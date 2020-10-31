Peabody
Thursday
Beder Orellana, 26, of Framingham, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. on Lynnfield Street, charged with drunken driving and a lights violation. Two women in his car were taken to a hospital for intoxication.
Peabody police assisted with the arrest of a Silverleaf Way man on a state police warrant at 3:58 a.m.
A break to a vehicle on Roycroft Road was reported at 7:56 a.m. A backpack and tools were reported missing.
A Warren Street resident reported that videos of her had been posted online at 12:16 p.m.
A break to a vehicle on Kirkland Road was reported at 1:32 p.m.
A Paleologos Street woman was taken to Salem Hospital with foot pain at 5:10 p.m. Police report she had kicked a table.
Friday
A "significant" water break on Beckett Street was reported at 4:04 a.m. Pavement was falling in, and the DPW was called to the scene.
No injuries were reported in a four-car accident in the Summit Plaza on Summit Street at 12:16 p.m.
A caller from Main Street reported his car had been stolen at 12:21 p.m. The car had not been stolen. It was covered in snow.
Police received a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. from a 5-year-old child left alone in a car parked outside the CVS on Lynnfield Street. The mother returned to the car and the call was disconnected. Police spoke to the mother and the child and were told the call was made in error. They have filed a mandated report of possible abuse or neglect with the Department of Children and Families.
A counselor from the Carroll School called police at 3:18 p.m. after a mother picked up her child on a small motorbike. The counselor said the woman was slurring her words and appeared intoxicated. Police followed up with the mother and her children and said everything appeared to be fine.
Beverly
Thursday
Beverly police and fire assisted at the scene of a rollover crash on Route 128 at exit 20 at 9:58 p.m.
Friday
Multiple officers went to the area of Brimbal Avenue and Broughton Drive at 10:29 a.m. for a possible domestic abuse incident.
Salem
Thursday
A crash was reported at the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets at 4:05 p.m. Injuries were reported.
A theft from an Essex Street address was reported at 5:30 p.m.
Police took a report of a road rage incident at the intersection of Norman and Margin streets at 6:02 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Prince Street at 7:13 p.m.
A theft was reported on Aborn Street at 8:28 p.m.
A past burglary on Lafayette Street was reported at 9:43 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Highland Avenue at 11:20 p.m.
Police went to Salem Hospital after a stabbing victim showed up there at 11:28 p.m. The stabbing occurred in Lynn.
Friday
A larceny was reported from East India Square at 9:54 a.m.
A larceny was reported from Belleau Road at 11:05 a.m.
Threats were reported on Heritage Drive at 1:27 p.m.
Swampscott
Thursday
A Puritan Road resident reported seeing a man wearing a black beanie hat and sweater peering into a window at 1:01 a.m. The man fled toward Woodbine Street when spotted.
A Huron Street resident reported finding vandalism inside the home at 7:47 a.m.
A resident of Little's Point Road called police at 2:22 p.m. to complain that a neighbor's outdoor spotlight points directly into her bedroom. She asked if an officer could speak to the resident.
Marblehead
Thursday
A caller at 9:17 a.m. asked about the town's decision to suspend the winter overnight parking ban and ban on-street parking only during snow emergencies. The caller wanted to know how the public will be informed of a snow emergency. According to the town's website: "Notification of a declared snow emergency during this trial period shall be done through the Town website, CodeRED automated call system, Town-managed social media accounts, MHTV, and any other outlets the Town has available."
The fire department assisted someone with cutting off a ring at 11:39 a.m.
A caller from the area of Prospect and Pleasant streets reported at 11:54 a.m. that she had received a call and let it go to voicemail because she screens her calls. When she checked, a man she didn't know had left a video message.
An Orne Street resident flagged down an officer at 12:54 p.m. regarding a neighbor's 2009 Toyota Yaris that had been left running for hours. Police notified the owner, who said she would shut it off.
A Pleasant Street resident reported at 6:51 p.m. that a day earlier, on Wednesday, she was sitting in her car in traffic when a woman walked up, knocked on her window and claimed that the woman had run over her foot. The woman then instructed the driver not to call the police and that they would deal with it today (Thursday). The woman then called on Thursday and told the driver she was at the hospital with a swollen foot. Police agreed to take a report and advised the driver to contact her insurance company. An officer was asked to look into it.
Danvers
Thursday
A goose was struck by a car and died on Sylvan Street at 4:40 p.m.
A larceny from a business on Andover Street was reported at 6:19 p.m.
Friday
A case of employee theft was reported at a liquor store on Independence Way at 1:49 p.m.
A resident of Hunt Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing on Lindall Street was arrested on a warrant at 3:15 p.m.
