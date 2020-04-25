Salem
Thursday
A disturbance was reported at Rainbow Terrace at 4:04 a.m.
At 1:59 p.m., threats were reported on Carlton Street.
A theft was reported at 280 Highland Ave. at 2:39 p.m.
At 3:06 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Norman Street.
Breaks into motor vehicles were reported at 12 and 14 Broad St. between 4:26 and 4:45 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., threats were reported on Palmer Street.
A theft was reported on Barr Street at 11:01 p.m.
Friday
At 2:13 p.m., a fight was reported at 43 Jefferson Ave.
Beverly
Thursday
A larceny from an Elliott Street address was reported at 4:43 p.m.
Richard Willmonton, 40, homeless, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. on a trespassing charge after being found in a hallway of a Cabot Street building.
Peabody
Thursday
Several youths were reported to be pulling an imaginary rope across Lowell Street, making cars stop, at 7 p.m. The police told the group to move along.
Friday
Vandalism was reported at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant shortly before 6 a.m.
Three people were arrested shortly before 11 a.m. after someone dropped a used needle from what turned out to be a stolen car parked at the 7-Eleven on Main Street. Arrested were Taylore Nicole Spring, 23, 16 Border St., Lynn, charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a class B controlled substance; Kendall Bridges, 31, of 1 Munroe St., Lynn, charged with driving after license suspension, receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a class B controlled substance; and Lamica Marie Davis, 41, of 100 Green St., Lynn, charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a class B controlled substance.
A caller from Emily Lane reported a coyote stuck in a fence at 1:56 p.m. Police advised her to contact the Environmental Police and soon, the coyote and her pups were reunited.
Swampscott
Thursday
Police went to a report of a disturbance at Eastman Avenue and Essex Street at 6:11 a.m.
Police were at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Elmwood Road shortly after 10 a.m., during a demonstration outside of the governor's home.
Police took a report of a harassment order violation from a Cherry Street resident at 1:35 p.m.
Danvers
Thursday
Police dispersed a group at the skate park at 59 Conant St. at 5:25 p.m.
Friday
A blown out window was reported at Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, at 5:45 a.m.
Police took a report of a woman attempting to ram a car at Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., 6:33 a.m.