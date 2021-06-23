Peabody
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:55 p.m., at 19 Howley St., on a routine motor-vehicle stop, and arrested the juvenile who was driving. The 17-year-old Peabody resident, was placed under juvenile arrest and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with a lights violation.
Tuesday
A 38 Lake St., resident notified police, at 12:50 p.m., of vandalism to a mailbox and an officer was sent to make a report.
A woman called police, at 2:23 p.m., from Brooksby Village, to report that her clients were a victim of larceny by check. An officer was to do follow-up.
A 34 Highland St. woman notified police, at 2:45 p.m., that her mother had a doctor's appointment earlier in the day and did not show up. No one had spoken with her in five hours. She was last seen around 10 a.m. and was driving her blue 2018 Honda HRV. A BOLO was put out over the North District and her name was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. She was located by Truro police and was to be evaluated by ambulance and likely transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The family was notified.
An Emily Lane caller notified police, at 10:05 p.m. that some 50-100 juveniles were partying at a house on Emily Lane. An officer checked and reported a small party at #36. The music has been shut off.
Police were called to the vicinity of 3 Herrick Road, at 10:15 p.m. for a single-car rollover. The 34-year-old Peabody woman was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The officer was to document the case and charges may be filed.
A caller notified police , at 11:15 p.m., that some 11 youths in two vehicles were yelling at each other in the vicinity of 82 Lynn St., as the result of a road-rage incident. One of the fathers showed up in his car, spoke to all parties and sent them on their way.
Wednesday
Police were called to Pierpont Park at 12:30 a.m., to speak with a group of three to five people gathering for a possible fight. They were moved along and nothing happened.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 36 Emily Lane, at 12:45 a.m., for a fight in the street. It was over before the officer got there and the parties had gone on their way.
A car pulled up to the drive-thru window of Wendy's, 69 Newbury St., at 1:45 a.m., and a party attempted to enter through the window.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Washington Street voting area at 7:54 a.m., where they counted and identified nine cars, parked in the voting area, that did not appear to belong to voters.
An unidentified person notified police, at 7:56 a.m., that she had just arrived at the school to find it had been broken into and vandalized overnight. She was uncertain whether the suspect was still in the school. An officer arrived on scene and spoke with a neighbor who said he did not see or hear anything during the night. The last time anyone was in the school was at 2:30 p.m., Monday. There was one open window facing the Hobbs playground.
At 9:40 a.m., an officer noticed a Jeep Wrangler parked on Market Square with a sign attached to a window in support of one of the candidates. Dispatch attempted to contact the owner of the Jeep to have them remove the sign as it was illegal for it to be displayed so close to a voting station on Election Day. A voicemail was left for the owner.
A Gallison Avenue resident called police at 11:40 a.m., to report the iPhone 8 she lost on Friday pinged to the police station. Dispatch checked with the property officer, but he said the phone was not in property.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to Costco, 11 Newbury St., at 6:15 p.m., for credit card fraud.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 148 High St., at 9:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle that hit a parked car. Officers arrested the driver, Barbara Kossowan, 38, of 135 Sylvan St., Danvers. She was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to the vicinity of Centre Street and Armory Road, at 9:52 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Bridge and Elliott streets, at 3:20 a.m., for a gas delivery truck disturbing the peace.
Officers were called to the Lydon Aquatic Center, 200 Commonwealth Avenue, after a party apparently tried to break into the building. An area search was negative.
The report of a minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought an officer to High Street Citgo, 100 High St., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. Parties exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Salem
Tuesday
A hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Essex and Webb streets, at 1:12 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident accident without injuries was reported, at 1:40 p.m., at the intersection of Washington and Mill streets.
At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to 95 Margin St. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 6:25 p.m., for a dispute. After a quick investigation, they arrested Damien Angel Goyco, 20, of 13 Jackson Terrace, Apt. 1, Salem, and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon.
Wednesday
Officers responded to a call from 20 Peabody St., at 1:40 a.m., for a past break and entry,
At 1:50 p.m., police were called to 140 Washington St., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:20 p.m., for another larceny.
Beverly
Tuesday
Officers and an ambulance were sent to Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 253 Cabot St., just before 9 p.m. for a homeless male found in the lower church.
Wednesday
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets on the report of a group of youths throwing rocks.
Police were sent to 77 Herrick St., at 7:43 a.m. to look for a suspect in a car theft from yesterday.
Officers were called to 480 Rantoul St., at 8:50 a.m., to check on a man in a cowboy hat.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 54 Elliott St., at 9:50 a.m., and summoned the driver to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The report of a larceny brought police to 13 Pleasant St. at 1:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Chestnut streets for a physical altercation in a car.
At 6:21 p.m., an officer was sent to 26 East St. to speak to youths batting rocks at home.
Officers were dispatched to Cabot St., at 7:25 p.m., for a group of youths threatening another youth.
