Marblehead
Friday
A Wallace Road caller complained to police, at 1 p.m. that a group of kids with a woman was outside of his home marking up the roadway with crayons or something. The officer said it was a mother and her two young kids playing with chalk in the roadway.
A woman called police, at 1:45 p.m., from Old Salem Road to report that kids were not social distancing. She said some were gathered near the parked cars by the conservation area and a bunch more went down to the conservation area. An officer reported there were many cars, but no one standing by them.
A Winthrop Avenue resident called at 2:40 p.m., to complain about a group of kids congregating in front of her home. She said they are not social distanciing, and when the hockey puck goes into her yard, the kids trespass to collect it. And, she added, she watched on her video monitoring system as her $42,000 car was damaged by a flying puck, and she had it all on video. She said she was a nurse and she didn't know when she would be able to get back home to file a report. She was also upset that her vehicle had been ticketed and her neighbor's had not. An officer sent to speak to the hockey group found a mother, father and 5-year-old playing hockey, the complainant's vehicle was not in the area and there were no social distancing issues. The officer advised them not to go into the caller's yard.
A man called police, at 3:30 p.m., to complain that the resident of a Rowland Street apartment unit was allowing her 30-year-old son to live in her unit. The caller said the son was coming and going and was a contamination danger to his mother, who also lives there. He said the housing office is not open until Monday and it could not wait until then. He said he had not visited his own mother for three weeks because of the virus situation. He was advised to call the Housing Authority.
An Ocean Avenue caller inquired, at 6:20 p.m., as to why Devereux Beach was open and why police were allowing a place for people to gather. He said there were a lot of people at the beach and they were not social distancing. A second caller called also to complain about the same issue. The chief was contacted and he noted that the beach was NOT closed, and the previous memo from Park and Rec related to playgrounds, gym equipment but not the beach. He said he would speak to the Board of Health regarding the beach. A new call was sent out reminding people about social distancing.
Saturday
A man called police just before 8 a.m., to inquire about whether landscapers can or cannot work. He was told the state had clarified its decision and that they are allowed to work. He said he just wanted to make sure the playing field was level and to keep people honest.
At 8:35 a.m., an officer was directed to call in the plate numbers of vehicles in the Devereux Beach parking lot. Dispatch contacted all the vehicle owners or left voice mails that they had to removed their cars from the lot immediately. By 9:10 a.m., all the cars were gone, and by 9:30 the gates had been secured.
A passerby reported to an officer, at 9:30 a.m., that people were not social distancing at Crocker Park.
A woman complained, at 10:30 a.m., that people were using the park in the vicinity of Fort Sewall Lane. She said she got a partial email from Park and Recreation and thought there should be no one in the park, which is near her residence. Police received the email in its entirety, so it was read to the caller, explaining that the park itself is not closed. She was directed to the town website for full information.
A Madison Road resident called police, at 10:35 a.m., to report their cat had fallen into a heating duct.
A woman called police, at 10:45 a.m., to ask if police were patrolling to disperse groups of people out and about in town. She said teens were the largest offenders for not social distancing. She said she saw kids with basketballs and lacrosse sticks and she suspected they would not be social distancing. She was told four officers were on shift patrolling.
The Winthrop woman who called at 2:40 p.m., Friday to complain about people playing hockey in the street in front of her house and bouncing pucks off her $40,000 car. She the officer did not go there yesterday said the same people are in the street today and they have hit her car twice. She said she has a camera and can see every car that drives down the street. All parties were spoken to and advised of harassment prevention orders and no trespass orders.
A caller notified police, at 3:30 p.m., that a male in a white BMW was trying to sell him drugs, and there were two warrants for his arrest. The caller identified himself, falsely, police said, and he described the suspect to them. Police located the 35-year-old Lynn suspect, took him into custody and to the station, where he was arrested on two outstanding warrants. He was taken to the Middleton Jail to await a court appearance Monday.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were called to 114 Burrill St., at 11:05 a.m., for a larceny.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 226 Windsor Ave, at 11:30 a.m.
Police responded to four separate addresses between 4 and 6 p.m., for ordinance violations: Phillips Park on Humphrey Street; the Middle School, at 207 Forest Ave.; at the intersection of Aspen and Millett roads; and on Young Avenue.
Saturday
Police were sent to 42 Maple Ave., at 12:26 a.m., for suspicious activity.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 29 Elwin Ave., at 12:10 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Humphrey and Phillips St., at 3:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Phillips Beach, 199 Ocean Activity, at 7:55 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to Kiley Memorial School, 21 Johnson St., at 7:05 p.m., after a caller reported an active B & E through the back window of a vacant building. The officers spoke with two females who were taking pictures, and had placed their iPhones on the windowsill of the building.
Police were sent to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., at 9:20 p.m., for two motorcycles and two BMWs racing around the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped two and, after a brief conversation, sent them on their way. The officer spoke with several parties in the parking lot, then dispersed the group.
Saturday
A 286 Newbury St. resident reported, at 11:55 a.m., that his neighbor was accusing him of taking rocks and razor blades. The officer spoke with the neighbor and advised him to contact the Police Department rather than take action into his own hands.
A caller reported a man stole a woman's purse. He was unable to keep up with the man, but described him as wearing a dark-colored hoody. The caller said the suspect, who fled toward Colonial Manor, was in the area often. A woman called in to report she had found the wallet under her car. A small amount of cash was missing, but nothing else. Police spoke with the suspect, but did not locate the missing cash.
Officers were sent to Elmwood Circle, at 7:55 p.m., for large groups of people congregating outside. The parties, who said they were practicing their outside social distancing skills, returned inside after successfully honing those skills.
Sunday
A Pine Street woman called police, at 4:40 p.m., to report a man sitting outside in an older brown Ford. She said she had seen the man there for two days in a road, and he seemed to be sitting there for an extended period. The officer said the man fine. He was just getting out of the house.
Beverly
Friday
Police and an ambulance responded, at 8 p.m., to a Story Avenue address for a man not breathing. It was believed to be an overdose.
Three units were sent to a Bridge Street address for a loud argument.
Saturday
Police were called to 107 Brimbal Ave., at 3:10 p.m., to disperse a group.
At 3:40 p.m., a cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Washington streets to disperse a group by the water.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Park Street address, at 5:30 p.m., for an unconscious party on the back porch.
Police were sent to 45 Wallis St., at 5:35 p.m., for suspicious activity in a motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were called to 412 Cabot St., at 1:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. Police said the driver was heading south on Cabot Street when he lost consciousness, apparently due to a medical incident. The car continued in a southerly direction, going over a curb, down the sidewalk, and gradually coming to a stop, losing a tire somewhere in the process. The driver, who was apparently uninjured was transported to Beverly hospital for examination and diagnosis of his medical issue. The vehicle was towed.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.