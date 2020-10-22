Beverly
Wednesday
At 5:25 p.m., a caller on Brimbal Avenue reported suspicious activity: A Dodge Caravan and a male with no clothes on.
Police issued a citation following a report of a motorist causing a disturbance at the intersection of Rantoul and Summer streets at 6:19 p.m.
Police received a report of wire fraud from a person on Cabot Street at 7:58 p.m.
A caller reported a person was banging on the walls at a Dodge Street apartment at 10:20 p.m.
A caller reported kids were smoking in vehicles on Essex Street at 11:01 p.m.
Thursday
Police received a report of a possible past break-in at a Cabot Street apartment at 12:53 a.m.
Police received complaints at 9:59, 10:08, 10:18 and 10:41 a.m. of fraudulent unemployment claims from residents on Kernwood Avenue, Ashton Street, Boyles Street, and Stone Street.
At 11:10 a.m., a caller reported someone in a red van was watching pornography at Lyons Park, across from the intersection of Dane and Lothrop streets.
Police received two more complaints of unemployment fraud at 11:28 a.m. and 1:04 p.m. from people on Cabot and Jenness streets.
Police received a report of a stolen girls’ bicycle from an address on Broughton Drive at 2:28 p.m.
Two more complaints of unemployment fraud, at 3:59 and 4:27 p.m., from Cabot Street and Pierce Avenue.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police received a report of a female youth taunting cars at the Holten Richmond Middle School on Conant Street at 5:07 p.m.
A water main break was reported on Patricia Road at 5:12 p.m.
At 8:08 p.m., police received a report of a fight near Total Wine at the Liberty Tree Mall involving a group of people in a car arguing. Police dispersed the group.
Thursday
Police responded to a report of malicious damage to public property at 9:38 a.m. — someone hit the traffic cones on Nichols Street.
State police handled a report of a hit-and-run accident on Route 1 at Cumberland Farms at 1:30 p.m.
Police issued a court summons following a traffic stop by the Shell gas station on Endicott Street at 1:44 p.m.
A dispute over a parking spot at the Peabody Institute Library was reported at 2:10 p.m.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at Danvers High School on Cabot Road at 2:17 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A caller on Dustin Street reported an unemployment scam at 8:14 a.m.
At 8:52 a.m., a caller at the Peabody House of Pizza on Lynn Street reported that he gave his car to his friend in July and told the friend to pay him later. The friend, however, still hadn’t paid him and also accrued tickets with the car. The caller now wanted to report the vehicle as stolen.
A caller on Juniper Road reported a case of unemployment fraud at 10:09 a.m.
A discarded hypodermic needle was found near 200 Lake St. at 10:14 a.m. An officer properly disposed of it.
A caller reported a person with a gray Honda Civic was dancing in the middle of the street on Crane Avenue at 10:56 a.m. After responding to the scene, an officer said the person was on some sort of drugs and left the car there, abandoned. The owner was identified as a 41-year-old Dorchester resident. The car was towed.
At 11:51 a.m., a caller on Avalon Drive reported someone tried to deposit an altered or fictitious check into his bank account and also opened a credit card under his juvenile daughter’s identity.
A caller on Batchelder Avenue reported at 12:04 p.m. that someone fraudulently filed an unemployment claim using her personal information. Two more of the same calls came in 12:12 p.m. and 12:24 p.m. from residents on Colby Road and at the Highlands at Dearborn complex. Another unemployment fraud call came in at 1:28 p.m. from Antrim Road, and another at 1:55 p.m. from a person at the Tannin Corporation on Walnut Street.
A caller reported a dead goose near Prattville Machine on Jubilee Drive. Public services was notified.
At 2:42 p.m., a caller on Ellsworth Road reported fraudulently filed an unemployment claim in her name.
A Paleologos Street resident reported at 3:39 p.m. that someone drilled a screw into his rear passenger tire while it was parked in his driveway.
A caller on Ian Circle reported at 4:43 p.m. that his car was vandalized.
A Littles Lane resident walked into the station at 5:07 p.m. to report check fraud.
A Trask Road resident came to the station at 5:39 p.m. to report unemployment fraud.
At 6:14 p.m., an officer issued a ticket to a vehicle that was parked in a curbside pickup spot outside Brothers Restaurant & Deli on Main Street, following a complaint.
A caller reported a black Tesla was being driven erratically down Lake Street toward Route 1 at 7:04 p.m. The caller said the car kept veering off the road and continued to follow the Tesla on the highway into Lynnfield. Lynnfield police were notified.
At 7:18 p.m., a caller on Stevens Street reported a female walked onto her property, disconnected her Ring doorbell, then entered her garage, before taking off on foot behind the VFW. The suspect was described as about 5-foot-4 with a dark complexion and wearing a yellow hat. Another witness described her as a white female, wearing a black fleece jacket, an orange backpack and a light orange winter hat. Police said nothing was taken.
At 7:55 p.m., a caller on Rainbow Road reported that on Sept. 22, he was informed of a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in his name. He already filed a report with Marblehead police, but he wanted it on the record with his hometown police as well.
A caller on Crane Brook Way reported at 9:13 p.m. that the basketball courts are secured for the evening, but five to six youths broke the chain and were playing basketball anyway. An officer checked the area and said the court was clear and the chains were intact.
An employee at Gaeta’s Auto Service on Route 1 reported at 10:48 p.m. that a male was in the storage area stealing motor vehicle parts. He was described as a white male, wearing a black T-shirt with a flag on the back of it. He was driving a Toyota Sienna. Police said the vehicle left prior to their arrival. The suspect took hub caps and an antenna off a vehicle with New York plates.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police said a male caller who dialed 911 from Humphrey Street at 1:55 a.m. was very abusive and used profanity with the dispatcher. The person wouldn’t say what or where his emergency was located.
A caller reported at 5 a.m. that he had intruders in his house on Forest Avenue. No further details were available.
The animal control officer was notified about a one-legged turkey on Gale Road at 4:17 p.m.
At 5:14 p.m., a caller reported he confronted two people on motorcycles who were on the high school track on Essex Street. He said they rode off in a wooded area toward Fosters Pond. One person wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with a mask and the other had a black hoodie and a mask. One of the bikes had blue stripes.
Police received a complaint at 6:53 p.m. of 40-50 kids without masks at the Clarke School on Middlesex Avenue. Officers said it was just a couple of kids with their parents.
A caller on Windsor Avenue reported that a neighbor was using power tools at 11:20 p.m. and it happens every night. Police checked the area but there was no noise and no lights on at the house.
Thursday
Police received a report of a suspicious person looking through a window on Paradise Road at 4:34 a.m. But the caller was possibly dreaming, according to police.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller reported at 9:43 a.m. that two vehicles — a white Mini Cooper and a white truck — had been parked right in front of the voter parking area on Washington Street since the day before. An officer located the owners and they agreed to move the vehicles.
A caller on Arrowhead Road reported at 9:48 a.m. that the day before, around 1 p.m., a man rang the bell and told the homeowner that the roof needed repairs and then talked about rot under a window. The homeowner thought that was suspicious.
A caller on Front Street reported at 10:04 a.m. that a white Volvo was parked in the same two-hour spot for 10 days. It was tagged.
A caller on Gallison Avenue reported a case of unemployment claim fraud at 11:11 a.m. Police received two more calls of the same at 1:54 and 2:06 p.m. from callers on Front Street and Harbor View Lane.
A Lindsey Street resident walked into the station at 2:33 p.m. to say he received a letter from the New Hampshire Circuit Court indicating he has an upcoming case for drunken driving. The problem, he said, was he wasn’t the person they were looking for and he was concerned about identity theft. An officer confirmed with the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Police Department that the man was not the same person they were looking for, as the dates of birth didn’t match. It turned out the letter was first sent to another address and then forwarded to the man’s home on Lindsey Street. Portsmouth police said their man of the same name doesn’t live at the address in Marblehead that they sent it to.
A Cloutmans Lane resident reported at 2:53 p.m. that his daughter was contacted by her next-door neighbor’s nanny who said that a brown Buick LeSabre had followed her twice while she was out walking with the children. She took photos of the car. The man also said he had run into the person in question recently and the suspect went on an anti-law enforcement rant. An officer spoke to the nanny and told her to call back if it happens again.
A caller on Birch Street reported at 7:21 p.m. that she received a notice that someone filed an unemployment claim using her information.
