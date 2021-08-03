Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to 7 Dyer Court, at 9:40 p.m. to settle a non-domestic dispute over a bicycle.
Monday
Police went to the Doubletree Hotel — Danvers for a loud group from a wedding disturbing the peace at 3 a.m.
Police responded at 12:35 p.m., to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 153 Endicott St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment.
Salem
Sunday
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 51 Canal St., at 3:30 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 225 Derby St., the Salem Waterfront Hotel, at 5:50 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Officers went to 295 Derby St., after getting a call about an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 9:30 p.m., they were called to 224 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Monday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 225 Derby St., at 12:15 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 84 Highland Ave., at 12:20 a.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to 62 Leavitt St., at 7:38 a.m.
A past assault brought officers to CVS, 227 Highland Ave., at 8:10 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Officers were sent to 124 Washington St., at 10:10 a.m., to look into a reported fraud or a scam.
Police went to 210 North St., at 11:40 a.m. on a reported larceny,
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 232 Highland Ave., at 2:22 p.m.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported, at 4:36 p.m., in the vicinity of North and Federal streets.
Police were sent to 249 Lafayette St., at 6:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 6:45 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle in the vicinity of 18 Leach St.
Officers were called to 200 Essex St., at 7:10 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 32 Hancock St., at 10:08 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
At 11:10 p.m., police were sent to 13 Palmer St., to settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to Klop Alley at 11:50 p.m., for a drunk.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 152 Washington St., at 12:30 a.m., for a drunken person.
Police responded to 40R Highland Ave., at 2:03 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 32 Clifton Ave., at 9 a.m., in response to a report of vandalism or graffiti.
Police made four motor-vehicle traffic stops between 9:13 and 9:30 a.m. They were, in order, at: the intersection of North and Bryant streets; 75 Lafayette St.; the intersection of North and Symonds streets; and the vicinity of 208 Derby St.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 17 Marlborough Road, at 10:40 a.m.
Officers were sent to 205 Highland Ave., at 10:45 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
A larceny complaint brought police to 5 Pioneer Terrace, at 12:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Courageous Court, at 12:15 p.m. for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 156 Federal St., at 1:56 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Beverly
Sunday
Officers were sent to 295 Cabot St., at 6:30 p.m., for a homeless man making threats in the store.
Police who were sent to a Cabot Street address at 7:30 p.m. to check on a man for his family, found the party was deceased. EMT declared the man deceased, and the CID was called out as it was an unattended death.
Police were dispatched, at 8:55 p.m., to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, for some 20-25 young adults and approximately 10 cars in the parking lot. The group was dispersed.
An officer was dispatched, at 10:05 p.m., Middlebury and Aricia lanes and dispersed a group playing at the park.
Monday
Three cruisers, fire and two ambulances were dispatched, at 4:13 a.m., to a Judson Street address for a possible overdose.
Officers were sent to 500 Manor Road, at 9:45 a.m., for a male manipulating himself in the parking lot.
Two officers responded, at 9:50 a.m., to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 9:50 a.m., for a tenant threatening to kill an office employee.
Police were sent to a Haskell Street address, at 12:30 p.m., for a husband who forged his wife's name and withdrew money from her account.
Police were dispatched to 19 Baker Ave., for a problem with neighbors fighting.
Cruisers were notified, at 2:35 p.m., of a possible drunk with his pants down, on Charnock or Cabot streets
An officer was sent to 30 Tozer road, at 3:07 p.m., to look into a threat made three weeks earlier to kill a nurse and doctor.
At 4:45 p.m., an officer was sent to 8 Carver St., after a landscaper threatened to destroy a homeowner's lawn.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Livingstone Avenue, at 6:35 for dirt bikes in the park.
Officers were sent to 29 Story Ave., at 9:30 p.m., after a caller reported youths that were "running wild."
At 10:35 p.m. police went to 23 Radcliff Road where a vehicle had struck a tree and the operator took off . Officers located the driver, Tyler Collin Vanknowe, 24, at his home at 19 Radcliff Road, Beverly, and arrested him. Also arrested with Vanknowe was Amy L. Kent, 47, of 72 Leavitt St., Salem. Each was charged with interfering with police officers.
Police were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 10:45 p.m., where they found a male throwing up outside a vehicle while loud music played.
Tuesday
Police were called to 191 Cabot St., at 1:40 p.m., to look into a fraudulent charge on a phone account.
Marblehead
Monday
A party told police at 7:45 p.m., that she walks regularly in the Conant Road area, and lately she has heard a woman screaming and seen items flying. She said the woman never goes out, and she was concerned for her well-being. An officer was able to make contact with the elderly couple and they told him they were both hard of hearing.
A Devereux Street resident called police, at 9:45 p.m., to ask about the noise ordinances. He said his neighbor, to whom he does not talk for legal reasons, is holding a karaoke party under his kids' bedroom window and he would like them to quiet down. The officer spoke with the partiers and they were taking it inside.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Sutton Street caller complained to police at 12 a.m. about a drone flying around in her back yard. Officers checked the area, but they were unable to locate the drone.
Police were sent to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 2:20 a.m. to check out a suspicious party in a gray hoodie hanging around outside. It was a paying customer.
An officer reported, at 5:45 a.m., that there was new graffiti at the skate park on Perkins St.
A Jacobs Street woman notified police, at 10 a.m., that fraud had been committed through her bank account. The officer documented the case and forwarded it to CID.
Citizens Inn, 81 Main St., notified police, at 11:10 a.m., of a possible credit card fraud. The captain will be investigating.
Middleton
Monday, July 19
Police were called to Orchard Circle, at 4:45 p.m. to take a report on a Social Security scam.
Officers were sent to the Essex Sports Center, Manning Ave., at 10:05 p.m., for a verbal dispute.
Tuesday July 20
An officer was sent to a Mill Street residence at 1:50 a.m., on the report of a disturbance, and spoke with the resident about security concerns.
Police was sent to Ferncroft Towers on Village Road to take a report of an online scam.
Wednesday, July 21
Police were sent to Richardson's Dairy, South Main Street, to take a report of damages to a food truck and trailer.
Thursday, July 22
Officers were sent to Rubchinuk Field, East St., at 11:07 p.m., for suspicious activity. There was an unoccupied vehicle.
Friday, July 23
Officer was sent to Market Basket, South Main Street, at 12:30 p.m., on a citizen's complaint. He trespassed a solicitor from the property.
An officer was sent to a North Main Street address, at 6:20 p.m., to mediate a family dispute
Saturday, July 24
Police responded to U.S. Gas, Maple Street, at 3:22 a.m., to investigate a break-and-entry.
At 5:52 a.m., officers were called to Dunkin Donuts on North Street for an investigation of another break-and-entry.
A party was escorted from the Double-Tree Hotel property on Village Road, at 1:27 p.m., after threatening employees. Police escorted him from the property.
Officer were called to the Double Tree Hotel, Village Road, at 1:25 p.m. and escorted an unwelcome party off the property.
An officer was sent to Bishop Lane at 9:35 p.m., to mediate a civil matter.
Sunday, July 25
Police went to Forest St., at 9:05 p.m., to check out a report of fireworks.
At 10 p.m., officers were sent to Nelson Circle and Maytum Way, for a report of a loud party but nothing was found.
At 10:40 p.m., police were sent to Dansereau Place on a report of loud music, but nothing was found.
At 11:45 p.m., police were sent to Old Essex Street for a report of loud music. The source of the disturbance was found on Essex Street and they were told to turn down the volume.
||||