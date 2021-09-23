Peabody
Wednesday
A Mandalay Drive resident came into the station, at 4:36 p.m.. to report a case of unemployment fraud.
A caller reported, at 5:15 p.m., at the intersection of Milk Street and Clement Avenue, that a tractor-trailer got stuck trying to turn from Milk onto Clement and was impeding traffic.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington Street and Blaney Avenue, at 5:35 p.m. for an accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle. The cyclist was given a public assist transport to Veterans Drive and the vehicle operator, a 26-year-old Winthrop resident was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to check the area around 2 Pond St., at 8 p.m., to look for kids harassing neighborhood residents. All clear was reported at the time.
Police went to a Chestnut Street home, at 8 p.m. to do a well-being check on a female who was possibly drunk. Her mother told police that the girl's grandparents were driving her somewhere earlier in the evening and the girl, who was highly intoxicated, attempted to bail out of the vehicle. There was a car at the residence, but no one answered the door, and a neighbor told officers they did not believe she was home.
Thursday
State Police requested assistance, at 6:20 a.m., on a motor-vehicle accident at 72 Newbury St. The officer reported an Environmental Police officer was on scene. There were no injuries, no tows, and the officer documented the mishap.
A driver called police, at 7:15 a.m. from Honeydew Donuts, 130 Newbury St., for a road-rage incident in the parking lot. The officer said the second vehicle continued down Winona Street without further incident.
Rescue Motors, 55R Walnut St., called police at 8:20 a.m. to report a possible OD. Officer reported the party was not OD — just sleeping in the car.
Local and state police responded, at 8:55 a.m., to a two vehicle accident on Route 128 north. An ambulance was dispatched, as the accident involved airbag deployment and possible injuries.
At 9:40 a.m., a resident reported a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned in the vicinity of 37 Fulton St. The vehicle was legally parked, but it had a 72-hour sticker on the windshield, and the ground was marked with a yellow crayon. Both front windows were broken out and covered with trash bags.
Marblehead
Monday
A Pond Street resident called police, at 11 a.m. with questions about a weasel.
Police were sent to an Ocean Avenue location at 1:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident. Fire and EMT were dispatched, but no injuries were indicated. Nothing further was given.
Police were called to a Robert Road residence at 10:25 p.m. for the report of a break, entry and burglary of a motor vehicle.
At 10:45 p.m. another motor-vehicle break, entry and burglary was reported, this at Everett Paine Boulevard.
Tuesday
Seven Dartmouth Road residents advised police that their vehicles had been broken into overnight. All reports were called in between 5:40 and 7:38 a.m.
Multiple other vehicle breaks were reported, starting at 7:52: Two cars at an Amherst Road residence; Cornell Road had two separate reports and a third Amherst Road report came in at 10:22.
A Tedesco Street party called police at 3:45 p.m. to advise them of a bank scam.
A Birch Street residence notified police, at 4:15 p.m., of the break-in and burglary of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
A Cherry Street party called police, at 7 p.m., to report a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to an Elliott Street location at 5:25 p.m., for a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle. The vehicle was turning, did not see the bicycle coming and was hit by it. The cyclist was not injured and went on his way. There were no citations.
An officer was dispatched, at 7:30 p.m., to conduct liquor compliance checks at convenience stores.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched at 9:25 p.m., to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., for a male sleeping in the grass. He appeared to be bloody. He was fine, and went on his way after being awakened.
Police were sent to Route 128 north at the Hamilton-Wenham exit to assist state police, at 11:35 p.m.
Thursday
Two officers responded to 75 Sam Fonzo Drive, at 6:23 a.m., for a general burglary alarm.
An officer was dispatched, at 7:45 a.m., to the intersection of Old Essex Road and Essex Street, for a three-car crash with airbag deployment but no indication of injuries.
Police went to 199 Rantoul St., at 10:45 a.m., to report the theft of plumbing equipment from an apartment building.
Also at 10:45 a.m., items were reported to be missing or stolen from 126 Water St.
Police were called to 130 Cabot St., at 1:05 p.m. for a break and entry and burglary of a truck.
Swampscott
Monday
A Blaney Street party called police, at 7:55 p.m., to request an officer regarding suspicious activity at his residence.
Tuesday
An officer advised dispatch at 7:15 a.m. to notify the DPW of a dead animal in the crosswalk at Hadley School, 24 Redington St.
Police, fire and the VNA responded to a Summit View Drive address, at 2:10 p.m., for an elderly female injured in a fall. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A caller reported, at 3:20 p.m., from Fishermans Beach East that a large mobile home was parking in the lot, blocking numerous spaces.
A caller reported to police at 4:40 p.m., that a group of juveniles on bikes were causing traffic issues. They were last seen heading up Humphrey.
A Burrill Street party called police at 6:40 p.m. to say that youths were smoking pot and leaving food and trash in the area and asked that an officer speak with them.
A person called police, at 7:30 p.m., to report that roof work was going on in the dark at Salvy's Florist, 470 Humphrey St., and causing a disturbance.
Wednesday
A Greenwood Avenue resident reported, at 6:55 a.m. that he looked outside after hearing a loud explosion, but could see only smoke. He said he had no clue what it was or where it came from.
A resident came into the station, at 3:25 p.m., to report suspicious activity involving a black Mercedes parked by the side of the house at 14 Paradise Road.
Police got a call from the Essex PD reporting the violation of a harassment prevention order and asking Swampscott to locate the defendant at a Paradise Road address. Apparently it was an incorrect address.
A caller reported, at 11:30 p.m. from Eisman's Beach, 235 Puritan Road, that at least two people had been going back and forth between the vehicle and the beach. The parties checked out, and at least one lived nearby.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 161 Essex St., at 9:37 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle in the area. They arrested Donald Richard Sauve, 64, of 1 Kings Hill Road, Peabody. He was charged with open and gross lewdness, subsequent offense.
Thursday
Police responded to 135 Lafayette St., at 2:35 a.m., for the report of the sound of gunshots. Police said this was the second night in a row they had gotten reports of gunshots in that immediate vicinity. Wednesday night, they found shell casings in the street, but Thursday night there were no casings, nor were there any witnesses or reports of injuries.
A disturbance brought officers to 50 Winter Island Road, at 4:10 a.m.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor vehicle plate brought officers to 124 Ocean Ave., at 6:50 a.m.
Police responded to 40 Bridge St., for a dispute, at 8 a.m.
Officers were called to 1 New Liberty St., at 10:25 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers went to 10 Abbott St., at 10:50 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 11 a.m.
At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to 7 Pope St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Thomas Patrick O'Orien, 36, of 10 Hersey St., Salem. He was charged with open and gross lewdness and with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Police were called to 19 1/2 Hazel St., at 1:05 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were called to a Bridge Street location, at 1:40 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
At 2 p.m., police were sent to 2 Bridge St., to report on a case of vandalism or graffiti
A fraud or a scam were reported, at 4:05 p.m., from 106 Boston St.
A disturbance brought police to the vicinity of 2 Pierce Ave., at 4:15 p.m.
A report of larceny brought officers to 124 Lafayette St., at 5 p.m.
At 5:55 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 94 Lafayette St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 9 Endicott St., at 4:05 p.m. for the report that a raccoon had attacked a dog, but the assailant fled the scene before police arrived.
An officer was sent to 9 College Pond Drive, at 4:25 p.m., after a resident reported noises upstairs.
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Conifer Hill Drive, at 5:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries.
A loose cow was reported in the vicinity of Essex Tech, 565 Maple St., at 7:17 p.m. Other parties were notified.
Police were sent to Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:50 p.m., for a report of bike riders with a baby but a search turned up nothing.
Police were dispatched to Torito Mexican Restaurant, 10 Newbury St., at 10:50 p.m., for an intoxicated customer. Police apprehended a 35-year-old Whitman man and placed him into protective custody.
Thursday
At 1:35 a.m., an officer was sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, for campers waiting to buy the new XBOX. Police returned at 7:20 a.m., to ascertain the camping shoppers were having no issues.
A dispute between neighbors brought police to 10 Folly Hill Drive, at 10:15 a.m.
Citizens Bank, 301 Newbury St. reported, at 12:35 p.m., that a party had fraudulently attempted to obtain $4,800.
Officers responded to the vicinity of The Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, for a minor 2-car accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.