Peabody
Friday
Police were called to the intersection of Washington Street and Allen's Lane, at 4:35 p.m., for 30-plus bicycles blocking the roadway. Nine bikes were impounded, five citations were issued and four officers were to document their separate encounters.
A Spring Street man called police, at 8:25 p.m., requesting an officer to make contact with his sister, with whom he hadn't spoken in 20 years.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:05 p.m., in the vicinity of 43 Central St., and arrested the operator. They charged Malik Noel Brandao Correia, 22, of 42 Fulton St., Apt, 15, Peabody. He was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; a marked lanes violation; and speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit. His vehicle was taken from the scene by a licensed operator.
Saturday
A party from Flagship Motorcars Commercial Vans, 202 Newbury St., reported to police at 1:32 a.m., that the custodian on scene called him and reported someone trying to break into vehicles on the lot. Police arrested Michael Anthony Coughlin, 34, of 16 Baker St., Lynn. He was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony and with motor-vehicle trespass.
A woman reported, at 4:50 p.m., that a party was following her and trying to run her off the road. Officers stopped both cars and spoke with both operator. The other driver was upset because the woman had honked at him. Both parties were sent on their way.
A caller reported, at 8:45 p.m., that four suspicious vehicles had just sped down Proctor Street and now appeared to be changing license plates. The officer spoke with the party, who had just purchased one of the vehicles and was transferring the plates.
Sunday
A caller notified police, at 4:10 a.m., of hearing between two and five rifle shots in the wooded area behind Elaine Avenue, parallel to Broadway in Lynn. Lynn and Peabody police checked but found nothing.
Monday
Police responded to Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., in response to numerous calls about a fight in progress. All parties had left the location when police arrived.
A Southwick Avenue man told police, at 11:45 a.m., that he had his stimulus check deposited into his girlfriend's account last year. The two are no longer together, now, but his recent stimulus check was deposited automatically into the same account. Now his girlfriend will not give him his money, nor answer his calls, texts or emails. Police documented the information.
An 11 Magnolia Way resident reported, at 6:55 p.m., that his neighbors were being loud, yelling at him, and he was frightened. The officer reported parties were separated on arrival.
Tuesday
A MacArthur Circle resident called police at 12:15 a.m., to complain about trash pickers in a pickup truck. He was upset they were making too much noise.
A detail officer reported, at 9:20 a.m., that a white male with a black helmet on a black mini-bike was going the wrong way on the street near the intersection of Tracey and Walnut and had refused to stop. Cruisers were sent to the area but the party was gone.
A Ledgewood Way resident reported, at 10:35 a.m., that fraudulent life insurance documents had been signed in their name.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the 128 North offramp and Sohier Road to assist state police in locating a vehicle driving the wrong way on 128 south.
Police were sent to 606 Manor Road, at 10 a.m. for a disturbance between neighbors. One neighbor was refusing to return mail to the other.
Police were sent to 3 Amherst Road, at 1:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle with airbag deployment. and property damage.
Police were sent to a Manor Road address after a woman called at 6:35 p.m. and said she believed men were looking into her windows.
Monday
An officer was sent to a West Street address, at 6:25 p.m., to check for a possible offending vehicle involved in a past hit and run.
Officers were sent to 191 Cabot St., at 8:30 p.m., for a man refusing to leave the lobby. They arrested John Henry Walkup, 47, of 24 Lemon St., Salem and charged him with trespassing.
Tuesday
Officers were called to a different Manor Road address, at 1:50 a.m., to speak with a female who was complaining about a male driver following her.
An officer was sent to a New Balch Street address, at 9 a.m., to speak with a female about accusations she had made.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Elliott streets, at 1:20 p.m., to look into a report of a person in a wheelchair dragging a dog.
Salem
Saturday
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fight brought officers to 2 East India Square at 6:22 p.m.
Police were sent to 15 Federal St., at 8:50 p.m. for the break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police, sent to Salem Hospital Emergency Room at 10 p.m. for a past assault, arrested Sean Michael Brooks, 45, of 179 Lewis St., Apt. 10, Lynn. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, threatening to commit a crime, and on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were dispatched to 10 Oak St., at 10:20 p.m., for a carjacking.
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Derby and Congress streets, at 3:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to the vicinity of 252 Bridge St., at 5 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 248 Highland Ave, at 11:40 p.m., for an accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Monday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues, at 4:45 a.m., for a drunken person.
A reported larceny brought police to 59 Boston St., at 11:35 a.m.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple and Poplar streets, at 9:20 p.m., to look for an aggressive driver. He was not found.
At 9:40 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Liberty streets for a party running in the street. He was advised to stay on the sidewalk.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 10 a.m., to assist a dog in a bush.
The DPW was notified, at 10:30 a.m., about a tree in the vicinity of 2 Locust St. that was about to fall.
Police were called to the intersection of Water and Endicott streets, at 11:20 a.m., for a motor vehicle into a tree with possible injury.
Officers were called to 39 North Belgian Road at 1:50 p.m., for a stolen U Haul truck.
Reports of an explosion brought police to the vicinity of 16 Clinton Ave., at 4:30 p.m., but nothing was found.
Police were sent to a Central Avenue residence, at 7:25 p.m. to assist with a disobedient child. The 17-year-old male was arrested on juvenile charges.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 535 Maple St., at 10:05 p.m., for a car over the wall. There were no personal injuries.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 44 River St., at 9:15 a.m., to check a report of a male and a female engaged in suspicious activity.
Police were called to the vicinity of 334 Maple St., at 1:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury.
Officers were sent to Bed Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St. at 6:25 p.m. for a credit card fraud.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, called police at 9 p.m., to report a customer who left without paying.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Target, 100 Independence Drive, at 9:45 p.m., for a male trying to enter a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched, at 11 a.m., to Maple Street and Conifer Hill Drive, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury.
Monday
Police were called to Sam & Joes Restaurant at 4:20 p.m., for an intoxicated female in a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Danvers Square, 1 Maple St., at 4:35 p.m., for a suspicious white male who was making employees uneasy, but the male was not found.
Tuesday
An officer was called to Daily Harvest Cafe, 103 High St., to make a well-being check on a male who had been there for a couple of hours.
An officer was sent to 22 Lawrence St., at 12:10 p.m., for a coyote spotted in the area.
Marblehead
Friday
A Beacon Street woman called police at 8 a.m. to inquire why she was hearing a lot of gunshots this morning. Because it is duck season.
A Peach Highlands caller said she was being harassed by daily calls claiming to be from Social Security. The officer advised her on how to block the calls on her phone.
A Pleasant Avenue woman called 911 at 2:15 p.m., to report that two people were playing pickle ball without masks and they were playing before 2:30. She called again 10 minutes later, and it appeared she was videotaping the players. There were two players on the court, at opposite ends. One had a mask on, and the other did not, but had one to put on when they were done playing. The caller was advised not to use 911 to report the issue. Minutes later she called back to complain the officer "didn't say boo to the people playing. "
Police got a call from Swampscott police at 3:45 p.m. advising of some 30 kids on bikes causing traffic issues in their town and heading toward Marblehead.
Saturday
An Elm Street caller complained to police, at 2 a.m. of a loud party at a nearby home. Police responded, at 2:20 that four people were in the back yard getting ready to leave.
The Cambridge police called at 10:20 a.m., to report they were investigating a case of mailbox phishing in Marblehead and did not believe the victim was aware of it. He was transferred to detectives to leave a voice mail for follow-up.
Sunday
A 911 call came in at 7:10 a.m. from the vicinity of Lafayette Street. Yelling could be heard in the background before the caller hung up. On callback, police spoke with a mother, who said she had caught her grounded daughter on the computer and an argument ensued. She was uncertain how 911 had been called, but said all was well and she would speak with officers when they arrived. Officers reported it was an issue between the mother and her daughter: the iPad had been taken away, the child was upset and there was no further issue.
A Village Street man reported, at 1:15 p.m., that his mother had taken his son out for a walk on the rail trail and, without her realizing it, he went one way while she went another. When she turned around she realized he was gone. The man said they had looked for him without luck. Police responded about 1:20 and within a few minutes, they found the boy and reunited him with his father and grandmother.
Monday
A caller reported, at 9:17 a.m., that a branch was partially blocking the road on Sandie Lane and an officer it. The branch may have been the one reported earlier in the morning.
A Girdler Road caller notified police, at 10 a.m., that brown water was coming from his faucet. The water department was notified and they were working on the problem and would contact the caller.
A Pleasant Street resident reported at 10:05 a.m., that his bank had just notified him that someone had written fraudulent checks under his business name. Some of the checks were stopped and some were cashed.
A Washington Street caller reported, at 1 p.m., that someone had attempted to charge Amazon purchases to his account.
The Fire Department responded to a Mohawk Road address, at 3 p.m., for the report of a chimney fire. Smoke was coming from the chimney, but there was no further report of fire. A thermal camera was brought in at 3:15 p.m. and evidently found nothing. Command was terminated at 3:17 p.m., and all apparatus was cleared and returned to service.
A woman called police, at 3:50 p.m., from West Shore Drive, to complain about a man hitting golf balls in the park, and she wanted it to stop. She said Park and Rec said it was illegal to hit balls on park property. A message was left with them for a ruling.
A Meadow Lane caller reported, at 10 p.m., that he saw an ad on Facebook for a Playstation, and he had contacted the seller to buy it. He sent an initial payment for shipping, after which the seller blocked him and never sent the Playstation. The man said he had some screenshots of the transaction.
