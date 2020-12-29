Peabody
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Macy's and Furniture store, 210M Andover St., at 11:55 a.m., for damage to a motor vehicle. The officer reported a sign had fallen on the vehicle.
An officer was called to Proctor Circle, at 2:30 p.m., for three homeless parties, walking in the road, pushing shopping carts and smoking marijuana. Police checked the area but were unable to find them.
A Walnut Street Place woman called in a medical emergency, at 4:25 p.m., to report her daughter had a hangover.
Police were sent to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., to assist a resident who reported that a male acquaintance had broken into her house to pick up his belongings. She said she pushed and kicked him out, but he stole some of her anxiety pills. She said he was still somewhere in the trailer park, but she did not need any further police assistance and did not want to file charges.
Tuesday
Police pulled over a car at 12:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 45 Andover St., and arrested the operator, Jancarlos Cruz, 30, of 50 Greenwood St., Apt. 1, Dorchester. He was charged with a motor-vehicle lights violation and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. The vehicle was taken by its owner.
A caller reported, at 10:15 a.m., a large dead deer in the road at 6 a.m. near 114 Lake St., and the entrance to the condos. Police checked, but the deer was no longer there.
Marblehead
Monday
A letter carrier for the USPS delivered a City of Boston parking ticket to police at 9:15 a.m. He said he had found it while working on his route and delivered it to the station. Dispatch contacted the father of the young man who had gotten the ticket. He said he would come in and get it and give it to his son.
A 911 caller told police, at 5 p.m., she owns a shop on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston and that someone had just called to tell her it was on fire and she wanted to verify it. Police transferred her to Boston, which confirmed that it was on fire. She was advised "the whole place is on fire, and they have crews working on it."
Salem
Monday
Police started the day with two reports of disturbances. On the first, they responded to 12 Pioneer Terrace at 12:40 a.m.; and on the second, they went to 116 Lafayette St. at 1:30 a.m.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 56 Margin St. at 11:40 a.m.
Police went to 60 Washington St., at 12:15 p.m., in response to a reported larceny.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 2 p.m., to remove an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of threats being made brought officers to 6 Monroe St., at 6 p.m.
Police were sent to 7 Moulton Ave., at 10:20 p.m. to take a report on a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 295 Derby St., at 12:55 a.m., to settle a drunken individual.
At 1:20 a.m., they were called to 286 Washington St., for a disturbance.
At 9 a.m., officers were called to 288 Essex St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest, and, again at 9:37, to the vicinity of Sewall and Essex streets for the same issue. The log did not indicate whether it was the same "guest."
At 12:45 p.m., police were called to 73 Essex St., for a reported larceny.
At 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to 23 Puritan Road to take a report on an unarmed robbery.
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to an Essex Street home, at 5:40 p.m., for an unresponsive woman. Shortly after arriving, police and medical personnel were advised that the 77-year-old woman, who suffered from multiple underlying health conditions had signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) request, and no further efforts were made to revive her. She was declared an unattended death, of natural causes.
Police went to Flair Cleaners & Laundromat, 583 Cabot St., at 8 p.m., for an irate customer.
Officers were sent to 352 Cabot St., at 9 p.m., for a party who was threatened by upstairs tenants.
A Report of suspicious activity brought an officer to 59 Sturtevant St. at 11:05 p.m. It was young girls wanting to charge their phones.
Tuesday
Police were called to Henry's Market, 588 Cabot St., at 6:17 a.m., for a stolen white commercial van belonging to a bread salesman who was delivering to the store. A description of the van was broadcast across the North District.
An officer was sent to 81 Bridge St., at 3:40 p.m. after a truck struck the building.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to 111 Middleton Road, at 8:45 p.m., to check on a report that two males were fighting.
Monday
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 12:40 a.m., for a disorderly party who was refusing to leave the premises.
The animal control officer (ACO) was sent to the vicinity of 15 Mount Carmel Road, at 8 a.m., for an injured coyote.
At 8:35 a.m., an officer was sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive to take a report on a past assault.
A 5000 Kirkbride Drive caller notified police at 11 a.m., of a slashed tire.
Police were called to the intersection of Newbury and North streets, at 2:45 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with possible personal injury, but both parties declined medical attention.
An officer was sent to 200 North St., at 4:55 p.m., on the report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
An officer was sent to 12 Hanson Road, at 6 p.m., for a fight with a facial injury. One party was transported to a local medical facility for attention.
Police were sent to 63 Holten St., at 11:10 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute after a caller reported yelling.
Tuesday
Police were called to Dunkin Donuts, 128 Water St., at 6:30 a.m., to check on a suspicious party who had pulled into the lot in a white commercial van and run into the shop and was asking people for money. A sergeant, the first police officer to arrive on the scene, had heard Beverly's broadcast only moments earlier. After checking the vehicle plates, he arrested its operator, Andrew Girard Billings, 36, of 1294 Commercial St., Weymouth, transported him to the station and gave him a courtesy booking for the Beverly Police Department. Billings was then transported to Beverly, where he was formally charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, in addition to three separate Quincy District Court warrants.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 11:55 a.m., for a disorderly female yelling and screaming. She refused assistance.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Olive Garden, 153 Andover St., at 1:25 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injury after one of the operators refused to exchange papers.
Swampscott
Monday
An officer was sent to Vinnin Liquors, 371 Paradise Road, at 12:35 p.m., to check into the report that a party was placing fraudulent orders.
A caller from 1 Salem St., reported, at 2:30 p.m., that a black pickup truck was driving around the complex with its hazard lights on. The officer reported it was an employee doing work on lights.
An Elmwood Road woman called police, at 6:15 p.m., and requested an officer meet her at the home next door to check inside the residence. She said the homeowners were out of town and she had just noticed the front door was open.
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1 a.m., in the vicinity of Paradise Road and Swampscott Avenue, and arrested the operator on a warrant for a motor-vehicle offense.
