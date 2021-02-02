Peabody
Monday
A driver flagged down an officer at 7:40 p.m., in the vicinity of Tanner City Auto Body Repair, 88 Walnut St., and reported someone had jumped in front of his Mitsubishi, started beating on it and damaged his mirror. Moments later, another man called police and complained he had been struck by a vehicle and he believed it to be intentional. The pedestrian was transported to Salem Hospital to be checked for injuries, and an officer began documenting the case. He spoke with a witness who said the Mitsubishi appeared to be speeding and had failed to stop for the pedestrian in the crosswalk. He said the pedestrian yelled and the vehicle stopped, at which point the pedestrian did attack the vehicle, causing some damage. The vehicle then went into reverse, knocking the pedestrian back, and continued to another area, where the driver flagged down the first officer. The Mitsubishi driver, a 40-year-old Salem man, will be summoned to court on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon (a motor-vehicle). The pedestrian, a 56-year-old Peabody man will be summoned to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property, under $1,200.
The Fire Department was called to 27 Sunset Drive, at 11:15 p.m., for a back porch on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause had not been determined, but a gas appliance was suspected.
Ten cars were removed overnight for snow removal.
Tuesday
The DPW notified police, at 5:45 a.m., of a car into the guard rail on Jubilee Drive near First Avenue. The officer reported the vehicle had not hit the pole, and was stuck in the snowbank. The driver was waiting for her brother to help her, and he arrived shortly.
Five separate calls about wires down in different sections of town were reported between 7 and 9 a.m.
Beverly
Monday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Story Avenue address just before 6 p.m., for a party who had reportedly overdosed on alcohol and marijuana.
An ambulance was sent to the vicinity of School Street and Cox Court to assist a party who fell on the ice.
Officers were sent to 4 Fielder Road, at 8:20 p.m., to speak with a party both of whose license plates had been stolen from his vehicle.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched at 9:20 p.m., to Mason Street, after Lahey Behavioral reported a person with a knife.
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Brimbal Avenue location, at 11:50 a.m., for an unresponsive party in a vehicle.
A Stewart Avenue resident reported, at 1:10 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
Marblehead
Monday
The Light Department got an 11:50 a.m., call from Maverick Street, for the sound of "banging' coming from the substation. They told police they were aware of it, and it was coming from an air compressor on site.
A resident from Mechanic Court reported, at 12:45 p.m., that when she filed for unemployment, she found that someone had already fraudulently filed under her Social Security number.
A Robert Road caller advised police, at 4:50 p.m., that a property he owns in Brewster had been fraudulently rented to a woman for $1,100 after an unknown person had taken a picture of the property and advertised it on Craig's List. The caller was advised he had no responsibility to the woman who had been scammed, and he should advise her to contact her local police department.
An Atlantic Avenue resident notified police, at 5:05 p.m., that they heard a noise coming from the home next door, and when they checked, they found the back door was open and the place was flooded. They said a pipe had apparently burst, and they were able to shut off the water, but someone needed to be notified.
Tuesday
Twenty-four cars were towed overnight for snow removal.
Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to 2 East India Square, at 1:10 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 173 Lafayette St., at 1:55 p.m. to help settle a dispute.
Police were dispatched, at 6:50 p.m., to 7 Greenway Road, for an assault in progress.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 70 Boston St., at 7:20 p.m.
Officers went to 11 Prince St. Place, at 11:20 p.m., after neighbors complained about the noise.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Parallel and Adams streets at 1:10 a.m., and to the vicinity of 38 Crowdis St., at 2:15 a.m., on separate parking complaints'
Police responded, at 9:04 a.m., to the vicinity of East Collins Street and Conners Road, for a water rescue/incident.
Officers went to 80 Ocean Ave., at 9:20 a.m., after a party reported getting threats.
A person at 37 Winter Island Road also reported, at 9:30 a.m., having gotten threats.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 24 Cedar St., at 1:20 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of an unemployment fraud or scam brought police to 190 Bridge St. at 2:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 19 Ward St., at 2:55 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Danvers
Monday
A cruiser was sent to 67 Poplar St., at 6:15 p.m., for the report of a larceny
Police went to the intersection of Newbury and Maple St., at 8:25 p.m., for a car into a ditch.
Police were called to the vicinity of 11 Summer St., at 9:40 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident after a vehicle that slid down the hill at # 9.
At 9:41 p.m. police responded to the vicinity of 101 North St., after a truck hit a pole.
Tuesday
The Electric Department was sent to the vicinity of 55 Centre St., for a tree or branch down on the wires.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 9:30 a.m., for a hit-and-run, after a plow hit several parked cars and failed to stop or leave its information.
A dispute between neighbors brought police to 18 Grandview Road, at 11:50 a.m.
Police were called to 6 Robin Hill Road, at 1 p.m., after a resident called to report an unemployment fraud.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 143 Dayton St., to settle a domestic dispute between neighbors, after one complained about the other shoveling snow into the street.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Essex Street and the Mall Access Road, at 2:15 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
A Doherty Circle resident report, at 10 p.m., that she had been getting obscene messages on her cell phone.
Tuesday
Police noted, at 2 a.m., that overflow caused by high tides required the temporary closure of various roads near the town beaches
Middleton
Monday, Jan. 25
A detective was sent to Ross Lane at 10 a.m., to speak with a resident who was a fraud or a scam victim.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Police, fire and ambulances were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to a North Main Street location for a serious motor-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer rig and a SUV. One patient was transported to Mass. General Hospital and traffic was temporarily diverted.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Police were sent to Sharpners Pond Road and Essex St., at 2:50 p.m., for suspicious activity. The "suspicious" parties were delivering firewood.
Thursday, Jan 28
A patrolman reported, at 2:20 a.m., that a speed sign on Forest Street had been vandalized.
Two complaints were made in quick succession: a call about an erratically operated vehicle on North Main Street, at 3:47 p.m., and 10 seconds later, of a truck striking a stone wall on Lake Street and failing to stop.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Police received a complaint of a plane being targeted by a laser, believed to have been located in Middleton, at about 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Police were dispatched, at 9:15 a.m., to S&K Industrial Bays on North Main St., for a past fight between employees.
.
||||