole, with airbags deployed. The operator, a 21-year-old Lynn resident, was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and will be summoned to court for drunken driving.
Tuesday
Police were called to 400 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:35 p.m., after a staff member called to report rough handling of a party. The officer sent to speak with the party reported an unsatisfied resident and will document the matter.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to 128 Holten St., at 4:20 p.m., for dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to 19 Hood Road, at 4:25 p.m., to investigate a complaint that a neighbor had kicked their dog.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:15 p.m., after a male reported he was being followed.
Tuesday
Multiple various alarms went off across a wide area of town between approximately 1 and 1:11 a.m. All were false and were believed to be the result of a brief power outage.
Firefighters were sent to Daily Harvest Cafe, 103 High St., at 2:50 a.m., for a small mulch fire. It was extinguished without issues.
An officer was sent to Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St., at 10:45 a.m., for an unwanted customer.
Massachusetts State Police responded, at 1:55 p.m., to the intersection of Andover and Newbury streets for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
At 2:15 p.m., police were called to 138 Holten St., for a neighbor exposing himself.
