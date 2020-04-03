Beverly
Thursday
Police removed an unwanted guest from a Cabot Street address at 6:49 p.m.
Police received a report of a driver running over a man's leg on Cabot Street at 7:18 p.m.
Friday
An unresponsive patient was found at an Essex Street address at 3:52 a.m.
A resident of McKay Street reported a golf ball coming through a window at 12:55 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A Salem man was issued a no-trespassing order barring him from returning to the Stop and Shop on Howley Street after he and a second person were seen allegedly stealing $15 worth of food from the supermarket at 2:56 p.m.
A Keyes Drive resident reported falling victim to a phone scam at 5:36 p.m.
A Myles Road resident called police to check on his neighbor, who was in the middle of the road, alternately on his knees and pacing, and wearing a bullet-proof vest. After being evaluated by an ambulance crew, the neighbor agreed to go indoors for the night.
Salem
Thursday
A hit and run on Looney Avenue was reported at 8:52 a.m.
A theft from a Derby Street address was reported at 9:59 p.m.
Friday
Shaun Paul Dorkins, 54, homeless, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on charges of burning property, trespassing and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,200.
Police went to a reported breaking and entering in progress on Perkins Street at 1:19 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police took a report of three people shoplifting cameras at Costco on Route 1 at 5:24 p.m.
Thursday
Police took a report of a past assault at the Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility on Liberty Street at 11:51 a.m.
A caller reported at noon that her husband had walked away from the Knights Inn on Route 1 and she wanted to report him missing.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police took a call about two people playing soccer at Phillips Park shortly after 6 p.m.
Thursday
An accident was reported on Stetson Avenue at 2:37 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
A caller from Pearl Street reported that someone had smeared what was believed to be dog feces on her car at 1:14 p.m.
