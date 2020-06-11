Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 55 Glenn Drive, at 3:40 p.m., to take a report on a case of identity fraud.
A resident of 240 Lynnfield St., called police at 5:50 p.m., whispering that she was in danger. An officer spoke with the manager, who checked on the woman and responded that all was in order.
An Outlook Avenue resident reported, at 6 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in her name.
A woman notified police, at 8:10 p.m. to report items — including food and headphones — missing from her room at Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive. She said she believes housekeeping is responsible.
Police were sent to 8 Walnut St., at 9:45 p.m., to check on kids believed to be smoking pot in the garage. The parties were sent on their way and were advised not to return as they do not live there.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Winona Pond Water Treatment Plant on Winona Street, at 10:25 p.m. after a report of kids partying in the woods. The officers spoke with a group of young adults who were advised to cease using that area for their gatherings, after which they dispersed.
Thursday
Police responded to 65 Main St., at 8:25 a.m. to make a well-being check on a woman who said she wanted to "be gone," after an altercation with her former girlfriend on the phone. She told officers she did not plan to take her own life. She refused psychological help and said she was going to move back to Maine with her mother.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An Abbott Court resident notified police, at 2:30 p.m., that someone had attempted to fraudulently file for unemployment in his name.
A Thompson Road caller notified police, at 3:55 p.m., that someone had attempted to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
A caller notified police at 4:30 p.m., of a possible fight in the back of a Beacon Street store. The males will be no-trespassed.
A Rowland Street resident told police, at 5:35 p.m., that he had received a disturbing email attempting to extort him. The officer explained that it was a scam and the caller said he was going to delete the email.
A Nanepashemet Street resident related to police at 5:40 p.m. that he had given the last 4 digits of his SSN to scammers. He said he will notify his bank and the credit bureaus.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to Chestnut Park at 8 p.m., for a male not breathing.
A disturbance between neighbors brought two officers to 15 Dodge St.
Police responded at 9:15 p.m. to the vicinity of 447 Hale St., for a car into a utility pole. The log did not indicate any injuries.
Thursday
Police were called to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 4:20, for a report of a male lying in the street.
A report of a simple assault brought police to the vicinity of 490 Rantoul St., at 7:25 a.m., after one neighbor was reportedly assaulted by another.
Police were called to 68 Cabot St., at 9 a.m., after a party said their car tires had been slashed overnight.
An officer was called to Essex and Briscoe streets, at 9:50 a.m., for a bike stolen from behind the YMCA.
Two cruisers were sent to 16 Memorial Drive, at 10 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
At 12:20 p.m., a Lowell Street resident reported a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
Police were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Chestnut streets, at 1:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of West Dane Street, at 2:40 p.m. for a possible mental health issue. A man was yelling at an unoccupied car.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 4 Pioneer Terrace, at 5:15 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 50 Traders Way, just before 8 p.m.
Officers went to 71 Lafayette St., at 9:50 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were dispatched to 77 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:35 p.m., and to 146 Boston St., at 11:45 p.m. for two separate disputes.
Thursday
Reports of a fight brought police to Garden Terrace, at 12:15 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 13 Palmer St., at 2:55 p.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was called to 233 Lafayette St., at 7:55 a.m. for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police answered two calls for disturbances: 138 Canal St., at 9:10 a.m.; and 10 Sumner Road, at 9:30 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 27 Charter St., at 9:50 a.m.
Another larceny report brought officers to 542 Loring Ave., at 10:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 80 Rainbow Terrace, at 11:05 to take a report on threats made.
Reports of fraud or scams brought officers to 39 English St., at 11:20 and to 15 Nursery St., at 11:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 15 Leach St., at 12:15 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Officers were dispatched, at 12:50 p.m., to 90 North St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police went to Walgreens, 505 Paradise Road, at 5:10 a.m. after a call about a suspicious party.
A cruiser was called to 6 Sheridan Terrace, at 11:10 a.m., for a disturbance.
Officers were sent to two separate addresses within slightly more than one minute of each other: The first, to 56 Franklin Ave., came at 12:11 p.m.; and the second, to 34 Pine Hill Road, was logged at 12:12 p.m.
Officers were called to Aggregate Industries, 30 Danvers Road, at 1:35 p.m., for a disturbance.
At 3:35 p.m., police were called to 96 Franklin Ave., for a disturbance.
Another con or scam was reported at 864 Humphrey St., at 4:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 11 Millett Lane, at 10:05 p.m., for a con or a scam.
