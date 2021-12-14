PeabodyMonday
Police responded to the vicinity of the Department of Public Services, 50 Farm Road, at 1:45 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries and no transports, though one party was “shaken up.” Neither vehicle was towed.
An officer was called to Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St., at 4:55 p.m., to assist the car-wash owner in recovering info on a customer who drove off without paying for a propane fill.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 4:40 p.m., in the vicinity of the James Street Park on James Street and summoned the operator, a 29-year-old Saugus male, to court for failing to stop or yield and for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Police went to 6 Mansfield St., at 5:33 p.m., in response to a call from a resident reporting a past break-and-entry.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 246 Lynn St., at 6:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a utility pole with possible entrapment and injuries. The operator, a 32-year-old Lynn woman was transported to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries and was later summoned to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a vehicle. Her vehicle was towed and both the Municipal Light Plant and Verizon were notified to check out damages to the pole and related wiring.
Officers were called to Macy’s at 7:30 p.m., for several suspects in a shoplifting. The parties were in two vehicles, an older green Chevy Tahoe and a newer model white Tahoe. They were described as being a heavy-set elderly woman with gray hair; a tall male, two short males and a pregnant woman, accompanied by two or three small children. A 41-year-old male was identified and summoned into court to face a charge for shoplifting.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to Long’s Jewelers, 35 Cross St., at 3:22 a.m., in response to an earlier break-and-entry attempt — a broken window and a general motion alarm. The manager and security manager were contacted and CID notified. An officer will document and investigate further.
A Dustin Street resident notified police, at 9:17 a.m. that his vehicle was stolen overnight. A call from Salem police advised Peabody they had recovered the vehicle abandoned on Jackson Street with significant front-end damage. It was towed and cleared from the NCIC stolen vehicle registry.
An officer called in at 9:40 a.m., to report they had been in an accident with another vehicle. There were no injuries and no tows, but the other operator was issued a written warning for failing to yield for an emergency vehicle.
An ambulance was dispatched to 12 Crowninshield St., at 10:24 a.m., for “a female with a tooth abyss.”
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Broadway at 5 p.m., for a male who collapsed on the sidewalk.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Dane and Knowlton streets, at 6:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
A different motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought officers to the vicinity of 240 Essex St., at 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
At 1:58 a.m., police and fire were dispatched to the vicinity of 268 Rantoul St., for a commercial alarm in the area of the motorcycle shop.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a South Street address, at 3 a.m., in response to a call from a mother who thinks her son is under the influence of a drug.
Police were sent to a Broadway address, at 8:10 a.m., for a man who made suicidal remarks over Facebook Messenger.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon Street, at 9:43 a.m., after two vehicles collided in the intersection. There were no injuries and no citations, but one vehicle was towed.
An officer was sent to 38 Enon St., at 1:27 p.m., to speak with a resident regarding a possible fraud or scam.
An officer was sent to Old Farm Road, at 3 p.m., on a juvenile matter.
MarbleheadMonday
Police were sent to a Waldron Street address, at 10:15 p.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud case.
Another larceny, forgery or fraud case brought police to a Broughton Road address, at 11:37 a.m.
Police responded to Countryside Lane, at 1:17 p.m., for another report of larceny, forgery or fraud.
At 2:45 p.m., officers were called to Smith Street to calm a disturbance.
A hit-and-run brought Police fire and Ambulance to an Atlantic Avenue location at 5:20 p.m. There was no indication of whether anyone was injured.
Police were called to Broughton Road, at 9:45 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
DanversSunday
Police were dispatched to an Andover Street location, at 8:08 p.m., for a possible medical issue in a vehicle.
Just before 9 p.m., officers were sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive for a mailbox larceny.
A shed fire brought the Fire Department to 32 Elliott St., for a shed fire, at 10:05 p.m.
Police were sent to the Rail Trail at the Andover Street overpass, at 10:25 p.m., for parties throwing things as vehicle passing below them, but they fled before officers arrived.
Monday
Police were called at 3:10 a.m., to 33 Putnam Lane for a suspicious man with a dog in the yard. An area search turned up nothing.
Officers were sent to a Bayberry Road address, at 9:30 a.m., to check the well-being of a possibly suicidal female.
Police went to 360 Andover St., at 12:17 p.m. for a possible case of identity fraud.
Police responded, at 3:30 p.m., to 10 Barker St., for a report of a bird in the house.