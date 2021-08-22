Marblehead
Thursday
Police are investigating a report of vandalism near the scoreboard off Wyman Road, reported at 7:57 a.m.
A woman from Atlantic Avenue called at 4:29 p.m. to report that she had been trying without success to cancel a subscription. Police told the woman that they were not able to help her but suggested she continue to try to work it out with the company.
Police went to Stramski Way at 9:19 p.m. for a group of about a dozen juveniles "partying" in the area. Officers contacted the parents of the young people, and all of them were sent home.
Police received a report of youths throwing things at cars on Atlantic Avenue at 9:20 p.m. Officers were unable to locate anyone, but at 9:42 p.m. a woman reported that her car had been struck by some sort of orange putty-like substance while driving on Atlantic. Police spoke to a group of youths in the area. They did not appear to have any similar substance but officers moved them along.
Danvers
Thursday
Police took a report of an assault by an unknown female on Grandview Road at 4:33 p.m.
A man filming on Maple Street at 5:47 p.m. led to a call to police about suspicious activity.
Friday
Police took a report of threats from someone at the Gulf gas station on Andover Street at 2:43 a.m.
Police took a report of threats from a person at a Maple Street address at 6:47 a.m.
Salem
Thursday
Police took a report of harassment at a Margin Street address at 6:30 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Raymond Avenue at 6:45 p.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported on Collins Street and West Parallel Avenue at 11 p.m.
Friday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Washington Street at 6:59 a.m.
A license plate was reported stolen from Piedmont Street at 7:57 a.m. Another license plate was reported stolen from Palmer Street at 3:43 p.m.
Police took a report of threats from Lafayette Street at 12:11 p.m.
Alvin Lewis, 36, of 22 Hazel St. Apt. 1, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, driving after license suspension and on a municipal ordinance violation. The arrest followed a report of an assault on Mason Street.
Police went to North Street near the intersection of School Street at 4:09 p.m. for a report of a dispute.