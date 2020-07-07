Peabody
Monday
A 19-year-old from Waltham will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license after an accident in the Sonic Drive In parking lot at 2:15 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police went to Roundy Street at 4:55 p.m. for a disturbance. Someone was yelling and throwing items into the street.
Police received a report of a young woman or girl riding a bicycle on Route 128 at 7:10 p.m.
Monday
A 6-year-old child was reported missing from Middlebury Lane at 11:26 a.m. but was quickly located by the parents before police arrived.
Middleton
Saturday
Police took a report of slashed tires from a caller at the DoubleTree Hotel on Village Road at 10:19 a.m.
Swampscott
Sunday
The animal control officer handled a small seal that washed ashore at Preston Beach at 7:26 a.m.
A past theft was reported on Humphrey Street at 10:01 a.m.
A past theft from Marshall's on Paradise Road was reported at 4:36 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
A car crashed in the median on Andover Street at 5:07 p.m.
Police took a report of a car driving into multiple vehicles at the North Shore Mazda dealership at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
A mailbox was reported to have been destroyed on Anna Drive at 9:06 a.m.
Police took a report of a suspicious package at Market Basket on Endicott Street at 9:42 a.m. A quilt that had been taped up was found.
Sunday
Police took a report of a mailbox that had been blown up on Wenham Street at 9:38 a.m.
A burglary to a garage on Summer Street was reported at 12:47 p.m.