Peabody

Monday

A 19-year-old from Waltham will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license after an accident in the Sonic Drive In parking lot at 2:15 p.m.

Beverly

Sunday

Police went to Roundy Street at 4:55 p.m. for a disturbance. Someone was yelling and throwing items into the street. 

Police received a report of a young woman or girl riding a bicycle on Route 128 at 7:10 p.m.

Monday

A 6-year-old child was reported missing from Middlebury Lane at 11:26 a.m. but was quickly located by the parents before police arrived. 

Middleton

Saturday

Police took a report of slashed tires from a caller at the DoubleTree Hotel on Village Road at 10:19 a.m.

Swampscott

Sunday

The animal control officer handled a small seal that washed ashore at Preston Beach at 7:26 a.m.

A past theft was reported on Humphrey Street at 10:01 a.m.

A past theft from Marshall's on Paradise Road was reported at 4:36 p.m.

Danvers

Friday

A car crashed in the median on Andover Street at 5:07 p.m. 

Police took a report of a car driving into multiple vehicles at the North Shore Mazda dealership at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

A mailbox was reported to have been destroyed on Anna Drive at 9:06 a.m.

Police took a report of a suspicious package at Market Basket on Endicott Street at 9:42 a.m. A quilt that had been taped up was found.

Sunday

Police took a report of a mailbox that had been blown up on Wenham Street at 9:38 a.m.

A burglary to a garage on Summer Street was reported at 12:47 p.m.

 

Tags

Recommended for you