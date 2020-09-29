Peabody
Saturday
Police were called to 1 Felton St., at 12:50 p.m., for a man stuck behind his front door, calling for help. The property manager used his master key to free the man, who was then transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, at 12:55 p.m., in an attempt to serve a probation warrant, but the suspect was not in his room. His GPS monitoring bracelet had been cut off, however, and it was in the room. Probation was notified, and they sent someone to pick up the bracelet. The hotel will notify police if the suspect returns to the room.
A 5-year-old child dialed 911 from Crane Brook Way and told the operator they were home alone. On the callback, an officer spoke with the father, who was unaware his child had dialed 911. He assured the officer that everything was in order.
Police were dispatched, to 135 Lowell St., at 5:55 p.m., for a two-car accident without injuries. Police arrested one operator, Mark R. Sholds Jr., 31, of 16 Millett St., Gloucester, and charged him with operating a motor-vehicle without a license.
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 6:15 p.m., for the second time today, to serve a warrant to a 32-year-old Ipswich resident. The man fled on foot, but officers quickly caught and arrested him on an other-department probation warrant.
A caller reported, at 6:55 p.m., that a female appeared to be trying to escape a white van while traveling south on Route 1 in Lynnfield. A BOLO was issued in the North District, and state police located and stopped the vehicle on Route 1. There was no further entry.
An 8 Laurine Road caller told police, at 8:45 p.m., that someone had stolen his Trump sign and replaced it with a Biden sign.
Sunday
Police contacted a Tsitsinos Drive resident at 2:05 a.m., to advise him to contact Revere police for information on his son, who had been involved in an accident and taken to Mass General Hospital.
A Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 3:50 a.m., that his girlfriend took his vehicle this morning without his permission, was arrested on motor-vehicle charges in Lynn, and his vehicle was towed and the plates confiscated. The caller told police he was aware of the location of his vehicle, but he wanted to pursue charges.
Monday
An Avalon Drive caller reported to police, at 4:20 a.m., that there was a group of some 20 people with animals in the back parking lot, and that one of them was on his patio. The patient was transported to Lahey for evaluation.
Russell Street was temporarily shut down soon after 8 a.m., from Lowell to Russell streets for a motor-vehicle-pedestrian accident involving personal injury. The victim, who entering Russell from the bike path, struck the side of a tractor-trailer unit on Russell Street. She was conscious and responsive, was transported to Lahey-Burlington for evaluation and treatment.
An officer was sent to Canterbury Drive, at 10 a.m., for a Bobcat being driven erratically. The report was logged as “unfounded.”
Marblehead
Monday
A Cloutman’s Lane resident came into the station at 11:20 a.m., to speak with an officer regarding a credit card fraud.
Police and fire were sent to a Front Street address, at 12:20, after a man reported his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, took off 5 to 10 minutes earlier. He said she became upset when she discovered it was going to rain Tuesday, and just walked off. She was located some 5 minutes later on the porch of a Front Street home. She checked out OK.
The Fire Department responded, at 11:25 p.m., to a Buchanan Road address in response to a call from the resident who said flames had shot out of his smoke detector and the house smelled like smoke. The alarm also went off. All units returned to the station 15 minutes later.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to Walmart, at 5:05 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
Police were sent to the Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 6:55 p.m., after a woman left her kids in the lobby.
The report of a fight brought officers to 100 Conifer Hill Drive, at 11:55 a.m.
Saturday
Animal control was sent to Bed, Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., at 6:25 a.m., for a skunk with a cup on its head.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Putnamville Reservoir, 320 Locust St., at 11:45 a.m., for a report of a dirt bike on the trails. Nothing was found by an area search.
A shoplifting call brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:30 p.m.
Fireworks were reported by two callers at 7:25 and 7:26 p.m., from the vicinity of Robin Hill Road and 5 Berry St.
Sunday
Officers were called I-95 North, at 10 a.m., for a motorcycle accident with personal injury. According to Massachusetts State Police, who handled the crash, the 2013 Harley Davidson overturned on the highway south of Exit 47 in Danvers. The operator, a 19-year-old Wakefield man was alert and standing when troopers arrived. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries. State police are investigating the possibility that another vehicle, a white Toyota driven by a female, cut off the motorcycle and continued north without stopping.
The animal control officer was called to 189 Seneca Drive, at 11:10 a.m., for a call about coyotes.
Officers were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 2:20 p.m., for a male shoplifter who tried to take a cart of items. He was pursued by a loss prevention officer and fled without any of the items.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliot Street and Route 128 North for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury
Officers were dispatched, at 5:05 p.m. to the Great Oak School 76 Pickering St., for three youths on the roof, but they left before police arrived.
An officer was sent to High Street at 5:25 p.m., after a youth complained about kids throwing objects.
Police and an ambulance were sent to an apartment at 24 Preston St., at 9:30 p.m., for a diabetic who had not eaten for four days. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Monday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Chestnut Street and Columbia Road, at 1:35 a.m., for suspicious activity. A cellphone light could be seen by a motor vehicle.
Animal Control was sent to 182 North St., at 11:20 a.m., for a call about a turtle in the road.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 24 Chase St., at 10:40 p.m., for adults refusing to stop arguing.
Police were called to the vicinity of 345 Cabot St., at 11:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Monday
Officers went to 265 Cabot St., just minutes past midnight after a resident reported someone banging on the outside door.
Two units were sent to the vicinity of 17 Essex St., at 3:05 a.m., for people possibly looking into windows.
At 3:06 a.m., officers reported a major water leak in or near the intersection of Greene and Elliott streets.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 6:05 a.m., for a small child walking without shoes.
Police and fire were sent to 245 Cabot St., at 9:15 a.m., for a report of smoke in the building.
Police were sent to 23 Essex St., at 3:50 p.m., after a party reported their bicycle was stolen from the rack.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was sent to 153 Elmwood Road, at 8:10 a.m., to speak with a child who did not want to go to school.
Police were sent to 29 Bar Link Way, at 10:50 a.m., to investigate a con or a scam.
At 3:55 p.m., police stopped a silver Jeep with two girls, in the vicinity of Starbucks, 450 Paradise Road. They were playing with toy guns and pretending to shoot toward people. The girls were advised against continuing that game.
A Pleasant Street caller told police, at 6:40 p.m., that a black pickup was parked in a way that made it difficult for her to get out of her driveway.
A caller notified police, at 6:40 p.m., from Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, of a road rage incident that ended with the other party ripping off her windshield wiper. The woman said the other party was driving a black Volvo.
A caller complained to police, at 8:30 p.m., that someone appeared to be doing road work at Puritan and Beverly roads. It was National Grid.
Saturday
A father from 101 Bayview Drive reported, at 9:03 a.m. that his 14-year-old son had bought drugs off Snap Chat last night. He requested to speak with an officer to make a report.
An officer was stationed in the vicinity of 53 Atlantic Ave., at 9:35 p.m., for selective Hi Viz Radar enforcement.
An officer was sent to 25 Mostyn St., at 9:40 a.m., to take a report on possible identity theft.
A 23 Suffolk Ave. resident called to speak with an officer, at 3:25 p.m., regarding problems she has been having with her next door neighbor constantly taking pictures of her 13-year-old child. The woman gave police the license number of the neighbor’s vehicle, and it came back with the neighbor’s name and address. The officer determined it was a civil matter and advised both parties.
A caller reported, at 5 p.m., from the vicinity of Town Hall, 22 Monument St., that an elderly man was lying on the grass on the monument side of the Town Hall lawn, and he might need assistance. Police determined the man was just sleeping.
A caller reported, at 7 p.m., from Longley Avenue, that loud yelling was coming from a neighboring house. There are reports the male resident may have dementia and be arguing with the other person in the house. Police found all to be in order.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Pine St., at 11:45 p.m., after two callers reported the sound of gunshots in the area.
Sunday
Officers were dispatched, at 12:45 a.m., to the Stanley School, 10 Whitman Road, after a caller reported a large group of youths there. Police said the call was unfounded.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Atlantic Road, at 8:30 a.m., to conduct selective Hi Viz Radar enforcement.
Police attempted unsuccessfully, to serve, via phone, an extension of an active harassment prevention order to a female resident of 35 Harrison Ave., at 10:45 a.m. The call was answered but they hung up on the officer.
One caller reported, at 1:55 p.m., a seagull with an injured wing in the vicinity of Fisherman’s Beach West, 365 Humphrey St., and another caller reported, at 2:30 p.m., an injured wild turkey on Swampscott Avenue. The ACO was notified in each case.
A Bradlee Avenue man came into the station, at 3:25 p.m., to report that four teenage girls came to his home demanding $50 they said his 18-year-old son owed to one of them. He said the girls told him they’d be back at 5 p.m. to collect, then slammed his door in his face and left in a white Audi Q5.
Monday
A party reported, just before 1 p.m., from Starbucks, 450 Paradise Road, that a motor vehicle had struck their vehicle while it was parked. The officer was to meet with them in front of Starbucks.
A 330 Paradise Road caller told police, at 4:30 p.m., that she had hired a moving company to transport her household items, but they had not been delivered to the new address. The caller would like police assistance and to document the report.
A caller notified police, at 9 p.m., from Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1016 Paradise Road, of a large group of mopeds, driving erratically and heading south on Paradise Road.
||||