Peabody
Thursday
Police stopped a Hartland, Vermont, woman at 1:35 p.m., in the vicinity of 2 Centennial Drive and summoned her to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, first offense.
Police stopped a Peabody woman at 3:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 24 Lowell St. and summoned her to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
Police stopped and arrested a Salem woman, Tina Marie Whitten, 38, of12 Harrison Ave. Apt. 2, Salem, after a 5:55 p.m. motor vehicle stop in the vicinity of 29 Pulaski St. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and with using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, first offense.
Police responded to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., after a caller reported a male wearing a hoodie waving a large knife, making threats toward people in the area. The caller said people were yelling the name, "Joe." He was last seen still in the park, walking toward Route 1. Officers checked the park, but the suspect was gone.
Friday
Police arrested a 31-year-old Peabody resident at 11 a.m., who had been taken into custody by the ATF. He was booked as a courtesy to them.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Central Street for a missing license plate. The driver said the plate must have been stolen from his vehicle and he had been unaware it was missing. It was entered into LEAPS as stolen.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Pequot Road woman told police, at 8:40 a.m., she had booked and paid for a vacation (redacted), then discovered that she had been defrauded. The property owner said their home was not for rent. She filed a report with (redacted), who said the bank involved in the payment for the trip was in Marblehead, so she may have to file the report locally.
A Maverick Street party called police at noon to report an ID fraud.
A Peach Highlands resident called police, at 2 p.m. to report that someone pretending to be a lawyer had called his mother's home and tried to defraud her of $6,000. He said he called back the number from which the call originated and spoke with a person pretending to be an attorney, and that person threatened him. An officer spoke with the mother, who understands it is just a scam and hangs up.
A woman called from Harbor Avenue and Flint Street, at 6 p.m. to report that a man was taking rocks from the beach and "that can't be legal." An officer sent out was unable to locate the man and he left a message for the caller asking her to come out and point out the area to him.
Police and ambulance were sent to a Front Street restaurant, at 7 p.m., for an elderly woman with a maroon cape standing outside, who seemed confused. An officer spoke with her and said she seemed to be fine. She gave him a name and said she was waiting for her husband. There was no RMV information for that name. She went back inside to wait for her ride and wanted no help from police. She was offered a ride but declined. More than an hour later the restaurant called to say she was still there, talking to herself. After multiple dead ends in attempting to learn the woman's name or hometown, a Boston man called and identified the woman as his sister. At 9:25 p.m., she was taken to (redacted). Some 50 minutes later, the officer was back, with his report to follow.
Police were called to Churchill Road, at 10:45 p.m. by a resident who said there was a strange man in the back yard, apparently under the influence of something and talking crazy. They gave no description of the man, but said he was talking to the dog and did not know how he got there or where he was. Police were able to contact (redacted) to see if he could come and take custody of the man, but he said he was unable to do so and asked that police place him into protective custody, which they did.
Thursday
A woman called police at 10:30 Monday to inquire about "maskless shopping" being promoted by a Marblehead grocery story in a Facebook post. She was concerned and wanted to know if there would be a police presence there. She was advised to contact the Board of Health with her concerns as it was not a police matter. At about 12:15, a man called to give police a heads-up about the maskless event. He was advised that police were already aware of it and offered him the number for the Health Department, which he declined.
Friday
Police responded, at 1:20 a.m. to the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets for single car accident, in which the vehicle took out two "Do Not Enter" signs. Police arrested Miranda J. Arvilla-Rice, 23, of Ipswich. She was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor-vehicle and bailed out by her mother.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 94 Wharf St., at 3:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and run.
At 8 p.m., officers were sent to 48 Lafayette St., for a missing adult.
Police were called to 225 Derby St., at 10:45 p.m., to check on a report of gunshots heard.
Friday
Officers were sent to South Washington Square, at 2:20 a.m. after a complaint of a past assault.
Police went to 65 Wharf St., at 6:50 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Saturday
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 4 Boston St., at 8:35 a.m.
At 11:35 a.m., officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 1:25 p.m.
Police arrested Natalie E. Anderson, 34, of 31 Pierpont St., Peabody, at approximately 10 a.m., on a fugitive from justice warrant for possession of a Class A drug, and for possession of a Class B drug.
Sunday
Officers, sent to the vicinity of 20 Peabody St., at 12:45 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, arrested Saulo Santa, 21, of 3 Highland Park, Apt. 2, Peabody for trespass.
The report of threats having been made brought police to 96 Congress St., at 9:25 p.m.
Police were called to 40 Bridge St., at 1:25 p.m., for a drunken individual.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Saint Peter streets at 2:30 p.m.
Firefighters responded about 100 yards into the woods at Salem Willows, about 3 p.m., for a 15-year-old mountain biker who, while riding with a friend, was injured when he was thrown from his bike. According to firefighters who responded to the scene, the Swampscott youth was thrown over the handlebars and landed on one of his shoulders. He was transported to North Shore Children's Hospital with non life-threatening injures.
Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to 8 Lakeshore Ave., at 4:30 p.m., for a vehicle that went through a garage door and into an embankment. The 84-year-old female who was driving the car told police she had mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. She was not hurt and police did not cite her,
Police were called to 23 Wellesley Road, at 7:30 p.m., for unknown men in the yard.
Friday
A woman called police to a 21 Parramatta Road house, at 4 a.m., after she heard a loud crash inside the home.
An officer was sent to 70 Northridge Road, at 7:15 p.m. to check the wellbeing of children at the residence.
Police were notified at 1 p.m., of a tree down across the road in the vicinity of Crescent Avenue and Salters Avenue.
Two officers were sent to 15 Rezza Road, at 2:15 p.m., for a confrontation between neighbors.
At 2:55 p.m., a tree was reported down in the vicinity of 712 Cabot St.
Police were called to 17 Pickett St., at 4:05 p.m., when a tree fell on a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 20 Sohier Road, at 6 p.m., to assist an ambulance with a man requesting detox.
An officer was sent to 11 Auburn Road address, to speak with a party whose name had been fraudulently used to file for unemployment benefits.
Three cruisers were sent to 352 Cabot St., at 10:40 p.m., for a car into a homeowner's fence.
Saturday
Four cruisers were dispatched to 70 Story Ave., at 1:20 p.m., for a possible gas leak and children left unattended.
Police and an ambulance were sent a Park Street location for a female passed out on a bench and an overdose suspected.
Three cruisers, an ambulance and the Fire Department responded, at 6:55 p.m., to the vicinity of Park and Pleasant streets, after two 17-year-olds fell from a second-story balcony. One was transported to Beverly Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The report was unclear, at this point, why or how the youths fell.
Police were sent to 37 West St., at 8:20 p.m., for a customer who refused to leave the store.
Police were called to the vicinity of Rantoul and Riverside streets, at 10:40 p.m. for an unoccupied vehicle rolling down the street.
Police were sent to CVS, 434 Rantoul St., at 12:50 p.m., for a male who was bothering patrons.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to NTB Tire & Service, 151 Andover St., at 4:10 p.m., for a dog locked up behind the desk.
An officer was sent to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 4:15 p.m., for malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Police were called to Bridle Spur Road, at 11:05 p.m. for a suspicious male seen along the treeline.
Saturday
Police were sent to Honda North, 382 Newbury St., for a credit card fraud.
Officers went to Doubletree Hotel — Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 12:10 p.m., for an unruly guest in the lobby.
Seven parties called between about 2:05 and 2:40 p.m., to report power outages and/or limbs, or trees down
An officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 7 p.m., after a male threatened a nurse.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Beaver Park Road, for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A 6 Dyer Court resident reported at 10:55 a.m., that a hit-and-run vehicle had struck their parked car overnight, but failed to leave their information.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:15 a.m., for juveniles engaged in shoplifting.
An officer was sent to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 11:40 p.m., after a possible stolen wallet was reported.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., to speak with an unwanted guest who would not leave.
Sunday
Officers were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 12:30 p.m., where they arrested Jacob Byers, 42, of 11 Broad St., Lynn. He was being sought for armed robbery on a Salem District Court warrant.
Swampscott
Friday
Fire and ambulance were sent to 5 Summit View Drive, at 11 a.m., after Lifeline reported a fall with no response from an 88-year-old female.
An ambulance and EMS were notified, at 1:05 p.m, for a female feeling sick in a black Toyota parked in the Whole Foods parking lot near the flowers.
A 63 Essex St. resident called police, at 5:50 p.m., to report an unwelcome guest.
A caller notified police, at 7:15 p.m., from the Whole Foods Market parking lot, 331 Paradise Road, of a case of road rage. The suspect had left the lot in a Chevy with Mass. plates. The caller, in a red Alfa-Romeo, plates 1DXZ23, was waiting at the entrance to the lot.
