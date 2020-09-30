Marblehead
Tuesday
The Fire Department was alerted by alarm, at 9:30 a.m., to a Faye Circle address for a possible fire in a 2 1/2-story wood frame house. Firefighters checked throughout the house but found no fire. A faulty detector was determined to have set off the alarm. All units returned to quarters at 9:45 a.m.
An Elm Street caller notified police, at 9:30 a.m., that a truck was blocking his driveway. A cycle officer went to the address and advised the driver of the paving company truck to back up 6 inches. The officer reported the paving company was working on Harris Court, and they were on their way up there to move it. In the meantime, he said, both cars should be able to get out of the driveway without problem. Moments later the resident called to say he was not satisfied, and the officer returned to the scene to speak with him. Ten minutes later, the paving company was loaded up and preparing to leave.
A complaint of larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Surf Street, just before 2 p.m.
A Middle Street party called 911 at 3 p.m. to complain that he was upset that he had been unable to get through to Widger Road on the phone. He said he had no medical condition and was told not call 911 for this reason.
A Washington Street parent told police, at 4:30 p.m. that her 14-year-old daughter had lost her brown leather Minnetonka cowboy hat sometime over the past month. She said she may have left it under the pavilion at Crocker Park.
Wednesday
A Sewall Street caller reported to police, at 5:05 a.m., that she thought she had been hearing footsteps from the floor above her, for at least 30 minutes. Police found nothing.
Danvers
Monday
A Fowler Street resident called police, at 6:50 p.m., to report an arrow in his deck.
An officer was sent to 22 Wadsworth St., at 10:20 p.m.,. for a break-and-entry into a truck.
An officer was sent to 98 Newbury St., unit #41A to observe a possible junk-car violation.
Police were sent to 14 Electronics Ave., at 12:05 p.m. for malicious damage to a motor-vehicle. Fireworks had been set off inside a bus.
Police went to 38 Putnam Lane, at 12:40 p.m. to look into a report of fraud.
At 1 p.m., officers went to 49 Sherwood Ave., for a reported case of credit card fraud.
A resident of 240 Conant Apartments, 240 Conant St., called police, at 1 p.m., to report missing and presumably stolen packages.
An officer was sent to six addresses, 71, 67, 65, 68, 70 and 78 Hobart St. between 3 and 3:30 p.m., on a follow-up investigation.
Police were called to 49R Maple St., at 4:10 p.m., for an intoxicated male.
Tuesday
Police went to the vicinity of CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 4:20 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute in a gray SUV.
Officers were called to the intersection of Centre and Newbury streets, at 5:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
A dispute over mask wearing brought an officer to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 6:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Ira Motor Group Motor Storage lot, 475 Newbury St., at 7 p.m., to assist a party who was lost in the woods surrounding the reservoir.
Police were sent to an Andover Street location, at 7:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Wednesday
A brush fire was reported along 128 north at 12:50 p.m.,
An officer was sent to 4 Mead St., at 6:40 a.m. to check the report of a tree in the road.
Multiple other locations reported tree limbs down in the roadway between 6:40 and 9:20 a.m.
A reported scam brought an officer to 36 Poplar St., at 10:20 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets, at 2:05 p.m., for a two-car accident.
The report of an attempted shoplifting brought police to Ocean State Job Lots, 139 Endicott St., at 2:10 p.m.
Swampscott
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Nirvana Drive, at 9:10 a.m., to investigate a complaint of parties not wearing masks in a mandatory mask zone.
Wednesday
A caller notified police, at 5 a.m., that a house alarm was going off at 34 Mapledale Place.
A passer-by notified police, at 6:45 a.m. that a kayaker was battling waves in the harbor and had tipped over twice.
Beverly
Tuesday
A motor vehicle was stopped, at 4:40 p.m., at the intersection of East Lothrop and Lawrence streets, and the operator was summoned to court on an outstanding warrant.
Two officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and School streets, at 4:42 p.m. to assist a driver after a property-damage accident.
The report of an aggressive party in the vicinity of Cabot and Congress streets brought two officers to Ellis Square moments before 6 p.m.
Officers were directed to 278 Rantoul St., at 7:25 p.m. for a homeless person who had passed out.
Four cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Harrison Avenue, at 10:25 p.m., for parties arguing in the street.
An officer was sent to a Robinson Road residence at 11:50 p.m., for a 17-year-old with possible alcohol poisoning.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:20 a.m., to a Water Street address for a 73-year-old woman who was unresponsive after falling out of bed.
An officer went to 187 Dodge St., at 8:25 a.m., to check reports of a tree down.
Police were sent to 18 Hilltop Drive, at 1 p.m., to speak with a resident who believes there was a break-in attempt at his front door.
An officer was sent to 4 Bass River Road, at 3:05 p.m., to take a report on a credit card fraud.
At 3:15 p.m., police were called to 3 Lothrop St. to check out a suspicious male hanging around the house.
Salem
Tuesday
A past break and entry brought police to 190 Lafayette St., at 7:55 a.m.
Police were sent to 53 Ocean Ave., at 9:20 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 10:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Traders Way and Highland Avenue, at 10:20 a.m., for a panhandler.
Officers were sent to 27-301 Charter St., at 12:30 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 36 Valley St., to speak with the victim of a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 3 Harrison Ave., at 3:50 p.m., for a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought police to 47 Roslyn St., at 4:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 8 Becket St., at 6:25 p.m., for a complaint regarding a resident parking sticker.
Officers went to 12 Mt. Vernon St., at 8:10 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Wednesday
Police went to 179 Boston St., at 1:36 a.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 12 Pope St., at 4:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to 61 Congress St., at 8:30 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 77 Willson St., just before 9 a.m., where they arrested a 40-year-old homeless man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to 385 Lafayette St., at 11:20 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injuries.
Police were sent to 11 Salt Wall Lane, at 1:50 p.m., for a reported fraud or a scam.
