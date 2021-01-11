Salem
Friday
A larceny report brought police to 12 Pope St., at 12:30 p.m.
The report of a disturbance at a liquor establishment brought police to 145 North St., at 1:15 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 12 Pope St., at 6:40 p.m., for a suspicious person and or motor vehicle.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 11:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to 117 Lafayette St., at 4 p.m., and to 91 Lafayette at 7 p.m., on separate reports of undesirable or unwanted guests.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 10 First St., at 9 p.m.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 212 Canal St., at 1:36 a.m., for s suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, at 1:35 a.m.
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported in the vicinity of 1 Washington St., at 10:45 a.m.
The report of a suspicious item brought officers to the vicinity of 43 Butler St., at noon. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 26-year-old Forrester Street man on an outstanding warrant.
At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to 286 Washington St. to make a well-being check. After a brief investigation, they arrested Michael A. Peluso, of that address, Apt. 13, and charged him with disturbing the peace.
A 400 Highland Ave., party called police, at 1:15 p.m., to report they had been threatened.
Police answered two more complaints of suspicious persons and or motor vehicles in the vicinity of 27 Charter St., at 1:55 p.m., and 221 Essex St., at 2:15 p.m.
The report of a disturbance, police were sent to 76 Leach St., at 3:15 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Animal Control went to the vicinity of Trask Lane and Manor Road, at 5:30 p.m. for a small doe struck by a vehicle, but it had apparently fled. At 6:10 p.m., the injured doe had returned to the street again.
Police and an emergency rescue team were called to a Manor Road at 8:15 p.m., to assist a party who had overdosed on pills.
Friday
An officer doing late night beach checks dispersed a group, at 2:05 a.m., from Dane Street Beach.
Four cruisers responded, at 7:05 a.m., to the intersection of Duck Pond and Manor roads, after someone reported hearing yelling out back by the pond.
Police and emergency responders were sent to an Essex Street location, at 7:15 a.m., for a party in cardiac arrest. The person could not be revived, however, and was declared dead.
A sergeant was sent to the vicinity of Butman St., at 1:30 p.m., to remove a tent from the cemetery.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 12 East St., at 4:15 p.m., for a female who fell out of a car.
A unit was sent to 15 Apple Road, 10 10:40 p.m., for a party either passed out or asleep in a white SUV.
Police were called to the vicinity of East Lothrop and Ray streets at 11 p.m., for someone possibly throwing something that was on fire.
Saturday
An officer was called to 325 Cabot St., at 9:25 p.m., for vandalism or malicious destruction. All four of the tires on his vehicle were slashed.
Three cruisers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to a Federal Street address, at 9:30 a.m., for a man injured when he fell off the roof of a house under construction. The man told responders he was about halfway up the ladder installing vinyl siding when his foot caught on a rung and he fell to the ground. The man was transported to Beverly hospital with possible leg and hip injuries. OSHA was called to the scene.
Four cruisers were sent to the intersection of Dyer and Adeline roads, at 6:05 p.m., for a party lost in the woods. The party was located and brought out of the woods in good condition, in just over 30 minutes.
An officer was sent to 54 Elliott St., at 9:36 p.m., for a panhandler who was refusing to leave.
Sunday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Oberlin and Radcliff roads, at 2:30 a.m., for a general disturbance caused by loud music and cars racing in the street.
An officer was called to 105 Essex St., at 10 a.m., to take a report on stolen packages.
An officer was called to 411 Cabot St., at 12:50 p.m., to deal with a person inside the business bothering customers.
Two cruisers were sent to Smith Street for dirt bikes riding on the ballfield.
Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to 45 Northend St., at 12 p.m., when a woman reported her mailbox was stolen with mail inside. The mailbox was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday.
An 8 Crowninshield St. woman told police, at 12:35 p.m., that she sent $9,300 from her bank account to “lawyer Winton Perez/Infante” to cover the cost of what turned out to be a fictitious car crash in which her grandson was supposedly involved last night. The officer will document, send to CID and conduct follow-up
An officer was waved down on Centennial for an overdose in a vehicle. The victim was transported to Beverly hospital, the vehicle was towed, the CID was called, and the 48-year-old Beverly man will be summoned to court for operating under the influence of drugs and on three counts of possession of Class B drugs.
A MacArthur Circle man reported that the mother of his ex-girlfriend became hostile toward him after he broke up with her. He was advised of his right to file a no-harassment order but he declined at this time.
An associate at Zumiez, at Northshore Mall, reported that he was with a young customer whose backpack was stolen within the last half hour. He said it was a black Nike bag, valued at $130, containing a pair of Nike Kyries, also valued at $130.
A Lowell Street woman came into the station at 11:20 p.m. and told police her ankle bracelet came off while she was in the shower and it no longer showed her location. She called probation and they advised her to go to the station, where she spoke with the electronic bracelet supervisor. He checked the bracelet to be sure it had not been tampered with — it had not — and she was sent home.
Saturday
Police were sent to 261 Newbury St., at 12:55 p.m. for a 39-year-old Peabody woman sleeping in a vehicle in the area of lot 31B. The woman was taken to the station and arrested on an outstanding warrant from Lynn District Court.
An Oakland Street resident called police, at 6:05 p.m., to say people were outside talking and they were too close to his house. An officer checked the area and said the parties were having a conversation inside their car. No issue.
Sunday
A Foster Street resident reported to police, at 1 a.m., that her boyfriend stole her apartment keys. The female told the officer she had not seen her boyfriend since the previous afternoon and now cannot find her keys.
A caller reported, at 9:50 a.m., from Sunshine Laundry, that a female there had taken his towels. The officer determined the female had mistakenly taken the wrong items out of the machine. They were returned without incident.
A woman called police, at 12:10 p.m., from Red’s Kitchen & Tavern, 131 Newbury St., to report her brother’s lawyer had stolen $250,000 and kidnapped her brother in Bristol, Maine. She was advised to contact the Bristol Police Dept. ASAP to file a report.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 7 McIntire Court, at 2:40 p.m. after a caller reported a disturbance involving approximately six people. They spoke with several involved parties who said they will be seeking harassment orders against each tomorrow.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Gerry Street church called police at 9 a.m., to say they were holding a memorial Mass and the radio at the nearby work site was very loud and disturbing the church. They asked police to ask them to turn it down for 30 minutes.
An Amherst Road caller told police, at 3:45 p.m., the had gotten a phone call with a story about a car with blood on it that was found in Texas. They claimed to be from Social Security, talked about drugs, and asked her to verify the last four digits of her SSN, and when she refused to do so, they read it to her. They were aware someone had filed an unemployment claim using her info last year.
A Goodwin’s Court caller that her garage is routinely blocked by a Postal Service truck. When she got home from work today, she was blocked from her garage by the USPS truck. She tried to call the post office but only had an 800 number. She was assisted with the number call the local postmaster and will call them again.
A Pilgrim Road woman told police, at 4:45, that she had gotten a statement from a finance company regarding her account. She called the number on the document and disclosed credit card and other personal information to them. She said she soon had second thoughts and called the company back on another number, and they told her they had no record of the previous call. She said she immediately cancelled the original credit card and a new one is on the way.