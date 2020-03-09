Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 190 Bridge St., at 1:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A suspicious person or motor vehicle was reported, at 4:34 p.m., in the vicinity of 99 Proctor St.
Police were sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, twice for shoplifters: at 6:05 p.m., and again at 6:30.
Officers were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 7:35 p.m. for a shoplifter. They arrested Vanessa Marie Forte, 33, of 384 Chatham St., Lynn. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and with possession of a Class B drug. Both were subsequent offenses.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 7 Summer St., at 7:50 p.m.
At 9:50 p.m., officers were sent to 11 Church St., to look into a past break and entry.
Monday
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 77 Willson St., at 2:50 p.m.
Peabody
Sunday
Police responded, at 7:24 p.m., to 45 Pine St., in front of Pinebrook Estates, for a collision between a car and a deer, with the deer still alive on the side of the road. The DPW was dispatched to the scene to move the deer from the roadway.
Police were sent to Fairweather Apartments, 20 Central St., after a caller reported his wallet disappeared while he was in a community room. The caller told the officer he had left his jacket containing his wallet in a common area of the building. He believes the wallet was stolen but saw no one take it.
Monday
An officer responded, at 2 a.m., to Petes' A Place, 19A Central St., for a vehicle due to be towed after it was stopped and the driver arrested for unlicensed operation. The operator, a 29-year-old Peabody man, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for a motor vehicle lights violation.
An officer was sent to Meineke Auto Care Center, 241 Newbury St., at 10:20 a.m. for a customer causing a disturbance. He was advised to get his oil changed somewhere else.
A Catherine Drive resident notified police, at 10:40 a.m., that a suspicious dark-haired male was taking pictures of his house and drove away. The caller was advised to notify police if the person returns to the area.
Police were sent to Precision Collision Repair & Auto Painting, 58 Pulaski St., on the report of a man that passed out and hit an 18-wheeler. A drug recognition officer (DRE) was enroute from Burlington. The prisoner was evaluated by the DRE and by an EMS and transported to the hospital. Police arrested Kevin Mandolese, 40, of 17 Louis St., Chelsea, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs, and with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense. His vehicle was towed.
A caller reported his vehicle had been stolen approx.5 minutes earlier, in the vicinity of 32 Main St. The vehicle owner is the delivery driver for Gallo Nero and the vehicle has the restaurant delivery sign on top of the vehicle. An alert was put out to Peabody units and over the North District. The suspect was described as a white female with a chubby build. She was wearing a green T-shirt, dark pants, a bandana and carrying a brown bag. The vehicle was located at 77 Lynn St., and the owner was notified.
Police were sent to Shaws Supermarket, 210S Andover St., after a caller reported two women searching through the dumpster. The caller said the women came up to her and accused her of taking pictures. The women said they had permission from the store to search the dumpster. An officer checked with store management and confirmed their story.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to 22 West Dane St., after neighbors called about loud music coming from basement apartment.
Three officers and the Fire Department went to 19 Beckford St., at 11:10 p.m., for a well-being check.
Two officers and the Fire Department responded, at 11:15 a.m., to 1 Dodge St., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers and the Fire Department responded to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 11:25 a.m., for a party struck by a vehicle. According to police, the party hit was riding a gasoline-powered BMX-style mountain bike, without a helmet, on the Rantoul Street sidewalk at what witnesses described as a "high rate of speed." Witnesses said he rode, outside of the crossing markings and without looking, into the intersection with Fayette Street, where he collided with a vehicle which was making the turn. He was transported to Beverly hospital with what were not believed to be serious injuries. Apparently, he was not cited.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of East Lothrop and Boden streets, at 11:55 a.m., to assist in freeing a child locked in a vehicle.
Marblehead
Sunday
An Atlantic Avenue woman came into the station at 12:45 p.m. with gift bags that were left at her home yesterday. Items in the bags were clearly gifts for a child. There was a card with the gifts saying they were to a named person, but it did apparently not have an address. The resident who found the gifts said they were clearly not intended for her, and that someone does not know how to use Google maps. The bags were tied together, tagged and placed into dispatch, if anyone calls to claim them.
Police were called to the location of Crosby's Market, Washington St., at 11:10 p.m. after a woman reported her blue 2008 Nissan Versa had just been hit by a black 2017 Jeep Wrangler. Both vehicles stopped after the accident, and the operator of the Jeep, a Marblehead party, who was unhurt, was placed into protective custody and taken to the station. The caller was unhurt and was apparently able to leave the scene in her own vehicle. There was some damage to Crosby's Market.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to 21 Wadsworth St., at 6 p.m., for malicious damage, for someone shooting out lights.
Officers were dispatched, at 7:20 p.m. to a Page Street address for a 14-year-old male who was assaulted.
An officer was sent to 20 Rand Circle, at 11:45 p.m., for a noise at the kitchen window.
Monday
Police were called to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 3:45 a.m., for a male acting strangely.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Liberty and Conant streets, for a motor vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were called to 20 Beach Ave., at 12:40 a.m., to investigate suspicious noises.
At 12:45 a.m., officers were sent to 350 Essex St. to investigate suspicious activity.
Police were sent to Marshalls, 1005 Paradise Road, at 10:50 a.m. for a suspicious party.
Officers were sent to 224 Salem St., at 4:10 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A report of suspicious behavior brought police to the mall, 450 Paradise Road, for a suspicious party ink the stores.
Saturday
Police were sent to 100 Beach Bluff Ave., at 12:40 a.m., to check out suspicious activity.
At 2:50 a.m., officers were called to CVS, 413 Paradise Road, for a shoplifter.
The ACO responded, at 8:15 a.m., for a report of a rabbit with its head removed.
An officer was sent to Antique Table, 2 Essex St., at 2:50 p.m. A mail carrier had been bitten by a dog and the officer was asked to obtain information on the animal. No injuries were reported.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1105 Humphrey Street, at 11:40 p.m., after a caller reported hearing a woman screaming, "Let me go!" There was no additional information. The are checked out with nothing found.
Sunday
Police were called to Vinnin Liquors, 371 Paradise Road, at 4:10 p.m., after a caller reported a male passed out in a silver Toyota in the parking lot, who had been there for a long time. Officers arrested Ryan Booth, 44, of 12 Edgewood Road, Marblehead, and charged him with drunken driving.
Officers were dispatched, at 7:41 p.m., to the vicinity of 21 Elmwood Road, after a caller reported a man was suicidal and threatening violence to others. The caller said his brother claimed to have an AR15 assault rifle and was threatening to shoot officers. Responding officers found only a suicidal party but no weapon. He was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Middleton
Monday, March 2
Police were called 8:25 p.m., to assist hikers lost in the Boxford Town Forest.
Tuesday, March 3
An officer was sent to an Essex Street address, at 3:15 p.m., to deal with a juvenile issue
Thursday, March 5
Police stopped a vehicle at 3 p.m. on South Main Street, in the vicinity of the Richdale Convenience Store, and arrested the operator, James R. Kellett, 47, of Salem Street, Lynnfield, and charged him with multiple motor vehicle violations: Operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and operating a motor vehicle having a suspended registration,
Police were sent to a Liberty Street location at 3:35 p.m., for an unconscious/unresponsive party. It was an unattended death.
Friday, March 6
Police stopped a Salem vehicle at 10:55 a.m. on South Main Street and arrested the operator. Catiria J. Torres, 34, of Pope Street, Salem, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and on an outstanding warrant.
A Fuller Pond Road resident notified police, at 4:10 p.m. of a case of computer fraud.
At 5:25 p.m., a Fuller Pond Road resident notified police of a Social Security scam call.
Saturday, March 7
Officers were sent to Market Basket plaza on South Main Street, in the vicinity of Joann Fabrics, for cars drag racing in the parking lot.
Sunday, March 8
Police were called to Ironwoods, Building A, on Village Road, for a possible overdose. The highly-intoxicated male was transported to a local hospital.
A call about suspicious activity brought police to the intersection of Lewis Drive and South Main Street for a suspicious party. They arrested a 45-year-old Middleton man on an outstanding warrant.
