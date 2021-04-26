Peabody
Sunday
An officer was called to 3 Swampscott Way at 6:40 p.m., where he spoke with two parties regarding a parking issue. The officer advised the parties to take civil action.
A resident told police, at 7:45 p.m., that an elderly male party she knows parks by her house daily, in the vicinity of Page Street and Longstreet Road, to take a walk. She said he is seldom gone longer than an hour, but today his vehicle has been parked and unoccupied since 4 p.m. The caller was concerned for his well being and requested an officer to check the area for him. Police contacted the man via phone, and he told him his battery had died, so he left the car there. He will have the vehicle moved when his friend comes to help him.
A caller reported an erratic operator, at 8:30 p.m., in a black Honda on Route 1 south. The call was transferred to the state police. Vehicle was last seen going through Goodwin Circle into Lynn, and the call was transferred again, this time to Lynn.
A Michelle Road caller advised police, at 10 p.m., of a suspicious vehicle occupied by at least two people and they both appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers spoke with the suspect parties, who said they had just dropped a child off at 32A Greenwood Road. They were given directions to a local hotel and went on their way.
Police were sent to the Cheesecake Factory, 210C Andover St., at 11 p.m., in response to a missing female's 911 call from that location. Danvers PD enroute. The missing females had been located and released to parents and Danvers police. They were not entered into the NCIC registry.
Several callers from Peabody Shell, 85 Lynnfield St., reported, at 11:10 p.m., a male, possibly with a knife, running in the roadway and yelling for help. He was wearing a black and white sweater and a hat. Officers spoke to him in the area of 85 Lynnfield, and he told them he had been in an argument at 10 May St. Officers were sent there to investigate, and an EMS was notified for an evaluation of the man, but he signed a refusal with the EMS and was taken to Motel 6 by Sunshine Taxi. Officers said the argument at 10 May St. was unfounded.
A taxi driver reported, at 11:40 p.m., from Forest Street, that his passenger had opened the taxi door and dragged his face along the pavement for some 15 feet while the vehicle was moving. The party was transported to Salem Hospital by an ambulance and an officer followed as a precaution. The hospital was notified of the party coming in and had security standing by in the emergency room.
Monday
An officer reported graffiti at the skate park, 27 Perkins St., at 6 a.m.
Swampscott
Sunday
A 37 Salem St. resident notified police, at 7:15 p.m. of a possibly rabid raccoon in her backyard. The ACO was notified
An officer was called to 1 Loring Ave., at 9:20 p.m., for what the resident said was possibly ongoing harassment. They said the door was damaged the other day, and today, they just got home from work to find the lock damaged and the key would not work.
Salem
Sunday
Police, responding to 21 Herbert St., at 1:30 a.m., for a disturbance, arrested Amy Louise Dabbs, 35, of that address. She was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200 and with disturbing the peace.
At 6:20 a.m., police were called to 295 Derby St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 195 North St., at 9:10 a.m., for a robbery.
A case of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 16 Pratt St., at 12:30 p.m.
Police were called to 1 New Liberty St., at 5:15 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle was reported in the vicinity of 4 First St., at 6:40 p.m.
Officers were sent to 283 Derby St., at 10:55 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Monday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 9 Paradise Road at 8:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 18 South Washington Square, at 11:10 a.m., for a dispute.
A different dispute brought officers to 11 Dodge St., at 12:05 p.m.
Police were called to 191 Federal St., at 1:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 17 Traders Way, at 2:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 43 Summit St., at 2:40 p.m.
Another case of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 2:45 p.m. in the vicinity of 24 North St.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and ambulance were sent to an Essex Street address, at 7:25 p.m., for an out-of-control female.
An 9:40 p.m., officers were called to a Rowell Avenue address to speak with a female who had found a tracker on her vehicle.
Monday
Two units were sent to a Manor Road address, at 3:35 a.m., to speak with a party who felt threatened by his brother.
Officers were sent to 202 Rantoul St., at 7:30, to make a well-being check.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Cabot and Colon streets, at 7:50 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to Cabot St., at 10:20 a.m., to assist the School Department with a possible issue.
An officer was sent to 8 Dodge St., Apt. B, at 10:40 a.m., to check on a man who had not been to work in days.
At 1:05 p.m., police were sent to 24 Mechanic St., for a general disturbance.
