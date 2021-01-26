Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to Elliott and Beckford streets, at 4:50 p.m., to check vandalism to a motor vehicle.
An officer went to 112 Rantoul St., at 4:50 p.m., to disperse a group of boarders from the parking garage.
The report of a stolen dealer's license plate brought an officer to 42 Park St. at 6 p.m.
Police were sent to 3 Essex St., at 7:55 p.m., for a disturbance after girlfriend's cousin showed up at boyfriend's workplace.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Highland Avenue, just before 10 p.m., for a drunken male stumbling into traffic,.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 11:30 p.m., for a man down.
Tuesday
At 8:10 p.m., police were called to a Cabot St., address for a possible case of verbal domestic abuse.
At 8:50 p.m., police responded to the rooming house at 91 Cabot St., for a disturbance between neighbors.
Police were sent to 148 Elliott St., at 11:50 a.m., for a property dispute between neighbors.
Peabody
Monday
A Stevens Street man reported his wife was under the influence of heroin and had several bags of it in the house. She was transported to Beverly Hospital and the heroin was taken to the police station and turned in.
A caller told police, at 10:10 a.m., that he had been experiencing chest pain for three weeks and his doctor advised him to call 911. He said he called 911 to notify emergency services of his condition but he does not want any assistance or transport. While speaking to EMS, he was aggressive in refusing treatment. He was advised that EMS has to respond now that he has called for assistance. EMS said police did not need to respond, but an officer was sent to stand by in case he should be needed. The caller refused assistance.
Police were called to the intersection of Route 128 north and Lowell Street, at 10:42 a.m., for a hit-and run motor-vehicle accident. The vehicle fled and was last seen on Lowell Street, heading toward downtown with heavy front-end damage. The vehicle, accompanied by the driver, was located at 6 Kingdom Terrace. In addition to the front-end damage, the vehicle's airbags had deployed. State Police arrived and took over the scene. The vehicle was towed.
A 255 Lynnfield St. resident reported, at 7:05 p.m., that a package had been stolen from his porch, and that the incident and suspect had been caught on camera.
An officer was sent to Peabody Dialysis Center, 19A Centennial Drive, at 8:45 p.m., after a pedestrian was hit by a City Cab. The pedestrian was evaluated by Atlantic Ambulance and refused further medical assistance.
Tuesday
A Veterans Memorial Drive resident complained to police, at 6:40 a.m., about a tan Mercury Mountaineer with plates parked in front of his residence. Police checked and found the plates came back to another vehicle with a different VIN. The owner was given until this evening to get the vehicle registered or removed from the roadway. The owner also received a criminal complaint for attaching wrong plated to the unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Marblehead
Friday
A caller notified police, at 12:30 p.m., that when he picked up his student at the high school, he observed a private school-bus-type vehicle being driven by a female in an "aggressive and horrible" manner. It passed several cars over a double line heading up Humphrey on the wrong side of the road. Police attempted to contact the organization to which the vehicle is registered, but could find no phone number. The address in Salem is for a bus rental company, but the call went to voicemail there.
A Sevinor Road caller notified police, at 2:35 p.m., that when she checked her Ring doorbell at 11:29 last Tuesday, she saw some come up to her rear garage door and try to open it, and she wanted to know if there had been any burglaries in the area. A neighbor called in at 3:15 p.m., to advise police he had just pulled up his camera and has the same person on view.
A caller reported, at 3:45 p.m., that he had seen a male stumble out of the Rip Tide into the road, where he was nearly hit by a car. He then got into his blue Audi sedan and drove away, heading outbound on Pleasant. Moments later police stopped the vehicle on Lafayette at Gatchells. Randall K. Morgenstern, 68, of 1 Cradleskid Lane, Apt. 4, Marblehead, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, 3rd offense; possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was freed on $2,500 cash bail shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. His teeth were returned to him at 3:20 p.m.
Saturday
A Hewitt Street party called police, at 9:30 a.m., to advise them of an Internet romance fraud.
Sunday
A woman called police, at 3:35 p.m., to recount how she had contacted a resident who was offering professional advice regarding a divorce because she said she had been there and done that. The caller went on to say she had sent the resident a screen shot of a different communication and now that woman is using it against her, and she is being harassed by that woman.
A Sean's Way resident reported, at 9:55 p.m., that she believes someone is in her boat, as she could see lights. Police noted that the boat was shrink-wrapped, on a trailer at the end of the drive. The light was the moon reflecting off the shrink-wrap.
Monday
A woman called police, at 9:45 a.m., from Tedesco Street to say that a car tailgating her had a row of lights on the front grille, so she pulled over thinking it might be a police cruiser. As it sped past her, however, she saw it was a BMW, and she believed he was using the lights to intimidate vehicles in front of it. She wasn't sure what kind of lights they were, but they were completely across the front of the grille.
Police were dispatched, at 1:45 p.m., to the intersection of Ida Road and Humphrey Street for a car into a wall and two other vehicles involved. Two EMS vehicles were called but their services were refused by the operators' parents. At least two vehicles were towed, but there was no indication of citations.
Salem
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:10 a.m., in the vicinity of Lafayette and Dow streets, and arrested the operator, a 39-year-old Peabody man, on an outstanding warrant.
Police responded to five complaints of fraud, between 1 p.m., and 5:40 p.m.: They were, respectively, at 155 Marlborough Road; 2 Messervy St.; 135 North St.; 60 Washington St.; and 27 Surrey Road.
Police went to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 7:35 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Harbor and Salem streets, at 8:20 p.m., where they arrested a 41-year-old Boston Street man on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to 11 Traders Way, at 8:40 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Tuesday
Officers responded to three calls for fraud or scams within ten minutes: to 25 Gallows Hill Road, at 10:09; 81 Tremont St., at 10:11; and to 155 Marlborough Road, at 10:17 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to Vinnin St. at 1:20 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Maple Street and Route 95, at 4:40 p.m., on a motor-vehicle stop and arrested the operator on multiple charges. Arrested was Alana Milbury, 24, of 3 Oakland Road, Danvers. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operation of an unregistered motor; vehicle; attaching wrong-number plates; and two counts of possessing a Class C drug with intent to distribute.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:30 p.m., for malicious damages after a flag was vandalized.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 22 River St., at 2:45 a.m., to check on two suspicious parties wearing hoodies.
A two-vehicle accident without personal injury brought police, to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police were called to Abiomed, 24 Cherry Hill Drive, at 11:20 p.m., after a party called to report an assault.
Police were sent to 12 Cornell Road, at 1:40 p.m., to take a report on a case of Medicare fraud.
Swampscott
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 12 Blaney St., at 1:37 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to Richdale, 444 Humphrey St., at 3:55 p.m., after a manager called for assistance with a disturbance.
Police went to 145 Essex St., at 10:10 p.m., after a caller, transferred from the Marblehead Police, said he wanted a female "removed," which he followed up with "I will kill her!" The caller sounded drunk, and Swampscott police escorted him out of the female's apartment.
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 6:55 a.m., that a female party sitting on a bench across from 44 Humphrey St., was wearing a light coat and seemed to be in distress. She was gone when the officer arrived.
