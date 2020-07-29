Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Park Street rail station at 4 p.m. to remove an unwanted female from the train.
Officers were dispatched, at 6 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and West Dane streets, for a possible disturbance after a rally.
Two units were sent to the intersection of Bartlett and Front streets, at 7:05 p.m., for a possibly drunken male stumbling into the street.
Five cruisers, fire and an ambulance responded, at 7:25 p.m., to the intersection of River Street and Beverly Y for an overdose.
Officers were called to Lothrop and Dane streets, at 10 p.m., for three minors with alcohol.
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 9:25 a.m., for a female chasing vehicles.
An officer was sent to 232 Essex St. at 10:05 a.m., after the homeowners reported windows had been shot out with BBs.
Police stopped a vehicle with Arizona plates on a routine motor vehicle stop at 11:40 a.m., in the vicinity of Rantoul and Pleasant streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, Robert L. Morin, 43, of 41 Elliott St., Beverly. He was arrested on two warrants and for operating a motor vehicle while having a suspended license.
An officer was called to 9 Lakeshore Drive, at 12:55 p.m., to speak with a victim of fraud and identity theft.
At 3:20 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Berrywood Lane and Michael Road for a report of a red VW racing up and down the street.
A 9 Union Street resident notified police, at 3:20 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police went to a Washington Street address at 3:30 p.m., to speak with a woman who reported that mail had been stolen from her, including a check, which was then cashed.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., to speak with a woman who said her purse had been stolen.
Police were sent the vicinity of 386 Lowell Street to assist a driver in a blue Mustang who reported his vehicle had struck an open manhole, and he was feeling dizzy. The driver declined medical assistance. His car, however, had to be towed.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:30 p.m., to Wetzel’s Pretzels, 210W Andover St., for a 20-30 year-old female who was slumped over her steering wheel, unresponsive and apparently unconscious. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Kelly Volkswagen Storage Lot, 151 Andover St., at 8:25 p.m., for a two-car accident without personal injuries. Both vehicles were towed, and one driver, a 57-year-old Gloucester woman was summonsed to court for unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and for operating a vehicle after her license was suspended.
A person called police from the parking lot at Duddy’s Liquors, 134 Newbury St., at 11 p.m., to report a possible sighting in the night sky. The officer reported no UFOs at this time.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Sonic Drive-in, 55 Newbury St., at 3:20 a.m. for two parties passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru. A friend came, picked them up and drove them home.
Police were dispatched, at 4:25 a.m., to the vicinity of Brodie’s Pub, 10 1/2 Lowell St., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a Postal Service truck. A 38-year-old Salem man was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell Street and Gilmore Terrace, at 8:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident. A bicyclist rode into a vehicle. He was unhurt, as were the car and his bike.
Officers were called to S.G. Torrice Co., 1 First Ave., at 9:55 a.m., for a vandalism. The catalytic converter had been cut from a vehicle.
Police responded to 6 Centennial Drive, at 10:25 a.m., after the catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle there.
Dawn Pierce called police, at 12:15 p.m., from Bridgewell, 10 Dearborn Road, to file a police report of check fraudulently drawn on Bridgewell’s account.
Police were sent to AC Auto Supply, 2 Bourbon St., to investigate a fraud. $2,500 in charges from a Braintree dental office had been charged on their credit card.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police responded to noise complaints, at 1 a.m. at the Post Office, 49 Elmwood Road.
A minor motor-vehicle accident brought police to Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at noon.
Police were called to the vicinity of Popo’s Old Fashion Hot Dogs, 158 Humphrey St., at 2:10 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident brought police to 55 Humphrey St., at 4:30 p.m.
Officers were called to 22 Ryan Place, just before 5:30 p.m., for a con or a scam.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 280 Forest Ave., at 8:30 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 11:05 a.m., that an elderly man was under a tree by the basketball court and seemed confused and unaware of his surroundings. An ambulance was requested just to evaluate him for heat issues. His daughter contacted the station and said she was at work and unable to pick him up, but would try to contact her mom. The man’s wife was advised and picked him up at the station and took him home. The chief picked up the bike and dropped it off at the man’s home.
An officer was sent to a Humphrey Street location, at 6 p.m., after a caller reported a man lying on the ground behind the store. The man was fine. He was just hot and lay down while he scratched his lottery tickets.
A Washington Street woman called police, at 7:20 to report that another party had locked her stuff inside the apartment and refused to let her back in. “Stuff” included her dog, wallet and keys. Some 30 minutes later she called back to report that maybe she hadn’t made herself clear. The other party had broken into her apartment and stolen her dog, and she would like to see an officer again. A few minutes later, police noted, she had her stuff back. No explanation was given.
A Peach Highlands resident notified police at 7:20 p.m., that a car just did “60 down the street and caught air.” The caller said the vehicle looked like a white coupe and it appeared to be occupied by two girls. A cycle officer parked and monitored the area for hill jumpers. Some five minutes later, a gray Honda CRV was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to Grove Street and Harmony Grove Road, at 2:30 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 22 Mason St., at 4:50 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A report of a shoplifting brought police to 267 Highland Ave., at 5:30 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Melquidania Gonzalez, 33, of 3 Henry Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn. She was charged with shoplifting, 3rd offense; and with possession of a Class B narcotic, subsequent offense.
On officer went to 6 Meadow St., at 8:10 p.m., to investigate threats a party had received.
An assault in progress brought police, to 211 Washington St., at 9 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jason Christopher LeClerc, 26, 5 Carlton St., Apt. 3, Salem. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with violations of miscellaneous municipal ordinances and/or bylaws.
Wednesday
Reports of a fight brought police to 83 Bridge St., at 12:40 a.m.
Police were called to 26 Geneva St., at 8:55 a.m. to look into threats that had been made.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 58 Beaver St., at 9:20 a.m.
Officers were called to 4 Marion Road, at 10:20 a.m., to investigate another fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 12:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were dispatched, at 2:10 p.m., to 160 Fort Ave., to investigate a larceny.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 85 Federal St., moments before 3 p.m.
