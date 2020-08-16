Marblehead
Friday
The Fire Department responded, at 1:20 p.m., to Wyman Road, after a driver reported their vehicle had struck a gas service. National Grid was notified and in route. Engine 1 hooked a precautionary line to a hydrant and stood by, awaiting National Grid crews. On their arrival, the scene was handed over to them, and they quickly located a small gas leak in the line supplying a house.
A man called, at 3:35, from the vicinity of Pitman Road and Green Street to advise police a male had been pacing back and forth for an hour, and when spoken to, said he did not speak English. The lieutenant advised the caller the man was not behaving suspiciously. At 11 p.m., the caller called back to report he just saw the party again by The Garden Center, and he wanted to know if we were going to check on him.
An Orchard Street caller notified police, at 3:45 p.m., that someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
A cycle unit responded to a Darling Street address, at 6:10 p.m., to assist a mother who said her 14-year-old son had just packed a bag and a backpack, said he was going to live with his dad out of state, then left the house on foot. His mother had pointed out to him that the court had ordered he live with her, but he said he was leaving anyway. She told police she had followed him in her car, but he ran down a one-way street and she couldn't follow. Police located the boy shortly, near CVS, and the mother waited nearby while the officers talked with him. Mother and son were reunited about 6:30 and all units cleared.
A caller notified the Fire Department, at 9:10 p.m., from Lighthouse Lane, that kids were having a bonfire. The caller said the kids might be in the process of putting it out, but they weren't sure. Firefighters reported the fire had been extinguished, and it was a can of Sterno being used for date night.
A Creesy Street woman called police, at 10:40 p.m., to report that a man wearing a red shirt, face covering and jeans was walking around the parking lot talking on his phone. "He's in my back yard and I don't know him," she complained. The caller was reminded that it was not her back yard. She told the officer he didn't live there, then admitted she doesn't know all of the residents. She was advised that standing outside talking on a phone is not a crime.
Saturday
A caller notified the harbormaster, at 6:35 a.m., from the Corinthian Yacht Club that he could see a 17-foot, dual-console, motorboat with a Johnson motor possibly sinking. The harbormaster was notified and had a boat and crew in route in under five minutes.
A Jersey Street mother called police, at 9:30 a.m. to speak with someone regarding the hosts of an under-age drinking party last night at which her son became highly intoxicated. She said she would like for them to be held accountable. She spoke with an officer who asked her to call later in the day and speak with officer in charge last night and more familiar with the incident.
A Brookhouse Drive caller reported to police, at 11:15 a.m., that someone had broken in overnight and stolen two bicycles. Police are canvassing the area for security cameras.
Fire Department Engine 2 was dispatched to a Washington Street address, at 5 p.m., to complain about the smell of smoke from an outside, contained fire. The neighbors extinguished their fire.
Police and fire were called to an Evans Road address, at 7:30 p.m., after a caller said a person from Unit 1 had started a small mulch fire outside, and she had extinguished it. She also said the people in Unit 1 were not supposed to be there and have been asked to leave the area recently. Police and fire found no evidence of a mulch fire, and the property owner was aware of the situation.
Police were called to Brook Road, at 8:10 p.m., after a man walking his dog reported kids on the roof of the Eveleth School. Police apprehended the kids and turned them over to their parents.
A Middle Street resident called looking for information about a letter he had received asking for donations to a police benevolent association. He wondered if it was legitimate. He was advised it would be best to send them nothing, to rip the letter up and throw it away.
Four units were dispatched, at 9:45 p.m., to Trager Road, for a possible underage drinking party. A caller said she had driven to the Trager Road location to drop her sister off at the party, but the sister came back out and told her there were underage kids there who were drinking and intoxicated. When police arrived a few minutes later, a large group fled the scene. The officers said they got to the scene before the party really got started.
A Waldron Court resident reported, at 11:35 p.m. that two girls in a tan SUV had struck her sleeping neighbor's car, then fled.
Salem
Friday
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 4 p.m. to send a panhandler on his way.
Police were sent to South Washington Square, at 5:15 p.m. for a party violating a city ordinance.
An officer responded to 36 Fairmount St. at 6:05 p.m., to take a report on a road rage incident.
An officer was dispatched to 179 Boston St., at 7:30 p.m., to keep the peace.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 50 Highland Ave., at 7:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Linden St., at 7:55 p.m., for a public health-related incident. They also responded to two separate public health-related incidents: 20 Lincoln Road, at 8:05 p.m.; and 201 1/2 North St., at 9:15 p.m.
A request for a well-being check brought officers to 283 Derby St., at 9:40 p.m.
Police responded to four noise complaints in 40 minutes: 10 Linden St., at 10:15; 52 Ward St., at 10:30; 26 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:50; and 168 Essex St., at 10:55 p.m.
Police were called to 11 Holly St., at 11:30 p.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 209 Essex St., at 8:30 a.m. for the report of a larceny.
Police were sent to 23 Congress St., at 9:55 a.m., to speak with someone who had been threatened.
At 11 a.m., an officer was called to 1 Traders Way to send an unwanted guest on their way.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 211 Bridge St., at 3:35 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to Clark Ave., at 4:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 12 Circle Hill Road, at 6:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 25 Ravenna Ave., at 9:05 p.m.
A past assault brought officers to 41 Salem St., at 11:05 p.m.
Sunday
Police went to 41 Salem St., at 7:05 a.m., to execute a search warrant.
The report of a missing adult brought police to 6 Loring Hills Ave., at 12:35 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 211 Washington St., at 3:05 p.m., for an assault in progress.
A larceny report brought police to the vicinity of Essex and Becket streets, at 3:20 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
Officers were sent to 498 Rantoul St., at 9:55 p.m. for a general disturbance. People were yelling at other people inside a car.
Saturday
Officers were called to 8 Lyman St. , at 12:25 p.m. to speak with a person who said they were being harassed.
Police were dispatched, at 12:25 p.m., to 25 Story Ave., after neighbors complained about more than a half dozen youths making noise.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 8:20, in response to a complaint of a nurse being assaulted.
A 15 Cressy St. resident called the animal control officer to report a fox was sitting in his driveway.
Officers went to 45 Enon St., at 1 p.m., after a man reported being shot with a BB gun.
Three units and an ambulance were sent to Blaine Avenue, at 1:15 p.m., for an unresponsive person.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 128 north and Exit 19, to assist state police with a vehicle fire.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 4:30 for a 2 1/2-year-old child walking alone in the area.
Officers were called to 175 Rantoul St., at 7 p.m., for a man passing a counterfeit bill.
An officer was sent to 11 Beckford St., at 9:55 p.m. and again, at 11:15 p.m., for a loud stereo disturbing a neighbor.
Sunday
Police were sent to 9 Ober St., at 11:50 a.m. after an officer called to complain that a census taker was refusing to leave the property.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Washington streets, at 3 p.m., for protesters walking in the roadway.
Peabody
Saturday
A caller advised police, at 7:45 p.m., that a group of about 20 male and female teenagers gathered on Endicott Street appeared to be getting ready to fight. One unit observed a group run through the woods behind the municipal light plant toward Terrace Estates. Police said the parties were dispersed, but there was no indication they had been preparing to fight.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Monson Drive location just after midnight for a loud party, but it was all clear when they arrived.
At 1 a.m., officers were sent to a Sutton Street address for another loud party disturbing the neighbors.
Officers were sent to 6 Silverleaf Way, Apt. 623, at 2:50 a.m. for a loud party. They were wrapping it up for the night.
Officers were dispatched, at 3:30 a.m., to the Sun Factory, 67 Foster St., for a report of loud voices and possible drinking in the parking lot. Officers dispersed the gathering and sent the parties on their way.
Police were dispatched to 14 North Apartments, 1000 Crane Brook Way, to assist Danvers with road rage. A 32-year-old Malden woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
A woman called police, at 2:15 p.m., from Big Y Foods, 637 Lowell St., to report her rental vehicle was hit in the parking lot and the other party drove away without leaving any information. An officer spoke with management, and they will see if they can ID the suspect on their security video system.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., at 5:25 p.m., for an intoxicated male shouting obscenities at patrons passing by. Officers had a conversation with the party before sending him on his way.
Swampscott
Saturday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 330 Paradise Road, at 10:10 a.m., to investigate possible drug activity, but everything checked out.
Officers were sent to 25 Gooseneck Lane, at 11:40 a.m., to check out a large gathering. There was no problem.
A caller notified police, at 5:35 p.m., of damage to the iron fence near the field house at 601 Humphrey St.
Police were called to 435 Paradise road for suspicious footsteps on the roof. Police made contact with the juveniles and advised them of the wisdom of not doing it again.
A 49 Atlantic Road caller complained to police, at 11:10 p.m., that kids playing basketball in the street woke him. They were gone when police arrived.
