Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to East End Veterans Memorial Park, 48 Walnut St., at 11:50 a.m., after a caller said he believed his sister was drunk and out of control. The officer spoke with the sister, who said she was fine.
A woman called at 1:30 p.m., from Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., to say her daughter was outside walking the dog and a suspicious unknown male tried to get her to come into his trailer. He was described in his late 30s or early 40s, wearing a white collared shirt, dark pants and glasses. The officer said the suspect does not live in the trailer park. He was driving a white SUV or minivan-type vehicle.
An Augustus Street woman reported, at 1:55 p.m., her vehicles were broken into late last night. She did not want to fill out a report but did request extra patrols in the area.
A caller from Shaw's Supermarket, 210S Andover St., told police, at 8:25 p.m. she was concerned about four males making comments about people's clothing as they walked by. The officers checked but found no one.
Thursday
Police were sent to 15 Juniper Road, at 2 a.m., to take a report from a female who wanted to report her brother had taken some of her belongings earlier in the evening. She said a few of her DVDs and gift cards were missing. The officer was going to look for her brother.
A Shore Drive woman called police, at 7:25 a.m., to report money missing from her bank account. She spoke with the bank and canceled her debit card.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller complained to police, at 8:35 a.m., that a boat had been parked in the area of Phillips Street and Atlantic Avenue for two months and they were tired of having to wait if another vehicle is approaching.
Three callers in a row complained to police, between 9:25 and 9:45 a.m., that landscapers were working at different sites on Page and Warren Roads, in violation of town bylaws prohibiting commercial landscaping, among other things, on official holidays.
A Pond Street woman called police at 4:20 to report she was victimized in an online scam. She said she had sent a quantity of money for a puppy, but she never received the dog, and now the scammers want more money.
Police got a call, at 8:45 p.m., from Lafayette Street and Widger Road, reporting a disturbance, and that someone was in a Mini Cooper yelling and screaming. The screamer then got out of the car and climbed a tree. The officer reported there were no issues and they were on their way.
Thursday
At 1:23 a.m., police reported a disturbance involving a minor. The report was wholly redacted until 2:53 a.m., when they reported police were searching "in the area." At 2:56 a.m., they had the minor, took him into custody and transported him to the station. The 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on six non-Marblehead warrants. At 6:12 a.m., he was transported.
A park employee reported, at 7:40 a.m., by phone, that there was vandalism and damaged trees all along the fitness trail in the vicinity of Wyman Road.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Mason Street address, after a woman reported she had just been assaulted.
Officers went to a Chase Street address, at 10:45 p.m., for two parties arguing out front.
Thursday
A Lenox Street resident called police at 4:35 a.m., to report they think someone may be outside the door.
Police were sent to 54 Matthies St., at 9:26 a.m., to check on screaming coming from the house.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 40 Woodland Ave., at 2 p.m., to check on a homeless camp in the area.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 105 Lafayette St., at 8:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a larceny brought police to 475 Highland Ave., just before noon.
Police were called to 23R May St., at 12:30 p.m., for a drunken person.
Officers were sent to 190 Bridge St., at 3:20 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to 17 Paradise Road, at 3:40 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Barnes Road, at 5:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. Police arrested Conor John Shanahan, 37, of 30 Dane St., Apt, 2, Beverly. He was charged with following too closely and with drunken driving, second offense.
Thursday
A third motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 312 Lafayette St., at 7:40 p.m.
Reports of two separate larcenies brought officers to 70 Summer St., at 12:35 p.m., and to 216 Lafayette St., at 12:40 p.m.
Police wrapped up the mid part of the afternoon with four consecutive reports of fraud or scam in barely over an hour. They were called in from 25 Horton St., at 2:25 p.m.; 135 Lafayette St., at 3:05 p.m.; 24 Norman St., at 3:15 p.m.; and 193 Lafayette St., at 3:28 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 8:30 p.m., for a parent concerned for a child who had not come home.
An officer was sent to Lafayette Ave., at 10:50 p.m., for a female yelling.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Roosevelt Ave., at 11:10 a.m., for an injured coyote.
Police were sent to 2306 Kirkbride Drive for an occupied motor vehicle that was hit while parked. It was a minor accident with no personal injuries. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were sent to Hathorne Hill Rehab and Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 2:35 p.m. for a non-domestic dispute after a spitting incident. The assailant was summoned to court to face a charge of assault.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 48 Bradlee Ave., at 1:10 a.m. to check on a report that kids were partying and smoking.
A 63 Stetson Ave. caller told police, at 12:30 p.m., because they thought there might be someone else in the house. There was not.
Animal Control was notified, at 1:55 p.m., after a Lexington Circle caller reported there was an injured turkey in her back yard.
Police went to 1 Loring Ave., at 2:50 p.m., after being called at the request of a neighbor who said she was being assaulted by her 9-year-old.
Police were called to 100 Vantage Terrace, at 3:20 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was, at that moment, sitting outside in a silver Toyota with Florida license plates.
A report of a shoplifter brought officers to Marshalls,1005 Paradise Road, at 4:05 p.m., for a male wearing a black shirt and a black winter hat, cutting tags off items.
Middleton
Monday, Nov. 2
Police were sent to Gregory Street at 8:45 a.m. to check on gunshots heard.
A fireworks complaint brought police to Forest Street, at 4:05 p.m.
Police were sent to John's Avenue, at 11:25 p.m., for the report of a fire, with wires down.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Police were sent to Deacon Drive, at 11:10 a.m., for an ongoing issue regarding political signs.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Someone reported, at 11:50 a.m., that the ATM door at the Bank of America on South Main Street had a problem.
Friday, Nov. 5
Police stopped an overweight vehicle at 10:50 a.m., in the vicinity of River Street and Hilldale Avenue.
The report of identity theft and bank fraud brought police to Maple St., at 1:40 p.m.
An officer went to a Lakeview Avenue residence, at 3:25 p.m., on an ongoing problematic dog issue.
Police went to a River Street address, at 3:40 p.m., for a possible case of bank fraud.
Saturday, Nov. 7
A party at Angelica's Restaurant, notified police, at 11:55 a.m., of a dead coyote.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Police, at Rubchinuk, at 1:50 a.m., found two occupied vehicles in the closed park. They were sent on their way.
At 10:15 a.m. Angelica's Restaurant called again to remind police of a dead coyote that had been lying by the road for more than 22 hours.
