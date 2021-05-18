Marblehead
Sunday
A Commercial Street resident called police at 3 minutes past midnight to report that a car was illegally parked on her street near her house. Twenty minutes later, she called back to say police were not responding fast enough to investigate the illegally parked car. Fifteen minutes later, a patrol car came by and tagged it.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:30 p.m. to a motor-vehicle crash involving a gray 2019 Toyota RAV4, a red 2005 Honda CRV and a gray 2014 Mazda CX5. Four parties refused medical attention, and two vehicles were towed.
A passerby told police, at 6:55 p.m. that there was a group of six or seven kids and one carrying a big stick near the intersection of Tedesco and West streets. He said the kid with the stick was pretending to look like he was going to hit the cars with it. An officer observed the group and saw no issue.
Officers were sent to Gerald Road, at 8:50 p.m., after a caller complained about a very large, very loud house party. Cruisers checked the length of Gerald Road, but it was all quiet; one house had four cars in front of it but no noise. Another cruiser was sent to Richard Road, but the only noise they could hear was people talking, maybe in the Sandie Lane area.
Several Washington Street and Pinecliff Drive callers reported fireworks between 9:15 and 9:20 p.m.
Monday
Police were sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 10 minutes past midnight after an unidentified caller reported hearing of underage consumption at (redacted). A cruiser sent to check reported it was locked up and no one was there. They checked the area several times for people walking nearby, without results.
At 7:08 a.m., a police sergeant observed a white 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, pass a stopped school bus while its light was activated, in violation of state law.
An officer went to a Gerry Street location, at 4:05 p.m., to assist a man whose motor vehicle was towed. When asked where the vehicle was parked, he stated "Huntington Avenue," but was advised there was no such street in Marblehead. Further discussion with the man revealed that the car had been towed in Marlborough.
A Wyman Road father reported, at 5:45 p.m., that a group of kids had taken his basketball and were refusing to give it back. His son had called him and he had to go down and get it back, and now the group was hassling him. He said he was waiting for the officers in his vehicle, and the kids had walked up into the bleachers. The officer resolved the situation and the dad was satisfied.
A woman came into the station, at 6:20 p.m., to drop off four counterfeit $100 bills she had found in the bushes around her house.
Police and an ambulance responded to a Lafayette Street location at 6:33 p.m., for a crash involving three motor vehicles — a gray 2021 Toyota RAV 4, a brown 2000 Honda CRV, and a brown 2016 Toyota Corolla — after multiple callers reported a hit-and-run crash. There was no indication of tows or injuries. One of the vehicles struck was parked, and the suspect vehicle fled toward Salem. Salem was notified and soon spotted it on Lafayette Street. The cruiser turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle, but it took off. Salem searched the area but was unable to locate the vehicle. At 7 p.m., a Marblehead officer spotted the suspect vehicle and stopped it at Lafayette and Birch. At 7:40 p.m., an officer gave a ride home to a (redacted) person.
A Wyman Road girl called police, at 10:30 p.m., to say she lost her backpack earlier today watching the ball game and she thinks she may have left it in the grandstand. The backpack also had her laptop in it. With the help of an officer, who met them there with a flashlight, they found the pack with the laptop.
Tuesday
A Seaview Avenue caller notified police, at 4:25 p.m., that his gray 2016 BMW had been stolen. He says he was awakened to hear the sound of the car being taken. A statewide BOLO was put out. When an officer went to the house to take a report, he found the son had taken the car.
Beverly
Sunday
Officers were sent to 5 Fayette St., at 6 p.m., for a male and a female arguing.
Officers were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 7:30 p.m., for a patient causing a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 54 Elliott St., at 10:05 p.m., for a party trespassing.
Monday
At officer was sent to 32 Hilltop Drive, at 3:45 a.m., to assist a citizen after a man called and said the cab driver wouldn't let him out of the cab.
Officers were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 10 a.m. to check for a suspicious male.
Police were sent to 174 Rantoul St., at 11:20 a.m., to check out a suspicious male acting strangely.
Four units were sent to the town line on the Beverly/Salem Bridge at 5:15 p.m., for a suspicious male.
Three units were sent to the Exit 20 offramp from 128 North at Dodge Street, at 5:43 p.m., for a bicyclist struck. The cyclist was riding against traffic on the Dodge Street sidewalk and rode into the street just as the vehicle attempted to merge into Dodge Street traffic. The vehicle sideswiped the bicycle and rider, knocking them to the ground. The cyclist, who was not seriously hurt, was transported to Beverly Hospital with abrasions and to be checked for a possible shoulder injury. No one was cited.
Officers were sent to Livingstone Avenue, at 6:50 p.m., to check on some teens being disrespectful.
Two cruisers were dispatched to 377R Cabot St., to prevent a possible fight at the park.
A Hull Street party walked into the station, at 8:10 p.m., to report an online scam and/or harassment.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police and an ambulance were called to Wellesley Road to assist a newborn having difficulty breathing.
At the same time, two more officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Pratt Avenue, for a man contemplating suicide.
At 8:30, two units were dispatched to 15 Amherst Road to assist the Fire Department, for smoke showing at the rear of a house.
At 8:32, the report of a drunken male causing a disturbance brought two officers to 10 Park St.
A noise complaint brought officers to 149 Park St., at 9:45 p.m.
At 10:45 p.m., police were called to 606 Manor Road for a man and a woman arguing.
Tuesday
Some 35 stops were made across much of the town, under the auspices of a traffic enforcement grant, between 8:20 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. Most resulted in verbal or written warnings.
Police were sent to the intersection of Hale and Dane street, at 11:20 a.m., for two males arguing.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched at noon to an Essex Street location to assist a party who found their mother had passed away.
An officer was sent to 12 Home St., at 12:30 p.m., to assist a resident who had been getting threatening texts.
Three units and an ambulance were sent to a Manor Road address, at 1:40 p.m., to assist a daughter having a nervous breakdown.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were dispatched to the Goodwill Store, 301 Newbury St., at 7:40 p.m., for a possible theft in progress. An area search for the suspect was fruitless.
Police were called to Gulf Express - Andover St., at 8:50 p.m., for a reported theft from the store, but police said it was unfounded.
Officers were dispatched to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:10 p.m., for two females shoplifting.
Monday
Officers were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 6:20 a.m., to assist staff with a combative patient.
Police were sent to 27 Wadsworth St., at 9:25 a.m., for a dispute over recycling.
Police were called to Ocean State Job Lot, 139 Endicott St., for a person threatening employees. The party was summoned to court for making threats.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Holden Oil, 91 Lynnfield St., at 1:47 p.m., after a vehicle was stopped. The operator, a 64-year-old Peabody man will be summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. His wife, 62, will also be summoned, she for allowing the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An employee of Avis Car Rental, 1 Newbury St., came into the station, at 4:18 p.m., to report a stolen vehicle. It was not returned from a rental. It was listed as stolen with the NCIC (National Crime Information Center.).
A Brooksby Village caller reported to police, at 4:30 p.m., that she was the victim of a fraud call and gave personal information to the caller. The officer advised her how to protect and monitor her info.
A Paleologos Street resident reported, at 6:10 p.m., that he is receiving threatening texts and telephone calls from an unknown number.
A caller reported, at 7:20 p.m., from 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., that she could hear someone shouting for help inside but could not see anyone. An officer checked the area and said all was in order. He spoke with the clerk, who said they shouted from the back that they would be right out, and it must have been misinterpreted.
Police were sent to Citizens Inn, 25 Holten St., at 7:37 p.m., after a caller reported a female out in the street, yelling "Hello!" and trying different residents' doors. An officer spoke with parties in the area who said she was last seen running down Main Street toward the Square. She was located and was transported to Salem Hospital with one officer on board the ambulance and another following.
A Summit Street caller advised police, at 11 p.m., of a suspicious white 4-door sedan parked at the end of the cul-de-sac with its door open. Police checked the registration of the vehicle and determined it belonged to a 35 year-old Woonsocket, R.I., man. He will be summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a suspended registration and for attaching wrong-number plates.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 7:20 a.m., in response to a report of an injured peacock in the parking lot. He checked the area but could not locate the big bird.
An officer was sent to a King Street location, just after 9 a.m., to follow up on parking enforcement regarding a brown 2000 Chevy Prism bearing Texas dealer plates.
Police and firefighters were sent to 6 Lynch St. about 4:25 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had fallen through a deck and was trapped. According to Capt. David Limongiello, the homeowner was walking across his deck when a board gave way and his foot and leg went through. The man had already extricated himself when firefighters arrived, but he was taken to Salem Hospital, to be checked for a possible broken ankle.
Salem
Sunday
An officer was sent to 20 Central St., at 3:11 p.m., for someone trespassing.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 20 Franklin St., at 4:05 p.m.
Officers were called to 95 Margin St., at 4:45 p.m., for a civil issue.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 303 Highland Ave., at 4:50 p.m.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 3 Dove Ave. at 6:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 3 Dove Ave., at 6:50 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer went to 50 Palmer St., at 8:15 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
Monday
Officers were dispatched to 7 Harris St., at 12:37 a.m., for the break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to 36 Palmer St., at 2:05 a.m.
Police were sent to 1 Powder House Lane, at 5:40 a.m., for a past break and entry.
Police were sent to 15 Central St. at 5:33 a.m., and to 17 Canal St., at 6:09 a.m., for two separate noise complaints.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 7:05 a.m., for a past break and entry.
Police were dispatched to 95 Margin St., at 8:10 p.m., for the report of an assault in progress. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher B. Sherry, 50, of 286 Washington St., Apt. 11. He was charged with assault and battery with intent to inflict serious bodily injury.
An officer was sent to 35 Congress St., at 9:50 a.m., to look into a report of threats being made.
Officers were sent to 50 Freedom Hollow at 10:45 a.m.; 245 Lafayette St., at 11:25 a.m.; and 33 Crowdis St., at 12:20 p.m. to look into three separate fraud or scam cases.
A juvenile officer brought officers to 77 Willson St., at 1 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 11 Traders Way at 3 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. in the vicinity of 15 Hawthorne Blvd. and arrested the driver on traffic and drug offenses. Arrested was Marco Collins, 43, of 340 Jefferson St., Salem. He was charged with improper operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
A 44 Forest Ave. resident reported, at 5:35 p.m. that their motor vehicle and/or motor vehicle plate had been stolen.
An officer was sent to 51 Canal St., at 5:45 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of North and Commercial streets, at 7 p.m., to take a report on a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A juvenile issue brought police to 232 Highland Ave., at 7:25 p.m.
Police were sent to Howard Street at 8:35 p.m., for a fight.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to the vicinity of 33 Oakland St., at 8:45 p.m.
At 9:45 p.m., another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 51 Canal St.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 150 Canal St., at 12:45 a.m., for a disturbance.
Officers responded to the intersection of Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard at 7:28 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
At 8 a.m., police were called to 54 Memorial Drive for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 424 Essex St., at 9:11 a.m.
Police were sent to 9 Collins St., at 9:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 64 Bridge St., at 10:30 a.m., to talk with a person who said they were being threatened.
Two motor vehicle accidents without injuries took place 15 minutes apart: 112 Margin St., at 10:34 a.m., and the intersection of North and Symonds streets, at 10:49 a.m.
Officers were called to 2 Wall Street Court at 11:05 a.m. to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 77 Willson St. at 1:59 p.m., and to 29 Highland Ave., at 2 p.m., on juvenile issues.
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St., at 2:15 p.m. for a drunken individual.
Another drunken person brought police to 29 New Derby St., at 2:50 p.m.
Police went to 135 Lafayette St., at 4:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 5:35 p.m., on a noise complaint.
