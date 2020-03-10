Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and an ambulance rushed to Lothrop and Dane streets at 4:10 p.m. for a child who was choking.
Police and an ambulance responded, at 5:45 p.m., to the vicinity of 41 Brimbal Ave., for a party passed out on the sidewalk.
Police were called to 94 Bridge St., at 8 p.m., for a party who refused to leave, causing a disturbance.
Three officers, a sergeant and an ambulance were called to 42 Simon St., at 8:35 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police were called to the intersection of Bartlett and Union Streets, at 9:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a fire truck.
The report of a possible overdose brought police and an ambulance to a Neptune Street location.
Tuesday
Officers went to 321 Cabot St., just after midnight, after a woman called to complain that her neighbors were keeping her up.
Police were dispatched, at 8:25 a.m. to the intersection of Charnock and Butman streets for an accident involving a school bus.
Police were sent to Rantoul St., at 1:10 p.m. for hospital staff members placing a patient under a Section 12 (involuntary commitment).
At 1:20 p.m., two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St. The Section 12 patient had escaped.
Peabody
Monday
A Washington Street father notified police, at 5 p.m., that he had just gotten a call from his daughter's mother saying that she was enroute to pick up the child, and he was anticipating an issue when she arrived. Officers waited on scene, but the mother never showed up.
A Lynnfield police officer notified Peabody at 7:05 p.m. that he would like to speak with the owner of a vehicle registered to a party at to 5 Lone Pine Lane regarding a hit-and-run accident at Market Street.
An officer notified dispatch at 6:15 p.m., that he was attempting to stop a red motorcycle with two riders, weaving in and out of traffic on Summit Street. The officer discontinued following the motorcycle at Lynn Street and Bay State Boulevard notified Lynn police of the approaching motorcycle.
A caller notified police, at 7 p.m. of a young child, approximately 3 years old, in the middle of Foster Street wearing jeans, slippers and no shirt. The child was returned to his mother at 120 Foster Street . The officer will notify DCF.
A caller notified police, at 8 p.m., that they believe the child in a house on Anderson Street was malnourished and being abused, but did not want to leave their own information. The officer said the youngest person at that address was 19. He spoke with all the residents and they are fine.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10 p.m., at the intersection of Lowell Street and Regal Terrace and summonsed the operator and three passengers — all of whom were between the ages of 18 and from 21 and Peabody residents — to court on outstanding warrants, for being minors in possession of alcohol. The vehicle was released to a licensed operator.
Tuesday
Lahey Medical Center security reported at 8:15 a.m., that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle but refused medical treatment. He had minor injuries but chose to go inside to the emergency room on his own.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 15 Antrim Road, at 10:20 a.m. for a man walking around the area grabbing door handles. He was described as wearing a dirty gray sweatshirt and blue pants. The officer spoke with a party matching the description in front of 11 Gwinnett Road. The man ID'd himself and said he was putting pamphlets on car doors for a landscape company. His boss picked him up, and officer advised both to check in with police beforehand if they planned to do it again.
An officer was sent to 7 Essex Green Drive at 11:25 a.m., for possible stolen property off a work site. The caller had no suspects.
A May Street caller notified police, at 11:50 a.m. that her dog Sookie was attacked by the dog at 4 May St., last night. A report of the previous attack was made to the ACO.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 211 Washington St., at 4:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 50 Winter Island Road, at 5:10 p.m., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
At 8:20 p.m., officers were sent to 116 Lafayette St., for another suspicious person or motor vehicle.
A disturbance brought officers to 12 First St., at 9:25 p.m.
Tuesday
Police responded, at 7:15 a.m., to 1 Canal St., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 51 Charter St., at 9:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 18 Porter St., at 10:20 a.m., to look into threats made to a resident.
Police responded to 11 1/2 Fowler St. at 11 a.m., after a resident reported having been threatened.
Officers were sent to three addresses, between 11:03 and 12:36 p.m., for three separate robbery reports: They were: 38 Clark St., at 11:03 a.m.; 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 11:50; and 55 Palmer St. at 12:36 p.m.
Police were sent to 10 Cherry Hill Ave., at 1:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Another motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to a Highland Street location.
Marblehead
Monday
An Ocean Avenue caller notified police at 12:30 p.m. of a black Camaro heading into town from the Causeway at least 90 mph. An officer stopped a black Challenger six minutes later at Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road and gave the operator a verbal warning for speeding.
The Fire Department sent a truck to Manley Street, at 5:30 p.m. to investigate a complaint about smoke. A neighbor of the caller was cooking over a backyard fire and said he would put it out due to the neighbor's complaint.
Police were dispatched, at 7:45 p.m., to the vicinity of Pinecliff Drive for a large party. Multiple callers reported the activity, with one saying she witnessed "about 100 kids" gathering on the beach for an underage drinking party. Police ID'd seven vehicles from plate numbers. The group was dispersed and leaving the area at 9:25 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 108 High St. at 6 p.m., for an collision involving a motor vehicle and a bike. The bike rider was unhurt.
Police were sent to 6 Cherry St., at 6:05 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained a minor head injury but was transported to Beverly Hospital as a precaution. The report was incomplete.
The theft of fragrances brought police to Walgreens, 107 High St. at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to a Centre Street location, at 11:15 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
Officers were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, for an earlier credit card fraud.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 60 Cabot Road at 2:50 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 83 Hobart St., and arrested the operator, a 22-year-old Lynn man on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to the Hunt Nursing Home, 90 Lindall St., 2nd floor, to investigate the theft of $300 cash.
A motor vehicle accident without injury brought police to the vicinity of McDonald's, 77 High St., at 3:45 p.m.
