SalemThursday
Officers were called to 245 Lafayette Place, at 3:40 p.m., to keep the peace.
Officers responded, at 4:40 p.m., to the vicinity of 232 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 3 Dove Ave., at 4:47 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., officers went to 10 Jefferson Avenue to settle a dispute.
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 5:50 p.m.
Friday
Police stopped a motor-vehicle operator, at 12:30 a.m., on a motor-vehicle traffic stop and arrested the operator, Kerry A. Voznyak, 34, of 11 Station Road, Salem. She was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor-vehicle, and with drunken driving and was released after posting bail.
Officers were sent to 7 Watson St., at 1:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 1:50 a.m., officers were sent to 14 Lyme St., on a noise complaint.
Police were called to 215 Derby St., at 2:20 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 9 Pickering Way at 2:45 and to 1000 Loring Ave., at 2:55 p.m. on separate noise complaints.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington and Essex streets, at 8:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny report brought police to 12 First St., at 10:20 a.m.,
An officer was sent to 1 Crescent Drive, at 10:25 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 72 North St., at, 12 p.m., on a general request police for police. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 32-year-old Salem homeless man on an outstanding warrant and transported him to court at 1 p.m.
At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to 11 Church St., for a larceny..
An officer was sent to 14 Orient Way, at 2:15 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
At 2:35 p.m., police were sent to Salem Hospital, 3 Dove Ave., to look into an assault in the past.
Police were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 2:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run accident.
Police were sent to 65 Washington St., at 4 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St.., at 5:12 p.m., for a train incident after a man was reported to have jumped onto the tracks. Police spoke with a woman who said she saw the man jump down onto the tracks, then climb back onto the platform, head up the stairs and leave. Police searched the area but he could not be found.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave., at 6 p.m.
Police were called to 290 Jefferson Ave., at 9:36 p.m., to investigate a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to High Street, at 5:10 p.m., to remove a couch from the ramp to 128 south.
Police were sent to the old Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, at 9:35 p.m., for suspicious activity, kids who refused to leave, but they left before police got there.
Saturday
State police handled a motor-vehicle accident with injury at 4:50 p.m. on I-95 south.
An officer was sent to Robin Hill Road, at 7:15 a.m. after a caller complained about discarded bikes and other items illegally dumped. The complaint was unfounded.
Just before 9 a.m., officers were sent to Andover Street for a two-vehicle accident without injuries. Operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
A woman called police, at 10:27 a.m., from Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, to report cash had been stolen from her purse.
Police were called to 2222 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:35 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Possible stolen jewelry brought police to The Linden at Danvers, 220 Conant St., at 12:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to 20 Mount Carmel road, at 2:10 p.m., to document a case of fraud.
A caller reported fireworks in the vicinity of 6 Upland Road, at 8 p.m. but an area search was negative.
Police responded to the vicinity of 24 Conant St., at 8:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with reported injuries.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 8 Maple Ave., at 2:47 a.m., for loud music disturbing the peace.
Power was reported to be out at the 323 Locust St., cell tower at 7:09 a.m.
At 9:24 a.m., a tree was reported to be down on the Rail Trail.
Officers were sent to 18 Hyde St., at 2:15 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
PeabodyFriday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lake and Newbury streets, at 1 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with one injury. The operator, a 24-year-old North Reading woman, was summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She reported having an injured neck, but there was no indication of a transport.
A party notified police, at 8:35 p.m., that three of his tires were slashed sometime between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Lifetime Fitness, 210L Andover St. Officer checking for surveillance video.
Saturday
A neighbor called police, at 11:44 a.m., to report he could hear a man yelling and swearing at a woman inside a 75 Central St. apartment. An officer checked and found no one at home.
Police were called to 86 Main St., at 11:36 p.m. after a caller reported people screaming upstairs. The parties were having a get-together and will try to keep it down.
Sunday
Police were called to Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., at 1:05 a.m., after a noise complaint prompted staff to advise police that underage drinking was suspected in the room. The parties were picked up by an adult guardian.
Four burglar alarms went off in four different locations at approximately 3:44 a.m. All the locations were checked and found to be secure.
A 71 Endicott St., resident reported, at 8:38 a.m., that his 2018 Yamaha YZ250 blue and white dirt bike was stolen from his garage around 5 a.m., today, and he thinks he knows who did it. The garage was unlocked at the time.
Police stopped a gray 2011 Nissan Rogue, at 10:40 this morning and issued a written warning to the juvenile operator for texting while operating a motor-vehicle.
Police responded to an apartment at 286 Newbury St., at 11:32 a.m., for a well-being check. The woman’s family had not heard from her in four days, her vehicle was in the drive and there was no answer at the door. An officer was able to gain entry and requested an ambulance to check the woman for an evaluation. She was evaluated and transported to Beverly Hospital.
An ambulance was dispatched to Shaw’s supermarket, 210 Andover St., for an elderly man who was not feeling well. He was transported to Salem Hospital, at 1:30 p.m., for evaluation and treatment.
A woman reported, at 2:30 p.m., from Life Time Fitness, 210 Andover St., that her jewelry was taken from the women’s locker room on Wednesday.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to a 38 Dunham Road address, at 4:27 p.m., to check the well-being of a patient who left Salem Hospital with an IV in their arm.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of River and Bridge streets at 5:05 p.m.
At 5:15 p.m., cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 6 Colby Road for a suspicious black Jeep in the area.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to 13 Chestnut Park for an oven fire.
A three-car accident with property damage brought an officer to the intersection of Rantoul and Edwards streets at 5:50 p.m..
Police were called to 3 Chestnut St., at 8:45 p.m., to speak with a male who said his girlfriend had keyed his vehicle.
At 9:05 p.m., police were sent to 94 Essex St., to assist the Fire Department with a car fire. They arrested Douglas Saunders, 56, of 94 Essex St., Beverly, and charged him with disorderly conduct; interfering with a firefighter; and with resisting arrest.
Friday
Four officers were sent to a 15 Bow St. apartment, at 7:15 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Two Broughton Drive residents reported shortly after 9 a.m., that their motor-vehicles had been broken into.
Police were sent to 133 Brimbal Ave., at 6:55 p.m., to check the well-being of a person in a chair car.
Police responded to 519 Broughton Drive, at 7:10 p.m., to take a report of a stolen purse and credit cards used.
Complaints about ongoing noise brought police to an apartment at 50 Broadway, at 10:15 p.m.
Saturday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 1 minute past midnight to the intersection of River and Bridge streets for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries. When police arrived, they found the vehicle lying on its side, driver side down. The officer spoke with the operator who was still inside and said she was shaken up but OK. She was transported to Beverly Hospital as a precautionary measure. The vehicle was towed and the operator was not cited.
A possible drug overdose brought police and ambulance to Trask Steet, at 1:30 a.m..
Police were sent to a Broughton Drive location, at 4 p.m., after they were called by the DCF to report the parents’ drinking.
Officers went to 543 Elliott St., at 5:35 p.m., to move along a male party who was scaring customers.
A report of people arguing brought police to 112 Rantoul St., at 7:25 p.m.
Police were called to 5 Pearl St., at 10:30 p.m., to see whether the resident’s garage door kept opening and closing.
An ambulance was dispatched to a Rantoul Street establishment, at 11:17 p.m., for a female unconscious in the bar.
Sunday
Officers were called to 304 Cabot St., at 10:13 a.m., for a woman threatening customers.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 640 Essex St., to assist two hikers who had been lost. They were unhurt.
A report of kids under 12 fighting brought two officers to the vicinity of 13 Bresnahan Court.
Officers were sent to 23 Mill St., at 4:08 p.m., for slashed tires.
Police were called to Dunkin Donuts, 411 Cabot St., at 4:25 p.m., after kids threw a pumpkin into the Dunkin’ Donuts.