Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to County Way and Ellsworth Avenue at 4:10 p.m. for an accident with property damage.
At 6:25 p.m., police were sent to Lothrop Street to check the well-being of a "male with head in rocks."
At 8:55 p.m., police were sent to 17 Hull St., for a report of youths kicking glass on the camera.
Monday
Officers were sent to 407 Cabot St., at 12:06 a.m., for people who appeared to be smashing a car with a hammer. The officer reported they were trying to get off a wheel that was frozen to the hub.
A Cabot Street woman called police, at 1:09 a.m., to complain that her car had been egged.
Police went to the vicinity of Stewart Avenue, at 12:53 p.m. to see why a person was yelling, "Please let me out!"
An incident of vandalism or malicious damage brought police to the vicinity of 550 Cabot St., at 2:30 p.m.
Three officers were sent to 106 Conant St., at 4:46 p.m., for a man trying to take a bike that did not belong to him.
Two officers were called to 4 Fillmore St., at 6 p.m., for a possibly rabid raccoon in the front yard.
Police were sent to 4 Duck Pond Road, at 6:10 p.m., to deliver an "immediate threat" letter from the RMV to a resident.
Three officers were dispatched, at 8:25 p.m., for a fight in the vicinity of 30 Broadway.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 30 Bennett St., at 10:20 a.m., to speak with a person who was getting threatening Facebook messages demanding money.
A suspected theft of prescription medication brought an officer to a Broughton Drive address to speak with the resident.
Officers were called to 75 West St., after a resident reported their car had been entered.
A 60 Dodge St. resident advised police, at 12:25 p.m. of a case of bank fraud.
Police were called to 75 Sam Fonzo Drive, at 1:55 p.m., after an employee reported items had been stolen from the lot.
Salem
Monday
A reported larceny brought police to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 2:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 259 Lafayette St., at 4:30 p.m., to report on an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 77 Summer St., at 4:40 p.m.
Officers were sent to 9 Rainbow Terrace, at 5:10 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
At 5:20 p.m., police responded to 50 Leavitt St., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of trespassing brought officers to 288 Washington St., at 6:33 p.m.
Police were sent to 5 Porter St., at 8:40 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police and firefighters responded to the vicinity of 197 Derby St., at 11 p.m., for a water rescue incident. A woman, who was visiting from New York, was walking along the wharf in the dark with a friend. She said she didn't see the edge and stepped off the wharf into the water near the Friendship. The water was shallow and she was able to pull herself up to the edge where she was helped out by firefighters who had just arrived. She was soaked, but unhurt.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 168 Essex St., at 7:05 a.m., for a larceny.
Police reported a vandalism or graffiti incident in the vicinity of 9 Cherry St., at 8 a.m.
At 12:38 p.m., police were called to 258 Jefferson Ave., for a past assault.
A case of vandalism or graffiti was reported in the vicinity of 252 Bridge St., at 12:40 p.m.
An officer was called to 17 Broadway, at 1:25 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Peabody
Monday
An Oak Street resident came into the station, at 2:23 p.m., to report she was the victim of a fraud.
Police were called to the Northshore Mall, at 4 p.m., by mall security with a female reporting her shopping bags from Footlocker and Hollister had been snatched. Security had no additional information at that time. Police were able to obtain an identity, however, and summoned a 29-year-old Revere woman to court to face a charge of larceny under $1,200.
An off-duty officer reported, at 4:50 p.m., from the vicinity of St. Mary's Cemetery, that a female was passed out in her vehicle. It appeared to be an overdose, and the female, who was semi-conscious, was transported to Beverly Hospital and the car was towed.
A Cedar Pond Village resident came into the station, at 4:55 p.m., to report a larceny by check and fraud.
A Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 5:50 p.m., that a female juvenile, who was known to them, was throwing rocks at their Jeep Grand Cherokee. The CID was notified for photos, and the 17-year-old female was summoned to juvenile court for threatening to commit a crime and for malicious damage to a vehicle.
Tuesday
Officers were told, at 6:28 a.m., to instruct the construction crew at 48 Tremont St. they could not start work until 7 a.m., per state regulations. The complaint was called in by a nearby Tremont Street resident. Work was stopped until 7 a.m., and the female was told to go back inside and stop shouting at the workers.
Police responded, at 6:34 a.m., to Route 114, for a car accident without personal injury. The operator, a 23-year-old Peabody resident, was summoned to court on charges of driving on a suspended license and for operating with a revoked registration.
Danvers
Monday
Officers responded to a Belgian Road address, at 1:50 a.m., for the report of a past assault.
Police were sent to 12 Collins St., at 7:55 a.m., for a case of malicious damage to a car, after a resident reported a smashed rear windshield.
At 12:30 p.m., police were called to John George Park, 35 River St., for the break-in to a motor vehicle.
At 1:55 p.m., police were called to 98 Newbury St., for a break-in to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 5:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and run.
Officers were called to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., at 8:45 p.m., for two males refusing to leave. They were sent on their way.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 15 Roosevelt Ave., at 7:30 a.m., for a break-in to a motor vehicle. Two pairs of sunglasses were taken.
At 7:35 a.m., police were sent to 3 Post Gate Road, for another break-in to a motor vehicle. Sunglasses were taken there, as well.
At 12:35 p.m., police were called to Route 114 and Rosewood Drive for a two-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Marblehead
Friday
A Mohawk Drive caller notified police, at 10:45 a.m., that a vehicle had been parked in front of their house for the last three days with its windows open, and it had been pouring rain. The caller was concerned about the owner's well-being. Police were able to get in check with his wife, who said she would look into it.
A woman called police, at 12:05 p.m., to speak with an officer regarding a passerby who was making rude statements to her and calling her a racist. The passerby was a white female with a blonde ponytail, wearing a blue shirt and black shorts and carrying a notebook.
An Orne Street caller told police, at 1:05 p.m., that someone had stolen the two planters off her porch.
Police were called to a Lafayette Street location at 3 p.m., for a deer hit by a vehicle. The animal control officer was contacted. They reported that if the deer was deceased, there is a person in town who would want it. That person was notified and was on the way to take custody of the deer.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 7:40 p.m., to the intersection of Ocean and Harbor avenues for a two-vehicle accident. One patient was transported to Salem Hospital and one vehicle was towed. A portable breath test was requested by police and delivered to the scene, but there was no mention of its use or of anyone being arrested. The scene was cleared at 8:40 p.m.
A Pond Street resident called 911 at 8:17 p.m., saying there was a "weird guy" in front of her house, constantly moving his car and shining a flashlight. Dispatch tried asking the woman more follow-up questions but she began yelling, swearing, threatening and being disrespectful. Dispatch was unable to reason with her or get a word in while the woman was yelling obscenities, and they terminated the call. A few minutes later she called back, asking how to get copies of the 911 tape, as she was "having an emergency, and she had an unpleasant phone call with the emergency responder." She was advised she would need to go to the station and request a copy in person.
Saturday
Police were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 10:40 p.m., for kids loitering in the beach area. Officers moved the kids along, but there was one vehicle in the lot whose owner could not be located. Dispatch contacted them and they will move it.
Police were sent to Lattimer Street, at 11:35 p.m., after a caller reported a loud party at a neighbor's house. The officers spoke with the resident and they agreed to quiet down.
At 11:40 p.m., officers were called to Clifton Avenue for a loud party, but the block was quiet and everything was in darkness when they arrived.
Sunday
Police were sent to Ocean Avenue at 5:36 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving a Mercedes GL450. It ran into a utility pole. The vehicle was towed, but there was no indication of any injuries.
Monday
Police were notified, at 8 a.m., of vandalism to the tennis courts on Wyman Road. An officer was sent to the courts to meet with the caller and survey the damage.