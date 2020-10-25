Beverly
Friday
Police were called to the Cash Point pawn shop,135 Cabot St., at 5:20 p.m., for a dispute with a customer over a mountain bike that appeared to have been stolen.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Park Street, at 8 p.m. for a male hit by a train. Witnesses on the platform said the man was holding onto the side of the train like he was “trying to hitch a ride” and hit the edge of the platform. He was conscious and talking and said he was fine but was transported to Beverly Hospital as a precaution.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 12:40 a.m., to disperse a group.
Police were called to 10 Dane St., at 3 a.m., for a man being assaulted by someone in front of the church.
Police responded, at 10:25 a.m., to 191 Cabot St., for an attempted bank fraud.
Two officers were sent to 49 Chase St., at 12:10 p.m., to mediate a disagreement over a tree.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 14 Pond St., at 1 p.m., for an unknown disturbance. After an investigation, they arrested a man and a woman. Arrested were Brianna Angelini, 25, of 17 Netherwood Road, Windham, New Hampshire, who was charged with breaking and entering a building in the daytime for a felony, assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Austin N. Addonizio, 24, of 18 Intervale Ave., Peabody, who was charged with breaking and entering a building in the daytime for a felony, and with assault and battery.
At 1:55 p.m., officers returned to the same address regarding the same issue over the tree.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane street, at 6:55 p.m., to disperse a group of youths hanging around the kayak rack.
Two officers were sent to 44 Simon St., at 9:05 p.m. after a woman complained someone was shining a flashlight in her window.
Two officers were sent to 411 Cabot St., at 9:20 p.m., to assist a man chasing kids who were in his yard.
Three units were sent to the vicinity of 208 Rantoul St., at 11:45 p.m., for a group of people fighting outside,
Sunday
The report of a possible fight brought two officers to the vicinity of 5 Bennett St., at 1 a.m., for a possible fight.
An officer was sent to 61 Hale St., at 7:10 a.m., for vandalism to a Thin Blue Line flag.
Four cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St., at 2:40 p.m., for a group of youths fighting at the park.
Marblehead
Friday
Police took 11 reports of unemployment claim fraud from residents over the course of the day.
A drone was reported around Washington Street and Washington Square at 8:57 a.m.
A woman on Merritt Street called police at 10:14 a.m. for a truck driver refusing to back out the area. She said she was trying to direct traffic, while the driver was screaming at her to get out of the road. An officer arrived, helped the truck driver back out, and escorted the truck to West Shore Drive.
Illegal dumping on Beringer Way was reported caught on video at 1:21 p.m.
A man’s Trek bicycle has been left unlocked outside of a Washington Street business for a couple of days, a caller told police at 4:30 p.m.
A caller complained about a large party in the Stratford Road area at 8:42 p.m. The caller said he wasn’t sure where the party was, but he felt like it’s a violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Police responded but couldn’t locate the party.
Saturday
Police took six reports of unemployment claim fraud from residents over the course of the day.
At 7:50 a.m., Lynn police reported receiving numerous 911 “pocket dials” from someone whose last location was near Salem Street. Police left a voicemail for the person and also notified Swampscott police.
A custodian at Abbot Hall complained at 11:25 a.m. about a white pickup truck that had been left in a “Voter Only” parking spot. The truck already had one ticket on it, the custodian said. Police contacted the owner, and the truck was moved.
An illegally parked car was keeping a school bus from traveling down Washington Street at 5:27 p.m. Police called for a tow truck, but the owner of the car arrived first and moved it.
A Bassett Street resident at 6:45 p.m. told police that she believes the construction crew doing work downtown caused some damage to her car. Police advised her to speak to the crew on Monday and then follow up with an officer.
A group of kids were breaking bottles on Chestnut Street at 8:34 p.m. Police responded and moved the group along.
Salem
Friday
Larceny was reported on North Street at 1:38 a.m.
Kimberly E. Gregware, 46, of 95 Green St., Marblehead, was arrested and charged with drugged driving (third offense) and possession of a class E substance after police stopped her to conduct a well-being check at 5:36 a.m. on Traders Way.
Shoplifting was reported on the 200 block of Essex Street at 8:41 a.m.
Police went to Eden Street for a report of fraud or a scam at 9:37 a.m.
Threats were reported on Harbor Street at 10:18 a.m.
Police went to Lafayette Street at 12:11 p.m. after a report of a dispute.
A car crash with injuries was reported on the 200 block of Highland Avenue at 2:18 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a dispute on the 200 block of Washington Street at 4:21 p.m.
A disturbance was reported on Salem Street at 6:53 p.m.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Congress Street at 7:19 p.m.
Harassment was reported on South Pine Street at 11:49 p.m.
Saturday
Police took noise complaints between midnight and 1:44 a.m. on Mason, Federal, Hazel and Lafayette streets and High Street Court.
Gunshots were reported on Kernwood Street at 7:48 a.m.
Police responded to First Street at 11:27 a.m. for a report of a fraud or scam.
Larceny was reported on Boston Street at 11:42 a.m.
At 12:49 p.m., police took a report of a past assault in the area of Willson Street and Story Road.
A past assault was reported at 1:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Essex Street.
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported 10 minutes apart at 2:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 30 Aborn St.; and at 2:20 p.m., at the intersection of Park and Dow streets.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 20 Franklin St., at 5:05 p.m.
Police responded, at 5:25 p.m., to the intersection of North and Bryant streets for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A larceny brought officers to 29 Hancock St., at 6:05 p.m.
Officers were called to 94 Wharf St. at 7:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Two reports of disturbances brought officers to 107 Linden St., at 10:10 p.m., and to 12 Pope St., at 10:15 p.m.
Officers responded to two noise complaints, at 12 Pope St., at 11:35 p.m., and 6 Green St., at 12:25 a.m.
Calls about a drunk brought police to 397 Jefferson Ave., at 2:05 a.m.
Police were sent to 40 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:50 a.m. to check out a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
Police answered three parking complaints: in the vicinity of 163 Derby St., at 12:55 p.m.; 56 Federal St., at 1 p.m.; and 5 Ocean Ave., at 1:45 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
An officer went to a Highland Terrace address, at 5 p.m., after a resident complained of being harassed.
An officer was sent to the Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., at 9:20 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
Saturday
Police were called to a Central Avenue address at 12:40 a.m. for a house that had been toilet-papered.
Another house, this on Hobart St., also was reported to have been toilet-papered, just after 1 a.m.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:30 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to the Rail Trail, at 8:50 a.m., for a male acting strangely. Officers said the report was unfounded.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., at 11 a.m..
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 1:55 p.m., for a female shoplifter who had been apprehended. The store handled the matter.
Police were sent to Ira Auto Body shop, 105 Andover St., at 6:55 p.m., to check out a male looking into car windows.,
Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, notified police, at 7 p.m., it had lost power.
Police were called to the Doubletree-Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 7:55 p.m., for two females hallucinating. They were transported to a local hospital.
Sunday
Police responded, just before 1 a.m., to a motor vehicle accident without personal injury, at the intersection of Maple and Pine streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested one driver, Emma Willey, 29, of 34 Broadway, Beverly, and charged her with drunken driving, second offense. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with a marked lanes violation.
Police were called, at 2:50 a.m., to the vicinity of Staples, at the Danvers Plaza, 301 Newbury St., to assist a woman who said she had been assaulted.
The report of a deer hit by a motor-vehicle brought at officer to the vicinity of 10 School St., at 9:30 a.m.
The larceny of a speaker brought an officer to the Guitar Center, 120 Andover St., at 12:05 p.m.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:15 p.m., for a shoplifter who had taken fishing equipment.
An officer was sent to the Rail Trail, at 2:25 p.m., to check for reported drug activity.
Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 3:15 p.m., after a female reported her car had been stolen from the parking lot. She said she had left her keys in the console.
A Lowell Street resident reported, at 4:50 p.m., that a Trump sign valued at $12.50 had been stolen from his back yard.
A customer called police, at 5 p.m., to report that People’s United Bank, 2 Central St., was closed at an hour when it should be open. The caller said a teller could be seen inside, but the blinds were drawn and they were refusing to assist customers. An officer spoke with the manager, who said the bank had been closed due to medical issues with an employee.
Three parties reported, since 3 p.m., today, that another person or persons had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Leather City Commons at 2:25 a.m., on the report of two people fighting. The officer found one of them, but she did not wish to interact with police, but she did want to report her Rx drugs were missing or stolen.
A caller reported, at 1:10 p.m., that his stolen bike was at the Cash Call pawn shop, 161 Main St. The bike was returned to its original owner and the business owner provided a suspect ID, who police will attempt to document and ID.
A Roycroft Road woman reported to police, at 1:40 p.m., that a package had been stolen from her home. The officer reported the package appeared to have been delivered to an incorrect address.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6 p.m., in the Northshore Mall parking lot adjacent to the Lahey-North Medical Center after being advised by Danvers police of an erratic operator entering Peabody from Sylvan Street. Peabody spotted the vehicle entering the Northshore Mall parking lot and followed it. After a brief investigation, officers arrested the operator, Anamaria B. Batista, 49, of 90 Shore Drive, Apt. 4D, Peabody and charged her with drunken driving, third offense. She was also charged with possessing an open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle, and with operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.
A sergeant reported, at 10:40 p.m., that a moped, going approximately 20 mph, had refused to stop on Emerson Avenue. He reported that the moped went onto the bike path, so he cancelled pursuit. A few minutes later, a caller reported a moped may have crashed on he bike path. Police located the moped, and ofe of the operator’s shoes, but he was not at the scene. Several pieces of the moped were found around the area and in the water, so the Fire Department was called to go into the water, but they found no sign of him. Police have a name they believe to be that of the suspect and will proceed along that line. The moped was towed,.
Three parties reported, over the last 24 hours, that another person or persons had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
Sunday
Police responded, at 1:30 a.m., to the intersection of Pierpont and Aborn streets, for a two-car collision, after receiving reports of a gray Toyota Corolla all over the road. The Corolla struck a green Toyota Highlander in the vicinity of 60 Aborn St., before police stopped it in front of 10 Beckett St. The Corolla was towed and its operator was taken by cruiser to the station where she was arrested and charged. Arrested was Jenne Lynn Robertson, 38, 430 Loring Ave., Apt. 2, Salem. She was charged with drunken driving and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
An referee called police, at 9:40 a.m., from Buckley Field Park to say he was in fear of harm from team and spectators as he had handed out a red card during the game and all parties were upset, but everyone had calmed down by the time officers arrived.
Residents of two Newcastle Road homes notified police between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m., that their vehicles had been broken into overnight and some items stolen.
