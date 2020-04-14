Peabody
Monday
Officers were called to Walgreens, 35 Main St., for a past shoplifting. The store reported a heavy-set male took a $40 curling iron. He was seen in the store yesterday, as well.
Tuesday
An officer reported at 12:50 a.m. that he was with a partly sleeping in a vehicle. The registration had been revoked for no insurance, so the officer had the vehicle towed. A taxi was called and the operator was taken home to Lynn.
Police were sent to Town Variety, 116 Central St., at 7:45 a.m., for a past larceny. About 4 p.m., Monday, someone stole a book of scratch tickets. A store employee reviewed video security footage this morning. The officer had a possible suspect and was going to investigate.
Police went to Fastball, 5 Webster St., at 8:50 a.m. for vandalism. Officers were advised that sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, someone entered the unlocked parking lot and stole a catalytic converter valued at $1,500.
State and Peabody police responded at 9:50 a.m., to Newbury Street and Route 128 for an accident involving the rollover of an 18-wheel tractor-trailer with entrapment. The driver was freed and transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. State police handled the accident.
Police were called to 20 Webster St. at 12:10 p.m. for another call about a stolen catalytic converter, this one from a truck.
Police were called to 286 Newbury St., Apt. 156, after a resident reported someone had entered her trailer and turned on her stove. The door may have been pried, but there was previous damage to the door.
Beverly
Monday
An officer went to a Woodbury Drive residence at 5:40 p.m., to take a report on a package missing from the front porch last Wednesday.
Three officers and the Fire Department responded to a Cabot Street address, at 9:15 p.m., in response to multiple 911 hangups from a party with psychological issues.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to Brimbal Avenue and Brougton Drive, at 8 a.m. for an intoxicated roommate in need of detox.
An officer was sent to 588 Cabot St., at 2:10 p.m., for a case of check fraud.
Police were called to Park and Wallis streets at 2:25 p.m. for a suspicious man in a blue Mazda.
An officer was sent to 1 McPherson Drive, at 2:50 p.m., to disperse a group in the skatepark.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was called, at 5:25 p.m., to Comeau Health Care Associates, 194 North St., for a party with his head slumped over the wheel, but he drove away before officers arrived.
Monday
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought officers to 160R Hobart St., at 9:40 a.m.
At 2:50 p.m., officers responded to McDonald's, 135 Andover St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployed, and personal injury.
Police responded, at 5:40 p.m. to the intersection of Andover Street and River Road, for a tree down on a car. No one was injured.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7:05 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 16 Shawmut Ave., at 11:25 p.m. for a report of possible illegal dumping in the river.
An officer was sent to 52 Hobart St., at 1:20 p.m., to take a report on a case of ID fraud.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 4:10 p.m., for a customer who struck a store employee.
Marblehead
Monday
A man called, at 11:40 a.m., from Bessom Street to report the bench outside the restaurant was vandalized over the weekend. He said he believes he knows who did it and had a description of the vehicle. It was described as a white 2004 Nissan Sentra by neighbors.
A Waterside Drive resident reported, at 12:25 p.m., that a tire on his car had been slashed.
Police and fire were called to an Elmwood Road residence at 5:33 p.m., after a caller reported a gas leak inside the house. The leak was located behind the washer/dryer in the basement. Occupants advised to evacuate the house. Fire was holding all apparatus at the scene. The house was being ventilated. Ventilation was complete and the command was terminated at 6 p.m.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:35 p.m., to a Green Street address, after a mother called to say that her son, for whom there was a Section 12 — which orders the admission of an individual to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation and possibly treatment — was just at the door, and she would not let him in. He walked away, possibly heading toward the bus stop. He was located at Creesy and Elm streets and an ambulance was dispatched, with an officer and the paperwork. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Swampscott
Monday
A caller notified police at 1:10 p.m., of an illegal drug sale going on inside a gray Lexus at 125 Essex St.
Police were sent to a Humphrey Street address, at 7 p.m. after a man came into the station and told police his wife had been shot in the back by a Hell's Angel. Police got in touch with the wife, who was fine and had not been shot. The wife said her husband was mentally ill and delusional. An ambulance was notified and the husband voluntarily went to the hospital for evaluation.
