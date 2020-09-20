Beverly
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 6:30 p.m., to check on the condition of a known homeless person who was asleep on the grass.
Police and an ambulance were sent to McPherson Drive, at 6:30 p.m., to check on a youth who had fallen off his bike.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Beckford and Bennett streets, at 8:10 p.m. after a neighbor had been assaulted.
Four cruisers were dispatched, at 9:35 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Broadway for 5 to 6 people fighting in the street.
Five officers and a sergeant were dispatched to Burger King, 498 Rantoul St., at 9:45 p.m., to deal with a noncompliant customer. Police arrested Demetris Lee Harrison, 31, of 147 Rangeway Road, N. Billerica. Harrison was charged with three counts of child endangerment for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; a number plate violation; and with drunken driving.
Friday
Officers were called to 25 River St., at 12:45 a.m., for a motor vehicle that had hit a parked car. After a brief investigation, they arrested Joshua Angel, 34, of 410 Manor Road, Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Two units were sent to Ropes and Simon streets, at 9 a.m., to take a report on stolen license plates.
A party came into the Police Station, 191 Cabot St., at noon to report money having been illegally removed from a bank account.
A party came into the station at 2:55 p.m., to report they had been scammed out of $500.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:22 p.m., to the intersection of Essex and Corning streets for a three-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and property damage.
Saturday
Four cruisers were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and West Dane streets, at 3:05 a.m., for a possible loud fight.
An officer was sent to the intesection of Cabot Street and Railroad Avenue, at 1:05 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident after a tractor-trailer rig hit some lights and kept on going.
Police were sent to Enon Street, at 2:20 p.m., to check on a man sleeping in a sleeping bag next to the tracks.
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Bates Park Avenue, at 5:15 p.m., for a 3-car accident with possible personal injury.
Officers were sent to 907 Hale St., at 9:36 p.m., to check on kids at an abandoned house.
Sunday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 54 Elliott St., at 12:32 a.m., to check on a group of youths arguing.
Complaints about a loud house party brought police to 70 Story Ave., at 12:50 a.m.
At 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the vicinity of 112 Elliott St., for a vehicle stuck on the train tracks. Police moved the vehicle and, after a short investigation, arrested the driver. Arrested was Stephanie M. Thompson, 30, of 40 Locke St., Haverhill. She was charged with drunken driving; resisting arrest; a marked lanes violation; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 73 Hale St., at 12:15 p.m., to take a report on a stolen bike.
The report of youths throwing rocks in Herlihy Park brought an officer to Livingston Avenue, at 12:40 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
Police were sent to Lebanon Cemetery, off 128 north, at 8:40 a.m., after the manager reported the benches had been smashed with sledge hammers.
A Wallis Street woman came into the station, at 12:45 p.m., to report $900 in cash had been stolen from her home. She told officers it had been in a People’s Bank envelope on top of a bookshelf.
A Fulton Street woman came into the station, at 1 p.m., to report that a Black Lives Matter sign was taken from her front lawn sometime last night. She said she had since replaced it and only wanted to let police know without taking a report.
One person was transported to Beverly Hospital after a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m., at the intersection of Pulaski and North Central streets. Both vehicles were towed.
A 46-year-old Marblehead woman was summoned to court for driving on a suspended license after becoming involved in an accident at at 2:52 p.m., in the vicinity of Washington and Lowe streets.
A caller reported, at 3:20 p.m., that her daughter’s 14-year-old friend was approached on Holten Street by a landscaper who complimented the juvenile on her physique and tried to get her into his vehicle. The caller told police that the juvenile had given her cell phone information to the suspect in a previous incident. Officers spoke to the juveniles and the mother but were unable to locate the landscaper.
Police were sent to 19 Goldberg Road after the Department of Children & Families (DCF) called for a well-being check on two juveniles. DCF said the grandfather was trying to take one of the juveniles away from the house. The children went willingly with the DCF and without incident.
Friday
The Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive., reported, at 4:20 p.m., that a woman left without paying the $1,977.15 she owed Marriott. An officer will attempt to contact Ipswich and investigate further.
A male Mobile Estates resident reported, at 4:20 p.m., that a female neighbor came over to his trailer and hit him several times with her fist, leg and a piece of wood, then returned to her own trailer. The woman was summoned to court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The victim refused medical attention.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Brook and Pickwick Roads, at 8 p.m., after getting reports of kids on bikes shooting fireworks. Officers located and picked up two kids, but three others scattered and were not found. The bikes were brought in and placed in the garage. The kids’ parents came and took possession of the two kids.
An officer was sent to Peach Highlands, at 10 p.m., to look for a hill jumper that had gone back and forth three times, according to a caller. The vehicle was described only as a sedan with a broken taillight, possibly a Toyota. The vehicle could not be located, but the officer spoke with the caller, who said he had a video and would send it to police on Saturday.
Saturday
An officer was flagged down by the manager of Maddies, who said his hostess had been inappropriately grabbed by a male. The suspect fled up State Street toward Elm. He was described as wearing a long white T-shirt with a vest, khaki pants and a ball cap. Police were unable to locate the suspect, and returned to Maddies to speak with the manager.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 239 Lafayette St., at 11:55 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were called to 226 North St., at 5:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were called to 20 Franklin at 10:45 p.m., and to the vicinity of Lafayette and Porter streets, at 11:50 p.m., for two separate disturbances.
Saturday
Police were sent to three addresses for reports of fraud or a scam: 7 Vista Ave., at 10:44 a.m.; 10 Hazel St., at 10:45 a.m.; and 42 Osborne Hill Drive, at 11:30 a.m.
At 1:15 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Norman and Crombie streets, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested Juan C. Grateraux, 47, of 3 Harbor St., Apt. 1, Salem, and charged him with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were called to an Irving Street address, at 3:40 p.m., for a larceny.
Police responded, at 3:45 p.m., to the vicinity of Lafayette and Derby streets, for a past assault.
At 3:55 p.m., police responded to 235 Lafayette St., for another past assault.
Officers were sent to 33 Liberty Hill Ave., at 10:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Sunday
The report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle brought police to 77 Wilson St., at 12:33 p.m. The vehicle and the bicycle made contact, causing the cyclist to fall in the roadway. He sustained only very minor injuries and declined medical assistance. No charges were filed and both parties went on their ways.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to 15 Mildred Road, at 5:50 p.m., for a possible stolen ring.
Reports of a disorderly male brought an officer to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 8:50 p.m.
Police were sent to Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., at 8:55 p.m., in response to a noise complaint.
An officer was called to the Olive Garden, 153 Andover St., at 9:45 p.m., after someone said their pills had been stolen.
The report of a female shoplifter brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10 p.m.
Saturday
At 1:55 a.m., officers were sent to the Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., for a suspicious group behind the school.
Police were called to 36 Sherwood Ave., at 10:35 a.m. to take a report on a fraudulent Verizon account opened in the resident’s name.
Police were called to CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 1:45 p.m., for a well-being check on a feverish female who had been in the store for three hours. She was transported to an area hospital.
State police responded, at 2 p.m., to 382 Newbury St. (Route 1 north), near Honda North, for a motor vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
At 2 p.m., Danvers police were called to the vicinity of 450 Maple St., for a motor motorcycle accident. The operator, who had been traveling south on Route 1, lost control of his motorcycle on the ramp to Route 62 and was thrown from the bike. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
An officer was sent to 52 Princeton St., at 4:10 p.m. for a large gathering in the yard.
A complaint that loud music was disturbing the peace brought police to 4 Foster St., at 8:30 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 275 Andover St., just before 9 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries. Police arrested Charles Dyac, 51, of 339 Brook Village Road, Nashua, New Hampshire. Dyac was charged with drunken driving, second offense; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; drinking alcohol from an open container in a motor-vehicle; and failing to take care in starting, stopping, turning, etc.
Sunday
An officer was called to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 1:50 a.m., to check the well-being of a male in the bathroom.
An officer was sent to Newbury Street, prior to Route 62, for three large deceased wild turkeys in the roadway. The DPW was notified to remove them.
Police were called to the Danvers Butchery, 182 North St., just past noon, after a vehicle hit the building. No one was injured, and the store remained open. No further details were available.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:40 p.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer was called to the vicinity of the Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St., at 2:35 p.m., after a driver told police a bicyclist had spit into her car.
A complaint of overcrowding brought an officer to the Connors Farm, 30 Valley Road, at 3:30 p.m.
