Marblehead
Tuesday
A caller, whose street was not disclosed, notified police, at 11:35 a.m., that someone had created a fake social media account in her name, and she is concerned they will post something inappropriate. She was advised to reach out to the provider and file a complaint, and also to check her computer security and update her passwords.
The harbormaster responded to the harbor between Cat's Island and Eagle Island, at 3 p.m., for a boat fire. He said there were no flames when he reached the craft and they were ventilating the vessel. He said it was a coolant issue, and no one was aboard at the time. The boat will be towed back to the dock so Fire Department investigators can seek the cause.
A woman called police just before 8 p.m., to say she had been dating a Marblehead man for three months and they speak all the time. She said she has been trying to reach him, but has been unable to make contact him and was concerned. An officer was sent to check the man's address but there was no vehicle in the driveway, and his boat was at the mooring.
A resident reported, at 9:30 p.m., that he was driving in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Bartlett Street when he had a run-in with four teenage kids on bikes, in the middle of the street. When he honked at them to move, they gave him the finger and yelled back at him. He said he got frustrated, turned around and chased them, but they got away. He was advised that although the kids should not have been impeding traffic, neither should he have confronted and chased them. He agreed. Police checked the area, but the kids had gone.
A Gerry Street man called at 11 p.m., to inquire about the jellyfish in the water. He wanted to know whether they had been put there or if they came up from the Gulf. He also asked about girls who ride on the back of Harleys and guys riding with WWII helmets. The call was transferred to another officer and the call ended.
Wednesday
Police were called to School Street about 12:20 a.m., for a loud explosion. All was quiet, and officers found no evidence.
Police were sent to Guernsey Street, at 1 a.m., for a disturbance. A couple of cars left the area as they arrived, and all was quiet.
Police were sent to Guernsey Street again, at 1:20 a.m., for a disturbance caused by a group of kids. The officer remained on scene for a while.
Police and an ambulance were sent to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 6:45 a.m., after a driver reported he was pulling out into the road when another driver side-swiped him and kept going. He was not hurt and no EMS was needed. The driver provided police with the other vehicle's description and plate number.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 377 Hale St., at 5:25 p.m., after a complaint of multiple vehicles parking in a prohibited area. The vehicles were ticketed.
Officers were called to a Sunset Drive address, at 6:50 p.m., to assist with an intoxicated husband.
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 7:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a bicyclist. The operator told police he had nearly come to a stop for a light when it turned green, and he began gradually to accelerate when he collided with the biker. The biker was unharmed and declined medical assistance. Neither the bike nor the car were damaged.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Ocean streets, at 11:25 p.m, for a female wearing no clothes.
Wednesday
Two units were sent to the vicinity of 3 Nicole Ave., at 12:45 p.m., for a report of possible gunshots.
Another report of fireworks or possible gunshots brought two units to the vicinity of Walden Street and Mark Road at 12:55 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Ocean streets, at 2:10 a.m. and dispersed a group of people.
An officer went to 45 Butman St., at 11:40 a.m. after a party reported a possibly stolen Apple laptop.
A homeless-related issue in the park brought three units to 150 Rantoul St. at 1:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 17 Vestry Lane, at 3 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity in the area.
Peabody
Tuesday
A woman called police, at 3:10 p.m., to report that her son had been receiving inappropriate pictures on his phone and that she had contacted the Department of Children and Families (DCF) regarding the incident. An officer spoke with the DCF worker who said she had talked with the woman about her son. The DCF worker said she also spoke with the father about the incident, and he confirmed there had been no issues with inappropriate pictures or videos on the phone. The mother, who lives in Lowell, was summonsed to court on charges of criminal harassment, and for threatening to commit a crime.
At 3:50 p.m., a man who identified himself as "Carlos" called Peabody police and said he was surrounded by a group of men on motorcycles in front of the Irving gas station and the Bethlehem, N.H., Police Dept. He said they were out to get him and hurt him. He added that there were no cameras in front of the police station, but he was on camera at the Irving station. Peabody contacted the dispatcher at the Bethlehem Police Dept. and asked to have officers check the described area.
A man came into the station lobby, at 4:20 p.m., to report that one of his workers had been the victim of a larceny. An officer documented the incident and summonsed a 22-year-old Beverly woman to court on charges of larceny over $1,200 and malicious destruction of property at less than $1,200.
Wednesday
A 34-year-old Chelmsford woman turned herself in at the Peabody Police Department at 9:10 a.m., on a March 2018 warrant on charges of second-offense drunken driving.
A woman called 911, at 9:30 a.m. from Aviv Estates at Woodbridge, 240 Lynnfield St., to report she was staying at a hotel in Washington, D.C., and that she had lost her airplane ticket and needed help getting home. An officer called the Aviv and spoke with a nurse, who was going to perform a well-being check on the patient.
State police were notified, at 9:45 a.m., about a mother duck and 12 ducklings trying to cross the road at Exit 26, from Route 128 south at Lowell Street. About 10 minutes later the duck family was escorted across the exit without incident.
A 68-year-old white male was reported missing from 63 Andover St., at 1:40 p.m. Joseph, who is 5'9" and weighs 200 pounds, was wearing a dark jacket, khaki pants, carrying a bag of clothing and believed to be on foot. Police said he has schizophrenia and a brain injury. A BOLO was sent out to all Peabody units and he was entered into LEAPS, a missing persons registry.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 227 North St., at 3:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police responded to parking complaints at 41 Endicott and 20 Ord streets at 4:50 and 5:15 p.m. respectively.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 253 Loring Ave., at 5:20 p.m.
Officers were called to 39 Mason St., at 8:30 p.m., for a dispute.
Police were sent to 10 Andrew St., at 10:05 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Wednesday
Officers went back to 10 Howard St., at 9:20 a.m. after a resident reported being threatened.
An officer was called to 1 Garden Terrace, at 10:45 a.m. for a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 71 Lafayette St., at 11:20 a.m.
Officers were called to 60 Orchard St., at 2:35 p.m. for another report of a fraud or scam.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 299 Salem St., at 6:35 a.m. after a caller reported a car into a wall. Officers reported the actual location was the Bank of America in Salem
Police were sent to Wholefoods, 331 Paradise Road, at 9:50 a.m., for a large dog in distress in a blue Porsche parked out front with its windows closed and a loud alarm sounding. The dog was fine.
A minor accident was reported, at 10:50 a.m., in the parking lot of Panera Bread, 433 Paradise Road, after the operator flagged an officer down. There were no injuries reported.
Police were called to Phillips Beach, 199 Ocean Ave., at 3:10 p.m. by a person who reported a group of youths at the far end of the beach were wrestling and not social distancing.
Police were sent to the Swampscott Yacht Club, 43 Humphrey St., at 5:45 p.m., for a report of a hazardous activity, kids jumping off the pier.
Police went to 28 Gale Road, at 6:10 p.m., after a resident reported a short, possibly drunken male came to his door, then walked off toward Puritan Road. Police made contact with the man, who checked out. He was taking a walk.
Police were sent to the Train Depot, 10 Railroad Ave., at 7:20 p.m., for kids walking on the tracks. The kids were throwing objects at a business but failed to cause any damage. They ran off toward Lynn and possibly got off the tracks near the Lynn line. The T Commuter Rail dispatch was notified, and another passing train reported all was clear.
Danvers
Tuesday
Medical aid was sent to the vicinity of New Bridge Variety & Deli, 9 Bridge St., at 5:45 p.m., for a male slumped over the wheel. He refused assistance.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:50 p.m. for three female shoplifters.
An officer was sent to 9 Linden Drive, at 8:30 p.m., for the report of a scam or a swindle.
An officer was sent to the Danvers State Hospital cemetery, 470 Maple St., at 8:40 p.m., to check on a group entering the cemetery.
Wednesday
The report of a fraud brought police to 34 Glendale Drive, at 9:25 a.m.
Police were sent to McDonald's, 77 High St., for a male down. He refused assistance, however.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run was reported, at 2 p.m., at Great Rock Church, 258 Andover St.
An officer was sent to 28 Endicott St., at 4:50 p.m., to take a report on an apparent fraud case.
