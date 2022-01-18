PeabodyMonday
An officer was sent to 32 Keys Drive, at 6:10 p.m., after a resident reported there were fraudulent cellphone accounts in her name.
A caller notified police, at 7:45 p.m., from 7223 Crane Brook Way, that a package had been stolen from her complex.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:55 p.m., in the vicinity of Peabody Sunoco, 1 Lynn St., the operator and towed the vehicle. They arrested Joao A. Ribeiro, 44, of 5 Timothy Ave., Apt. 2, Everett. He was charged with driving on a suspended license (criminal subsequent offense) and with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Holy Cow Ice Cream, 86 Andover St., at 5:22 a.m., for a vehicle stopped with no lights on. The vehicle was towed.
Police were called to Preserve North Apartments, 15 Crowninshield St., at 11:09 a.m., for an intoxicated male party passed out on the fourth floor. He declined medical assistance, and was allowed to stay. Management will deal with the issue later.
Beverly
Monday
Police checked multiple buildings, areas and facilities across town between 12:15 a.m., and 2:50 a.m.
Officers were called to 84 Hale St., at 12:15 a.m. to check a commercial alarm from the Corner Variety.
At 5:27 a.m., officers were sent to 44 McKay St., to check out a party on the porch ringing the doorbell.
A caller from the vicinity of the Cabot Street and Highland Avenue intersection notified police, at 9:05 a.m., that the catalytic converter had been stolen from their vehicle.
Police and an ambulance went to an Ocean Street address, at 12:30 p.m., for a party making suicidal statements.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 5 Edwards St., at 2:08 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Four officers were dispatched to 6 Judson St., at 4:40 p.m., for a fight in the street. It was not a fight, but a disturbance involving one intoxicated party and other family members. The intoxicated man was apprehended and placed into protective custody until he sobered up.
Police responded to the intersection of River and Pleasant streets, at 6:40 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. No injuries were indicated.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 7:50 p.m., to check on a male at the request of another party. He was found non-responsive and was declared deceased at the scene.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to an Elliott Street address, at 12:07 a.m., for a diabetic emergency, the party possibly unconscious.
Police were called to a Broughton Drive home, at 11:11 a.m. after a mother said she wanted her daughter removed from the home
Officers went to the vicinity of Butman and Jackson streets, at 11:55 a.m., to check on a male party who was looking into mailboxes.
SalemMonday
Multiple incidents of limbs, wires and trees down were reported, starting at about 3:30 a.m., and lasting until about 8 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 7:54 a.m., in the vicinity of 412 Essex St.
Police were called to 40 Bridge St., at 8:35 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 180 Essex St., at 2:13 p.m., for a shoplifting.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 2:45 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
Police responded to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:57 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police made 9 motor-vehicle traffic stops in various locations and for various offenses between 5:35 and 6:37 p.m.
Between 8:30 and midnight, officers stopped 11 vehicles in various locations and for various offenses.
Police stopped a vehicle in a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop at 9 p.m., in the vicinity of 4 Paradise Road. After a brief investigation, they arrested Helen Anali Belteton Martinez, 32, of 28 Norcross Terrace, Apt. 1, Lynn. She was charged with a brakes violation and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A larceny brought police to 12 First St., at 10:08 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 22 Wisteria St., at 7:13 a.m., to settle a dispute.
At 9:56 a.m., an officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 10:52 a.m., officers were sent to 2 East India Square for a larceny.
Police were called to 420 Essex St., at 12:08 p.m., to look into a larceny.
An officer want to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:27 p.m., for shoplifting.
At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to 93 Washington St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Elm Street and Evans Road, at 8:05 a.m., for a party towing a boat with a bicycle.
An officer went to Humphrey Street, at 11:20 for a case of possible road rage.
Three officers responded to a Green Street address, at 11:30 a.m., on a burglar alarm, but it was a false alarm.
Two officers were sent to Beacon St., at 6 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Saturday
A driver was stopped at 12:36 p.m., at the intersection of Pleasant and Village streets and given a verbal warning on a hands-free violation.
Sunday
Police and fire responded, at 10:40 a.m., to a State Street building on an outside audible alarm, but it was false.
Monday
Officers were called to Lafayette Street, at 10 minutes past midnight, for a past motor-vehicle accident.
Multiple trees, branches and wires were reported down between about 8 a.m. and 1 p.m..
A driver reported at 10:36 a.m., that some sort of equipment had fallen on the sunroof of their vehicle.
A Crowninshield Road home reported, at 11:10 a.m., that water was flooding their house.
The causeway was closed by high water at 11:40 a.m.
Police were sent to Litchman Terrace, at 1:42 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash.
A car was reported to be stuck in the sand on Ocean Avenue, at 7:33 p.m.
At 8:40 p.m., a line was reported down across cars in a yard on Birch Street.
Fire fighters were sent to Sagamore Road, at 10:24 p.m., where they extinguished an unattended fire.
DanversMonday
Police were called to the Hogan Regional Center, at 7:45 p.m., after a staff member was assaulted.
Tuesday
A party called police to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 4:40 a.m., to report that their backpack had been stolen.
A motor vehicle accident without personal injury was reported, at 9:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 13 Bridge St.
Police responded to 17 Briarwood Drive, at 11:35 a.m., after a resident reported that a strange female had walked into the house, but a search of the area proved negative.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Endicott St., at 1:22 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run
An officer was sent to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 3:02 p.m., to take a report on a case of road rage.
Police went to the vicinity of 51 Elliott St., at 3:03 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. Operators exchanged information and went on their ways.